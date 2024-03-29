CFB recruiting analyst updates where Texas stands with recruits

The 2024 offseason has been largely positive for the Texas Longhorns. Team progress looks to have extended to the recruiting trail.

247Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy weighed in on where Texas is with a handful of top recruits.

“I believe Texas is the team to watch for five-star receiver Dakorien Moore if he decides to open it up from his LSU commitment. I think Texas is in the best shape to land Top100 offensive lineman Michael Fasusi. The Longhorns seem to be in good shape with Top100 linebacker Riley Pettijohn, who is considering USC and Florida State as well. If he doesn’t leave to play professional baseball, Texas has as good a shot as anyone for five-star safety Jonah Williams. In addition, keep an eye on the Longhorns for Top100 cornerback Dorian Brew, although there has been a lot of buzz surrounding USC as well.”

Moore and Williams both appeared to be headed to recruiting rivals, LSU and Oklahoma. Albeit, Texas wasn’t about to give up on those players until they signed their letter of intent.

Michael Fasusi, another elite offensive tackle, figures to be as impactful a potential addition as anyone the Longhorns are recruiting. Texas’ five-star pipeline along the offensive line has been one of the more welcomed characteristics of head coach Steve Sarkisian’s tenure in Austin. Sarkisian and company are in position to continue that trend.

There’s plenty of time for these recruitments to develop, but another successful football season on the field could sway top recruits in Texas’ favor. The Longhorns look to leverage their recruiting pitch of on-field success with their move to the SEC.

*** Latest on #Texas Recruiting *** On Wednesday, @cpetagna247, @Andrew_Ivins and I talked about the #Longhorns and where things stand with some top targets. Check out the update. Also, click the embedded link for full context from the show https://t.co/tkyzfdUrMw@247Sports pic.twitter.com/thZQ8Vlaam — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) March 28, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire