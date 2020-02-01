CFB Storylines of the Week

It's been a bit of a slow week -- it always slows down this time of year -- but things should be picking up shortly. Also for all of you draftniks out there, you should definitely check out Thor Nystrom's first mock draft, Mark Lindquist's look at the best and worst betting odds for the Heisman Trophy, and this look at Tua Tagovailoa from Derrik Klassen.

Bo Pelini hired as new DC for LSU

LSU lost defensive coordinator Dave Aranda when he was named the head coach of Baylor earlier this month. They found a replacement relatively quickly, and it's a name you're likely familiar with.

LSU named Youngstown State head coach Pelini as the new defensive coordinator on Monday. The 52-year-old is returning to the Bayou, where he was the DC of the Tigers from 2005-2007. After leaving LSU, Pelini took over as head coach with Nebraska, and his six seasons with the Huskers would best be described as uneven. The same can be said of his time with YSU, although he did lead the Penguins to an FCS title game in his second season.

Pelini's record as a head coach might be shaky, but his track record as a defensive coordinator is undeniable. His groups have been some of the best in football, and while his fiery attitude can rub some the wrong way, it hasn't seemed to hurt him in recruiting. Pelini may want another chance at a head coaching gig, but for now, he should help the LSU defense compete for another national title in 2020.

Former Stanford QB K.J. Costello takes visit to Washington

When Stanford redshirt senior quarterback K.J. Costello entered the transfer portal in December, it was expected that he'd be one of the more highly-pursued senior signal-callers on the market. What may surprise some is that he may have a new home in the Pac-12 North, as Costello took a visit to Washington on Tuesday.

On paper, the fit here makes a lot of sense. Washington lost Jacob Eason to the NFL Draft, and there's very little experience coming back; though it's worth pointing out that the QBs in that room -- Jacob Sirmon, Dylan Morris and Ethan Garbers -- a freshman signing that was recently upgraded to the fourth-ranked player at his position in the 247Sports rankings -- were all highly-recruited options.

Costello was injury-riddled throughout the 2019 season, but the world has seen what he can do when healthy, and he's the type of pocket passer than Jimmy Lake and John Donovan will be looking for going forward. Costello is also considering Mississippi State among others, but you have to believe that the Huskies have a fighting chance here.

Hoosiers QB Peyton Ramsey enters transfer portal

Costello may be the biggest name of the senior quarterbacks on the transfer market, but there's another intriguing option now in former Indiana redshirt senior Peyton Ramsey.

Ramsey has appeared in 23 games over the last two years, and the 6-foot-2, 216-pound signal-caller helped Indiana to one of its best seasons last year while completing 68 percent of his passes and throwing for 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. He threw 19 scores the year before with a 66 percent mark, and he's also rushed for 14 scores in his three years at the school.

It makes sense that Ramsey is looking for a new home, as talented signal-caller Michael Penix Jr. is the future in Bloomington. That being said, Ramsey should have no trouble finding a home, as he offers some safety and floor for anyone looking for a starter in the 2020 campaign.

Former five-star wideout Shorter transfers to Florida

Justin Shorter entered the Penn State program with a world of hype. After two years in Happy Valley, it's fair to say that the Justin Shorter era with the Nittany Lions was a disappointment.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pound wideout announced that he was transferring from the program, and he has a new home in Florida. He brought in 12 passes for 137 yards in a complementary role, and just never got a chance to establish himself as a legit playmaker in the PSU offense. A change of scenery might be what Shorter needs, and if he gets a waiver he'll be able to play immediately for the Gators. If not, he'll have two years of eligibility left starting in 2021.

Four-star RB Edwards commits to Georgia

Georgia has been able to pick up more than its fair share of talent at tailback in the last few years, and they picked up another four-star player at the position on Thursday in Daijun Edwards. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound tailback could be viewed as a replacement for five-star Zachary Evans, but we don't know how that situation is going to play out. Edwards ranks as the 279th best prospects in the 247Sports composite rankings.

Edwards wasn't the only four-star commit on Thursday. Stanford received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 T James Pogorelc. The 6-foot-7, 270-pound offensive lineman picked the Cardinal over Virginia and Michigan. Reports indicate that the lineman needs to add polish and strength -- not a surprise on the latter considering the build -- but that the upside is palpable. Expect him to take a redshirt before competing for a starting spot in 2021.

Quick Hits

Former Vanderbilt redshirt senior T Devin Cochran is transferring to Georgia Tech ... Clemson received a verbal commitment from four-star 2021 WR Beaux Collins ... New Mexico hired former San Diego State HC Rocky Long to serve as defensive coordinator ... Former Temple redshirt junior QB Todd Centeio transferred to Colorado State as a graduate ... Redshirt sophomore QB Justin Rogers has transferred to UNLV ... Former Duke redshirt senior RB Brittain Brown and former Kent State redshirt senior S Qwuantrezz Knight transferred to UCLA as a graduates ... Utah senior QB Jake Bentley told Chris Kamrani of The Athletic that he will be healthy for spring practice ... Clemson redshirt junior DE Logan Rudolph is leaving the program to pursue an acting career ... Wisconsin extended HC Paul Chryst's five-year contract through Jan. 31, 2025.