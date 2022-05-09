CFB Re-Rank: Where every SEC team ranks among all FBS programs in the nation

The 2022 college football season will soon be right around the corner and the SEC is expected to be loaded, once again. Last year, the conference made up half of the College Football Playoff’s final four teams and ultimately having a rematch of the SEC championship in the national title game.

Alabama returns plenty of key talent on both sides of the ball and Georgia is projected to win the East, to no one’s surprise. The rest of the conference might be a toss-up; and with plenty of surprises that come with college football, who knows what 2022 has stored.

Though fans may have to wait a few more months before their favorite teams kick off, USA TODAY Sports did a re-rank of teams heading into the 2022 season.

As expected, SEC teams make appearances at, and near, the top.

1. Alabama Crimson Tide

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

3. Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

8. Texas A&M Aggies

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

21. Kentucky Wildcats

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

24. Arkansas Razorbacks

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

31. Ole Miss

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

34. Tennessee Volunteers

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

37. LSU Tigers

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

46. Mississippi State Bulldogs

The Montgomery Advertiser

55. Florida Gators

(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

61. Auburn Tigers

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

65. Missouri Tigers

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

68. South Carolina Gamecocks

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

118. Vanderbilt Commodores

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

1

1