CFB Storylines of the Week

Bowl season is here, prospects are entering the draft, and coaches are changing their area codes. Let's look at the top college football stories of the week.

Key suspensions, injuries for Sooners ahead of Peach Bowl

Oklahoma was fighting an uphill battle coming into their playoff contest with LSU in Atlanta. The hill just got a little steeper.

The Sooners suspended Rhamondre Stevenson, Ronnie Perkins and Trejan Bridges were suspended ahead of the Peach Bowl semifinal against LSU.

The name that immediately might stand out is Stevenson, and for good reason. The tailback is averaging an even eight yards a carry and has rushed for six touchdowns on the season as the primary backup to Kennedy Brooks. Brooks will assuredly be the bellcow against the Tigers, but the question now is who will get the carries behind the sophomore.

The loss of Perkins, however, is much bigger. He's the team leader in sacks with six, and the defender was being counted on to generate pressure against Joe Burrow. The Sooners need to get to the Heisman winner early and often, and it just got much, much more difficult to anticipate that happening.

The Sooners are also going to be without Delarrin Turner-Yell, who suffered a broken collarbone. The safety has three passes defended, forced a fumble and was second on Oklahoma with 75 tackles. This was not exactly an elite secondary with the sophomore. You don't have to be a genius to know things just got worse against the best offense in college football.

Five-star EDGE Burch doesn't sign

The early signing period started on Wednesday -- it should probably just be called Signing Day considering how many players are enrolling in that early period now -- and if you want a breakdown of the winners and losers, check out this breakdown from Mark Lindquist

The biggest story from the period, however, is a commit who didn't end up giving his John Hancock. Five-star EDGE Jordan Burch -- considered one of the top defensive players in the class -- pledged to South Carolina, but did not end up signing with the Gamecocks, and reportedly won't until February.

There are reports that Burch is still solidly committed to the Gamecocks, but let's keep in mind that he's still a "free agent" on the market, and teams like Clemson, Alabama and Georgia are assuredly going to keep recruiting the talented defensive end. He's a potential game-changer if/when he does end up in Columbia, but fans of South Carolina will have to sweat it out at least a little while longer.

There are still nine players left from ESPN's top 100 who haven't signed, the best of these being tailback Zachary Evans and cornerback Kelee Ringo. Evans, however, reportedly sent in a National Letter of Intent to a school in December, but wants to announce his commitment at the Under Armour All-American game.

Costello enters transfer portal

In mildly surprising news, Stanford redshirt junior QB K.J. Costello entered the transfer portal.

The 6-foot-5, 222-pound quarterback was considered one of the top quarterbacks in the class by many coming into 2019, but a so-so year that was also littered with injuries saw that stock diminish. Still, with his size and what we saw in 2018 (29/11 TD/INT ratio), it's not hard to imagine that Costello is one of the more highly sought-after quarterbacks on the market.

This also likely means Davis Mills starts the year as the starter for the Cardinal, but he'll have to hold off several highly-recruited signal-callers, himself.

Coe, Parkinson enter 2020 Draft

It was a relatively quiet week in terms of NFL Draft entry, but we did see a pair of interesting players declare on Friday in Auburn DL Nick Coe and Stanford TE Colby Parkinson.

Coe (6'5/291) also announced that he won't be playing in the bowl game against Minnesota on New Year's Day. He made 15 total tackles this year, with three of them for loss. Coe has frustrated analysts with his lack of production, but his talent and size make him likely to be an early Day 3 pick, at worst.

Parkinson, on the other hand, had a solid 2019 season despite the trouble at QB for the Cardinal. He hauled in 48 passes for 589 yards, but he caught just one touchdown. With 6-foot-7, 251-pound size, Parkinson is considered one of the top players at his position, and if he tests well, he could be off the board on Day 2.

Quick Hits

Oregon freshman WR Mycah Pittman (arm) will likely be a game-time decision for the Rose Bowl against Wisconsin ... Former Tennessee redshirt junior T Marcus Tatum transferred to UCF ... Former Baylor freshman QB Peyton Powell will transfer to Rutgers after previously announcing he'd transfer to Utah ... Nebraska sophomore QB Adrian Martinez had surgery for a minor shoulder issue, according to Scott Frost. He's not expected to miss significant time this spring ... Colorado State redshirt junior QB Collin Hill entered the transfer portal ... After initially announcing his declaration for the NFL Draft, Colorado junior WR K.D. Nixon will return for his senior season to the Buffaloes ... Vanderbilt redshirt junior QB Mo Hasan has entered the transfer portal ... North Texas hired Kansas S coach Clint Bowen to serve as defensive coordinator .. Florida State redshirt sophomore RB Khalan Laborn underwent knee surgery ... Arizona hired former Iowa State HC and UCLA DC Paul Rhoads as defensive coordinator. He replaces Marcel Yates, who was fired in October by the Wildcats.