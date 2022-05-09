CFB Re-Rank: Where every SEC team ranks among all FBS programs in the nation
The 2022 college football season will soon be right around the corner and the SEC is expected to be loaded, once again. Last year, the conference made up half of the College Football Playoff’s final four teams and ultimately having a rematch of the SEC championship in the national title game.
Alabama returns plenty of key talent on both sides of the ball and Georgia is projected to win the East, to no one’s surprise. The rest of the conference might be a toss-up; and with plenty of surprises that come with college football, who knows what 2022 has stored.
Though fans may have to wait a few more months before their favorite teams kick off, USA TODAY Sports did a re-rank of teams heading into the 2022 season.
As expected, SEC teams make appearances at, and near, the top.
1. Alabama Crimson Tide
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
3. Georgia Bulldogs
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
8. Texas A&M Aggies
Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
21. Kentucky Wildcats
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
24. Arkansas Razorbacks
(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
31. Ole Miss
Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
34. Tennessee Volunteers
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
37. LSU Tigers
Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
46. Mississippi State Bulldogs
The Montgomery Advertiser
55. Florida Gators
(Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)
61. Auburn Tigers
John Reed-USA TODAY Sports
65. Missouri Tigers
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
68. South Carolina Gamecocks
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
118. Vanderbilt Commodores
Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports
1
1