CFB Storylines of the Week

College Football News

*Earlier this week it was reported that Oklahoma redshirt sophomore RB Kennedy Brooks wasn’t with the team during summer workouts. This created a lot of commotion because there was little-to-no information in terms of what was going on. The Athletic’s Jason Kersey reported later in the week that Brooks is expected to return to the team shortly and was the subject of a Title IX investigation. The investigation stemmed from accusations that he acted violently towards a female student. He has since been cleared of all accusations and returned to the team. Expect Brooks to share carries with Trey Sermon and combine for one of the strongest backfields in all of college football.

*Kansas suspended sophomore RB Pooka Williams for the team's season-opener against Indiana State. He’s in the process of completing his community service hours and fulfilling a 12-month program which the Jayhawks deemed to be enough punishment for his domestic battery charge. Regardless, Williams will be a full participant in fall camp and will be the starter after his suspension is up.

*UCF redshirt sophomore QB Darriel Mack suffered a broken ankle. Mack was competing with Notre Dame graduate transfer Brandon Wimbush for the starting job. There’s no timetable for return and he isn’t expected at training camp which means the competition is likely over. The Knights will now enter the season with inaccurate sprayer Brandon Wimbush at the helm.

Draft Notes

*TCU junior WR Jalen Reagor (5’11/195) ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman noted that Reagor also squats 620 pounds and benched 380 pounds in his annual “Freaks list” column. If Reagor can flash this type of athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine there’s a good chance he’s a fringe first-round selection come next April.

*Alabama junior QB Tua Tagovailoa is "the finest prospect" Trent Dilfer has ever worked with. Dilfer noted that Tagovailoa is “a rare football player, a rare leader, with rare twitch, accuracy, and vision, and a rare mind.” Tua is the heavy favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and is one of the better quarterback prospects we’ve seen the past few seasons.

*Wisconsin junior RB Jonathan Taylor ran a 4.3-second 40-yard dash, according to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman. If Taylor can run a similar time at the NFL Scouting Combine while weighing in at 219 NFL scouts will be salivating over his potential. He also has plenty of collegiate production and may actually break the NCAA rushing record in just three years. Pass-catching is his main flaw but he’s reportedly been working on it this offseason. If he can improve his pass-catching ability he’s a potential first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

*NFL scouts view Colorado redshirt senior QB Steven Montez as "a Day 3 pick, at best." Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer adds that scouts believe Montez has a “first-round arm” but only has a “small catalog of throws.” This is the same story we hear every year. Quarterback X has arm talent but isn’t accurate. Sometimes it works out (Josh Allen), and other times it doesn’t (Logan Thomas, etc). Montez will set out to prove he’s closer to the former in terms of upside.

*NFL scouts are concerned that Washington redshirt junior QB Jacob Eason hasn't won the starting job yet. Eason is in a competition with Jake Haener but is expected to prevail as the starter. It seems unfair to dock Eason for not winning the starting job when oftentimes coaches wait until fall camp to announce their decision in order to keep both players motivated. Eason’s draft stock is extremely volatile and will largely depend on his performance this season.

*The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reports Western Michigan redshirt senior RB LeVante Bellamy ran a 4.28-second 40-yard dash. This wasn’t just a hand-timed 40 either, they used lasers. Coming from Western Michigan, Bellamy is obviously one of the longer shots in terms of NFL potential. A showing like this at the NFL Scouting Combine or even a Pro Day could turn enough heads to see himself selected on Day 3.

*Penn State redshirt sophomore QB Sean Clifford is a "name to watch" ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. This is notable for anyone who speculates on the outcomes of College Football as Clifford is largely an unknown quantity with just seven pass attempts to his name. He’s definitely a “player to watch” for the moment but could see eyes wander adrift if he doesn’t impress quickly.

*Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes there's a chance Georgia junior QB Jake Fromm could return for his senior season. Breer explained, “Fromm is said to love Georgia like Herbert loves Oregon, so he could well do what Herbert did last year and stay for his senior year." Fromm currently has the third-best odds to be the No. 1 overall selection in the NFL Draft and will likely be a first-round selection as long as he turns in a formidable season. Even if he really likes Georgia, it’s tough to pass up the money associated with being a first-round draft pick.

*Oregon senior QB Justin Herbert drew a comparison to Josh Allen from ex-QB Jordan Palmer. As prospects have the physical “tools” to be a successful NFL quarterback while also struggling with accuracy. Herbert would have been one of the top quarterbacks off the board in the 2019 NFL Draft but will need to turn in a strong season to have that same luxury in 2020.

*NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah believes Alabama junior LB Dylan Moses "has room to grow but the flashes are impressive." Moses recorded 86 tackles as a sophomore last season. Jeremiah specifically added that Moses’ “short area burst, range” was notable. He’ll likely be in the Day 1 conversation by the time next April rolls around.

Transfers and Commitments

*North Carolina received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 DE Myles Murphy. This is not the same Myles Murphy as the five-star Clemson commit but is a solid addition nonetheless. He chose the Tar Heels over Alabama, South Carolina, and Florida among others. Murphy’s the No.11 prospect from the state of North Carolina in the 2020 recruiting cycle.

*Ohio State received a verbal commitment from four-star WR Mookie Cooper. He’s a slot wideout who chose the Buckeyes over Illinois, Miami, USC, and Texas among many others. Cooper adds to a stacked 2020 Ohio State wide receiver class which has three four-stars and one five-star at the position. This could be a dominant unit in the near future.

*Texas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 DE Prince Dorbah. He ended up choosing the Longhorns over the other finalist, LSU. Dorbah is the 90th overall prospect in the 2020 class and has “freakish” agility according to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman.

Quick Hits

Miami junior CB Brian Edwards has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Edwards was arrested and charged with first-degree misdemeanor battery. The charges ended up being dropped but that likely did him no favors with the program. He only saw time on special teams and will likely transfer within the next few weeks. … Northern Arizona redshirt senior G Malik Noshi was found dead in Flagstaff on Sunday. No details have been released surrounding this tragic incident. Noshi started 24 games over the past three seasons for the Lumberjacks. … Former Auburn junior QB Malik Willis transferred to Liberty. He’ll be applying for a waiver that will grant him immediate eligibility this fall. It likely won’t matter too much as Buckshot Calvert has a firm grasp on the starting role but Willis should be a factor in 2020. … Cardinals selected Washington State S Jalen Thompson in Round 5 of the 2019 NFL Supplemental Draft. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler believes Thompson can earn a starting role with the team with a bit of development. He was rumored to be getting Round 2 or 3 hype but ended up only going in the 5th. … The Athletic's Dane Brugler reports scouts gave West Virginia WR Marcus Simms a draftable grade but his character "led to him going undrafted." He ended up signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent and will be fighting for a spot on the practice squad. … According to Thomas Goldkamp of Swamp247, Florida redshirt freshman LB David Reese will miss the 2019 season after suffering a ruptured Achilles tendon. Reese only appeared in two games as a freshman and took a redshirt year. He may be able to receive a medical redshirt after his most recent injury which will sideline him for at least the next year.