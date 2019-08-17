CFB Storylines of the Week

We are only a week away from the first college football games of the season! Saturday, August 24th marks the beginning of the new year with Miami matching up against Florida and Arizona taking on Hawaii. Most other teams are still in the heart of fall camp with at least two weeks of practice until their first game. With fall camps ramping up there's a lot going on in the realm of college football so let’s dive into the news….

College Football News

Miami named redshirt freshman QB Jarren Williams their opening-week starter. This was slightly unexpected after Tate Martell transferred in from Ohio State and the at-times 2018 starter N’Kosi Perry remained on the roster. Williams is a former four-star recruit who saw little playing time as a true freshman and was able to take a redshirt. He’ll look to start off the season strong against their in-state Rivals in two weeks. In a corresponding move, Martell didn’t practice on Monday and may wind up transferring again.

Arizona State named freshman QB Jayden Daniels starter for the fall campaign. Daniels beat out Dillon Sterling-Cole, Joey Yellen, and Etan Long for the starting job. Daniels is a former four-star recruit and has the most upside of anyone in the group. It’s a bit of a bold move by head coach Herm Edwards but could pay big dividends if Daniels lives up to his potential.

Georgia junior RB D'Andre Swift was in uniform but did not do much during Tuesday's practice, according to Seth Emerson of The Athletic. It was previously reported that Swift wasn’t present at practice but made an appearance on Tuesday. There doesn’t seem to be much to worry about as HC Kirby Smart is likely limiting his star running back’s reps early on.

Alabama redshirt senior LB Joshua McMillon (knee) has been ruled out indefinitely. Earlier in the week, AL.com's Matt Zenitz reports that Alabama redshirt senior LB Joshua McMillon sustained a "likely" season-ending knee injury. Head coach Nick Saban all but confirmed McMillon will miss the whole season and admitted he’ll need surgery on his knee. This will almost certainly hold him out for the entire 2019 season. There’s a good chance he’s granted a sixth season due to this injury.

Texas sophomore RB Keaontay Ingram has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his knee. Ingram suffered the injury during a scrimmage and was seen walking out of the facility on crutches. Despite the concern, a bone bruise doesn’t pose much of a threat to hold him out of the season opener on August 31st against Louisiana Tech. If his injury proves to be more serious than they are saying, Jordan Whittington will likely take over as the top running back.

Oklahoma State HC Mike Gundy said he might play two quarterbacks. It’s hard to believe, but he seems to be serious about it after repeating the comments in a later press conference. The two quarterbacks would be redshirt freshman Spencer Sanders and redshirt senior Dru Brown. Both quarterbacks are reportedly playing well at camp and neither has stuck out over another. This will be a competition to watch over the next few weeks.

TCU redshirt junior QB Michael Collins is in a walking boot. He was fully healthy entering fall camp but suffered another injury. TCU HC Gary Patterson didn’t provide a timetable for return. This is probably a bad sign but we really can’t be sure. Either way, it seems likely one of Max Duggan or Alex Delton will be the starting quarterback for the Horned Frogs in their season-opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on August 31st.

Missouri HC Barry Odom said that redshirt junior TE Albert Okwuegbunam (knee) is close to 100% healthy. He suffered a strained right knee early in fall camp but looks to be nearing full health. This is a good sign for his potential availability in their opening game against Wyoming on August 31st.

South Carolina senior TE Kiel Pollard (neck) has retired from football. A truly unfortunate turn of events has led to his retirement after breaking his neck while blocking in practice last week. Pollard was expected to be the starting tight end for the Gamecocks this season and they will try to replace him with the trio of Evan Hinston, Will Register, and Traevon Kenlon.

Michigan redshirt sophomore T Andrew Stueber has been ruled out indefinitely after suffering a knee injury. This is bad news for the Wolverines as Stueber was on his way towards winning a starting job on the offensive line. In his absence, they’ll roll with redshirt freshman Jalen Mayfield. Stueber’s timetable for return is unknown but with knee injuries, there’s a good chance he misses significant time and potentially the entire season.

Commitments and Transfers

Former Notre Dame redshirt freshman S Derrik Allen transferred to Georgia Tech. Allen entered the transfer portal less than a week ago and made his decision fairly quickly. He’s a former four-star recruit who wasn’t able to see the field as a freshman. He’ll have to sit out the 2019 season due to transfer rules, but the expectations will be sky-high in 2020.

FAU redshirt sophomore OL Calvin Ashley transferred to Florida A&M. He’s a former five-star recruit in the 2017 recruiting class who started his career off at Auburn. This will be his second transfer and since he’s moving on from the FBS he’ll be eligible to play immediately.

Tennessee received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 DE BJ Ojulari. He chose the Volunteers over LSU, Auburn, Alabama, and Florida. Ojulari’s the 157th-ranked prospect in the 2020 recruiting cycle according to 247Sports’ composite rankings and could see some time at outside linebacker for the Volunteers.

Texas received a verbal commitment from four-star 2020 S Xavion Alford. He’s the second four-star safety in the Longhorns 2020 recruiting class, joining Jerrin Thompson. Alford is the 140th-ranked prospect in the 2020 class and chose Texas over LSU, Alabama, and Texas A&M.

Quick Hits

Michigan State freshman WR Tre'Von Morgan (knee) is expected to miss about two months. This heavily dampens his chances of playing this season meaning he’ll likely redshirt in 2019. … UAB junior RB Spencer Brown is "much lighter on his feet." Brown ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash this offseason despite weighing 220 pounds. If he can improve upon last season’s 1,227 yards and 17 touchdowns there’s a chance he’s a legitimate draft prospect. … Former USC CB Jack Jones has been admitted to Arizona State and is expected to join the football program in the coming days. Jones is a high-risk, high-upside prospect with a bunch of off-field issues. … Ohio State HC Ryan Day said Wednesday morning that he may announce the team's starting quarterback on Monday, with sophomore Justin Fields among the competitors. We thought transfer Justin Fields would easily capture the starting role, but that hasn’t happened. It’s still likely to be him, but the lack of commitment gives us some doubt.