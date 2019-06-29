CFB Storylines of the Week

June is generally regarded as a “slow” time of year for football, but our team at Rotoworld isn’t taking a break. Be sure to check out Mark Lindquist’s in-depth Sun Belt Conference Preview, Hayden “Young Gun” Winks’ College Football Projections and Thor Nystrom’s 2020 NFL Draft running back rankings. On to the news ….

College Football News

*The Big East Conference announced that its members have unanimously approved the University of Connecticut's move from the American Athletic Conference. UConn decided to move all Olympic sports to the Big East, where it originally started in 1979. This puts the UConn football program in limbo as the Big East doesn’t support the sport. They competed in the American conference in the past but will no longer be accepted as a football-only program according to reports. Neither the MAC nor Conference USA has interest in a subpar UConn team either, meaning their best option may be competing as an independent. This will likely be a story we hear more of as they can’t officially join the Big East until July 1st, 2020.

*USA Today's Dan Wolken reports the NCAA is expected to tighten up transfer waivers. The process in which the NCAA has decided to grant certain players –and exclude others—is a bit of a mystery but they have decided to get a little tighter on the rules. They are looking to make it more difficult for players to receive an immediate eligibility waiver by forcing them to provide more proof of "extenuating" and "extraordinary" circumstances. The NCAA never seems to fail at making things more difficult for student-athletes that don’t deserve it.

*AL.com's Michael Casagrande reports that Alabama junior QB Tua Tagovailoa (hamstring) will not take part in the Manning Passing Academy. This would be more notable If Tua was set to participate but he was just going to be a counselor. Due to a minor hamstring injury, he withdrew and won’t be involved. After getting injured last season, the Crimson Tide will likely try to keep him in bubble wrap until the season begins.

*Clemson will not release the findings from its internal investigation into the PED suspensions of Dexter Lawrence, Braden Galloway, and Zach Giella. All three players were suspended for a year after a positive test for a banned substance. Clemson is investigating everything further, but under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, they aren’t required to release their findings. Only Galloway remains on the team with Lawrence declaring for the NFL, and Giella left the team. It’s an odd situation we may never fully understand.

*247Sports' Jake Rowe reports Georgia redshirt freshman RB Zamir White will be cleared for contact before preseason camp starts. White is recovering from his second torn ACL, this time on his other knee. Getting cleared for contact prior to preseason is a great sign for his potential availability. D’Andre Swift figures to command most of the work in the backfield but White is too talented to keep off the field entirely. At the minimum, White will be in a backup role with the upside to be a 1-2 punch with Swift, similar to what the Bulldogs did with Nick Chubb and Sony Michel.

*Stadium's Brett McMurphy reports BYU and Army are the top candidates to replace UConn in the AAC. McMurphy is largely speculating as the conference hasn’t decided whether they want to stay at eleven schools and neither school has expressed interest officially. Both options make logical sense for both the conference and the schools’ but we’ll have to stay tuned in terms of whether either pan out.

NFL Draft Rumors

*The Athletic's Dane Brugler wrote on social media that Iowa junior T Tristan Wirfs has "all the talent/ability to be a top-10 pick." Brugler goes on to say that Wirfs is an “absolute stud.” He isn’t the only one in this camp as Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has heard reports that Wirfs has been “great” and projects to have an awesome season. Wirfs, Andrew Thomas, and Walker Little are currently the top offensive lineman in contention to be the first off the board next April.

*The NFL Draft Committee advised Wisconsin redshirt junior C Tyler Biadasz to stay in school. Biadasz reportedly was “not happy” with how 2018 played out. He was projected to be a Day 2 pick had he entered the draft but will now have the opportunity to prove why he deserves to go on Day 1.

* NFL Media's Daniel Jeremiah believes Florida State junior RB Cam Akers has "good feel for when to bounce outside and find space." Akers was expected to have a big 2018 but only ran for 706 yards on 4.4 yards per carry. Some of his demise can be written off by FSU hitting rock-bottom, but his level of hype is a bit different this time around. If the line improves he should be able to post a good enough season to be a high-end Day 2 selection in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Notable Commitments & Transfers

*247Sports' Kipp Adams reports that former Georgia junior WR Jeremiah Holloman has entered the NCAA transfer portal. This doesn’t come as much of a shock as Holloman was dismissed from the program last week after allegations of assault. He was expected to be the team’s top receiving option but will now be forced to find a new home. Former five-star WR Demetris Robertson figures to take on an expanded role with the Bulldogs depth chart wide open.

*Four-star 2020 LB Derek Wingo has flipped his verbal recruitment from Penn State to Florida. Wingo originally committed to the Nittany Lions back in December but eventually flipped to the home-state Gators. Florida also snagged a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 DE Antwaun Powell. Powell chose the Gators over Oklahoma, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia Tech. Both Wingo and Powell are solid additions for Florida who now has 16 verbal commitments in the 2020 recruiting class and rank seventh nationally according to 247Sports composite scores.

*Buffalo redshirt senior RB Emmanuel Reed transferred to Maine as a graduate. Reed wasn’t that good as a redshirt junior (371 rushing yards) but played a significant role in 2017 (840 rushing yards). Reed likely transferred after Jaret Patterson racked up 978 yards and 14 touchdowns as a true freshman last year. There wasn’t much of a shot for him to see a big workload in Buffalo so a transfer to a smaller school like Maine is pretty logical.

*Ole Miss received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 WR Kris Abrams-Draine. Abrams-Draine chose the Rebels over Tennessee and West Virginia after rescinding his commitment to LSU in March. Despite playing defensive back, quarterback, and wide receiver in high school, Abrams-Draine is expected to play wideout in college.

*Michigan received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 ATH A.J. Henning. He chose Michigan over other esteemed programs such as Notre Dame, Clemson, and Georgia. Despite being a bit smaller in stature (5’10/175), he’s expected to play a role in the offense early in his career due to 4.46-speed.

*Washington received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 WR Jalen McMillan. This is a big get for the Huskies as McMillan is one of their highest-ranked commitments during HC Christ Peterson’s tenure as head coach. He’s the 45th-ranked overall player in the 2020 recruiting class and figures to play a big role on the offense as soon as he steps on campus.

*Ole Miss received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 QB Robby Ashford. He chose the Rebels over Auburn, Oregon, Florida, and Penn State. Ashford is the 7th-ranked dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class according to 247Sports composite rankings. He’s a big addition to Ole Miss’ recruiting class an could see time earlier than most think if their current quarterback group struggles in 2019.

Quick Hits

Multiple outlets are reporting that Notre Dame redshirt sophomore G Aaron Banks underwent surgery on a broken foot last week. We aren’t sure how the incident happened, but this isn’t good news. He’s expected to return at some point during training camp. … Four-star 2020 QB Malik Hornsby has decommitted to North Carolina. He was only committed to the Tar Heels for a little over a month prior to re-opening his recruitment. … Texas A&M received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 DT Dallas Walker. He isn’t a universal four-star but is still an important snag for the Aggies. … Clemson five-star 2020 verbal QB pledge DJ Uiagalelei will not take part in the Elite 11 Finals. There doesn’t seem to be a specific reason as to why not, but the No. 13 overall prospect in 2020 is already committed to Clemson and doesn’t have a whole lot left to prove until he enters college.