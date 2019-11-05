CFB Playoff: The jockeying and lobbying begins tonight

Nzi25eh3bzmpnsfooctk

The first College Football Playoff Ranking will be released Tuesday night and the run to the National Championship Game will begin. There will be five more rankings releases before the four national semifinalists are announced and, with seven undefeated teams and a handful of one-loss teams primed to make a run for a spot in the playoff, we asked our Rivals team-site experts to explain why the school they cover should be one of the top four.



LSU

Current record: 8-0

AP ranking: 1

Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "There's not a team in the country with a stronger resume than LSU at this stage of the season. Regardless if they win this week's clash with Alabama or not, it feels like they have done enough to at least earn them the top spot among the one-loss teams, which would basically lock them into the four-team playoff. Of course all of that is contingent on the Tigers winning the remaining games on their schedule outside of Alabama, but they should be heavy favorites in each of those contest. An undefeated LSU team is a no-brainer and a one-loss LSU would be well-deserving." - Jimmy Smith, TigerDetails.com

ALABAMA

Current record: 8-0

AP ranking: 2

Why they should be in the College Football Playoff: "When you look at where things stand now, Alabama should be at either No. 2 or No. 3 in the first College Football Rankings. LSU has the best resume and is the overwhelming pick for the top spot. The battle for the next three slots is a lot closer.

"Alabama and Clemson have played weak schedules with their best opponent coming in a now unranked Texas A&M. The Crimson Tide have the edge over the Tigers as no team has been able to challenge Alabama the way North Carolina challenged Clemson. I could lean either way when it comes to Alabama and Ohio State. I feel Alabama would win if the two teams played tomorrow, but Ohio State has a better resume so far." - Tony Tsoukalas, BamaInsider.com

OHIO STATE

