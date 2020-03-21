CFB Storylines of the Week

We hope everyone is staying safe during this COVID-19 pandemic. If you're looking for things to read with sports essentially shut down, our own Thor Nystrom has his RB rankings for the 2020 NFL Draft, and Derrik Klassen looks at some of the narratives for the draft class, and if there's any merit to them.

On to the week's news.

More cancellations of spring practice due to Coronavirus

The story of last week was several schools announcing cancellation of spring events due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This week, the story was more of the same, but on a larger scale.

The Pac-12, SEC, ACC, Big 12, AAC and several more schools and conferences announced that they were cancelling or postponing all spring events as well as their spring games due to the virus. It's obviously not a big surprise because of what's going on right now, but it just illustrates how much things have amplified in the last few weeks. Some conferences like the Big Ten have just canceled through the middle of April, but at this point, it sure seems like this is just delaying the inevitable.

The loss here -- other than a sense of normalcy for sports fans -- for programs is really for those schools who have early enrollees (everyone) and those that are looking to break in a new quarterback this spring (several). Those practices are not going to be made up barring something unforeseen, it appears, and assuming the season does start on time, it's entirely possible that we'll see some rustiness/poor quarterback play early on -- more so than usual, anyway. There are obviously much bigger things going on than this, but it's the reality of the situation.

Marini first woman named position coach in Division I

Heather Marini made history on Monday, being named the first woman to hold a position coach title in the FCS after she was named the quarterback coach of Brown.

Marini spent last year as an offensive quality coach for the Bears in 2019. Prior to that, she was a scouting assistant for the New York Jets.

Marini, a native of Australia, also played competitively for the Gridiron Victoria Women's team, and she was also a quarterbacks coach/coaching development assistant for Monash University. She'll have a chance to work with one of the best quarterbacks in the Ivy League in E.J. Perry, who threw for 22 touchdowns in 2019 for Brown.

Ohio State continues to clean up in 2021 recruiting

It's very, very early in the 2021 recruiting cycle, but assuming you give a semblance of a care about these things, you have to be impressed with what Ohio State is doing.

The Buckeyes added three more four-star recruits this week; cornerback Jakailin Johnson, safety Andre Turrentine and running back Evan Pryor. With those two additions and the pledge of Devonta Smith earlier in March, that gives Ohio State 12 of the top 300 recruits on ESPN's list. The only schools that come close to that are Clemson with ten and Florida than nine, and no other school has more than five. There weren't a lot of doubts that Ryan Day was capable of handling the job after Urban Meyer retired, but if anyone had any questions about his ability to recruit, they should be answered by now.

Ohio State wasn't the only school who added four-star talents this week. Oregon received a verbal commitment from Ty Thompson, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound quarterback who is rated the eighth best pro-style quarterback by 247Sports and third best prospect out of the state of Arizona (Mesquite HS, Gilbert). The Tar Heels continue to impress, and added four-star athlete Deandre Boykins from Central Cabarrus HS in Concord, North Carolina. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound Boykins is capable of playing on both sides of the ball, and it'll be interesting to see where UNC deploys him in 2001.

Mullen, Gators working on contract extension

It would be fair to say that Dan Mullen's time in Florida has been successful so far, and unsurprisingly, the Gators want to keep the 47-year-old in Gainesville.

Multiple outlets are reporting that Florida and Mullen are working on a contract extension. In his two years at the program, the former Mississippi State coach has gone 21-5 with the Gators, with an 11-5 record in the SEC. He made $6.07 million in 2019, which is the 10th highest figure among all coaches at public institutions. It's just fifth highest in the SEC, however, and it's likely that Mullen will be bumped into the top three -- assuming this extension gets done, of course. There are three years left on the original six-year deal he signed after he left Mississippi State.

Quick Hits

Cal redshirt senior CB Camryn Bynum posted a picture on Instagram showing a brace or cast on his left leg ... BYU promoted former RB and graduate assistant Harvey Unga to serve as the RBs coach. Unga is a former running back for the Cougars ... Notre Dame four-star 2021 verbal WR commit Deion Colzie reopened his recruitment. Colzie (6'4/193) initially committed to the Fighting Irish in October but following some hard thinking on that pledge is now back on the proverbial open market ... Football Scoop reports that former Texas Tech S coach Kerry Cooks is "in the process" of joining Notre Dame's staff as analyst ... Utah RB Zack Moss ran a 4.52 second 40-yard dash at a private workout on Friday. It's a vast improvement over his 4.65 time at the NFL Scouting Combine ... Transferring Hampton redshirt senior OL Keldrick Wilson scheduled trips to West Virginia and Indiana which are currently on hold due to the coronavirus ... Air Force hired Jonathan Himebauch to serve as tight ends coach. Himebauch was previously the OL coach for the Tampa Bay Vipers of the XFL ... Former Grand Valley State junior G Matthew Stefanski transferred to Arizona.