CFB Storylines of the Week

We’re at an odd point of the offseason where spring practices are over, but training over the summer hasn’t really begun. The athletes themselves don’t stop working out, but none of them are standing out in practice or making headlines with the team. That being said, there’s still plenty to analyze in the vast world of college football.

College Football News

**** Oh, you thought transfer season was over? How foolish of you. It may not get -- or deserve -- the same kind of hype as the Justin Fields/Tate Martell moves, but we had another four-star recruit transfer at the quarterback position, with Brandon Peters announcing he was moving on from Michigan to attend Illinois. A four-star signing back in 2016, Peters will have two more years of eligibility left for the Fighting Illini, and can play immediately since he leaves with his degree. In three years with the Wolverines, he completed 58 of 110 passes during his career for 680 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in his limited playing time with the school.

Now, the question becomes whether or not Peters will get the starting gig to begin the year. He won't be handed the starting job, and he'll have to beat out Isaiah Williams, a signal-caller who received five-star grades from recruiting analysts. Look for Peters to be given every chance to earn the job this summer because of his experience, but, the future of the quarterback position is very likely Williams. Could be interesting.

**** Peters wasn't the only transfer form a traditional power to announce he was headed to Champaign. Former USC wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe transferred to Illinois as a graduate. This is actually the third USC player to transfer from the Trojans to the Big Ten school, joining WR Trevon Sidney and DE Oluwole Betiku Jr. on the roster. He's a former four-star recruit who hasn't lived up to the hype just yet -- two catches for 11 yards -- but he'll have a chance to end his career on a high note, and there should be more openings for playing time in Illinois.

**** Hunter Rison is also leaving his school, but under much darker circumstances than Peters or Imatorbhebhe. The former Michigan State receiver announced he was Kansas State on Tuesday, to which school we do not yet know. He impressed over the spring, but things took an ugly turn when Rison was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, and he was suspended indefinitely. The son of former Pro Bowl wideout Andre Rison, Hunter may need to head to the FBS level in order to be able to play in 2019. Otherwise, it's entirely possible the wideout will be missing two straight seasons.

**** Many were surprised that Michigan State EDGE Kenny Willekes decided to return for his senior season. We now have a better understanding of why. Willikes told Colton Pouncy of The Athletic that he "didn't get the (draft) grades I wanted to receive" when evaluating whether to give up that year or enter the NFL. While stats aren't everything, it's a bit surprising considering how dominant the defensive lineman was in 2018; registering 8.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss, earning Ben Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year honors. If he has similar numbers this year -- and, of course, looks good doing it -- he should be one of the first defensive lineman drafted next season -- senior or not.

**** And hey, why not one more transfer? It is the theme of 2018, after all. Former Texas Tech redshirt junior RB Da'Leon Ward transferred to Stephen F. Austin. Ward has never been the starting tailback -- or bellcow, if you want a specific term -- for the Red Raiders, but in two of his three years at the school, he was a productive player with over 500 yards from scrimmage. Expect Texas Tech to go with another rotation at the position, with Ta’Zhawn Henry, SaRodorick Thompson, Utah transfer Armand Shyne and -- potentially -- freshman Alante Brown getting the snaps for the Red Raiders in the 2019 campaign.

**** The FAU quarterback situation has been murky all spring -- and really much of last year -- but we may have had some answers on Thursday. FAU redshirt sophomore QB Chris Robison has been reinstated from his suspension. The quarterback had been investigated for sexual battery in December and was suspended for spring practices. That battery has been retracted with no charges filed, and he's now free to play. Meanwhile, assumed FAU transfer Deondre Francois is now reportedly no longer expected to enroll at the school. The former Seminole starter has dealt with legal troubles with his own after an Instagram video surfaced depicting a possible incidence of domestic violence, though no charges were ultimately filed off that video. There's no confirmation here, but it sounds like Robinson is going to be the quarterback in 2019, and we have no idea what will happen with Francois at this time.

Commitment Corner

**** We're mostly focused on 2020 recruiting, but boy did we have a big announcement from the 2021 group on Thursday. Oklahoma received a verbal commitment from five-star 2021 QB Brock Vandagriff. Not only is Vandagriff considered the best of the position from next year's class -- although Washington commit Sam Huard may have something to say about that -- he's considered by many to be the best in 2021 regardless of where he plays. He's viewed as a dual-threat player -- he ran for 1,000 yards as a sophomore last year for Prince Avenue Christian (Bogart, GA), and also with the ability to make all the necessary throws. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal-caller could compete for the job immediately, but much of that will depend on how Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler look in 2020. Either way, a huge get for the Sooners.

**** Shifting back to the 2020 group, Georgia received another big commitment from their class with four-star WR Marcus Rosemy pledging to the Bulldogs. The wideout also held offers from power programs such as Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and LSU to name a few. There are some concerns here with top-end speed -- he was clocked at 4.59 at The Opening regional camp back in February -- but reports indicate that the he has excellent ball skills and can be a threat in the red zone. He ranks 39th overall in 247Sports composite rankings, and sixth among all wide receivers.

**** Purdue appears to have gotten their quarterback of the future on Wednesday when the Boilermakers received a commitment from four-star 2020 QB Michael Alaimo. The 6-foot-4, 214-pound signal-caller ranks 13th at the position in the 247Sports ranks, and he has prototypical size with good arm strength and accuracy. Elijah Sindelar will graduate in 2019, so look for Alaimo to have every chance to win the job when he enrolls in 2020. He'll get a chance to throw to Rondale Moore if he does win the job, which is a nice little bonus.

Quick Hits

In a recent interview, Minnesota HC P.J. Fleck said that he expects redshirt senior RB Shannon Brooks to be able to play in the fall ... The Athletic's Ari Wasserman writes that Ohio State junior LT Thayer Munford (undisclosed) is expected to be ready to play in the fall ... Former Stanford senior FB Reagan Williams transferred to Rice as a graduate ... Alabama received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 DE Will Anderson. Anderson was also strongly considering Georgia Tech and LSU ... Former Louisiana Tech redshirt senior WR Rashid Bonnette transferred to McNeese State ... Utah redshirt freshman QB Cameron Rising is ineligible to play in 2019 ... Former Florida redshirt freshman DL Malik Langham transferred to Vanderbilt ... Transferring West Virginia junior S Kenny Robinson was spotted at an XFL workout. Robinson (6'2/202) entered the transfer portal last month after an "academic situation" and he's yet to find a new home despite being an All-Big 12 safety ... South Alabama senior RB Maurice Mayo left the team during spring practices ... Boise State redshirt sophomore QB Chase Cord was reportedly ahead of schedule earlier this spring. Cord will be returning from his second torn ACL this season ... Clemson redshirt senior OL Zach Giella has left the team. Giella (6'6/315) was one of three players -- along with Dexter Lawrence and Braden Galloway -- hit with a one-year suspension for use of the PED Ostarine this past winter, a suspension which cost the trio a shot at taking an on-field part in Clemson's run to the title ... Kent State redshirt junior S Qwuantrezz Knight is appealing the NCAA's decision to deny him immediate eligibility ... BYU sophomore QB Zach Wilson (shoulder) said that he expects to be fully healthy for the start of August camp ... Colorado received a verbal commitment from three-star 2020 TE Caleb Fauria. Fauria is the son of former Colorado TE and NFL player Christian Fauria, who also went to Colorado. He's also the cousin of former NFL TE Joseph Fauria.