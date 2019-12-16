CFB Picks and Predictions: Boca Raton Bowl

SPREAD BET

The hot team tends to generate more betting interest in general – and they don't come much hotter than the Owls, who are on a 5-1 ATS run and have looked dominant in the process. FAU covered those five games by an average of 19 points, a stretch that includes a 41-3 drubbing of Old Dominion as a 13.5-point favorite and a 49-6 evisceration of UAB at -9.

The Owls aren't just beating teams – they're humiliating them. And with FAU enjoying home-field advantage in their favor at the Boca Raton Bowl (along with SMU having gone just 1-4 ATS in its past five), it's hard to see the Mustangs making good here.

PICK: Florida Atlantic +3

TOTAL BET

When you have two teams that rank in the Top-16 in scoring offense squaring off in the biggest game of their respective seasons, fireworks are a given – and oddsmakers are wise to that, stamping this one with a total in the low-70s.

While FAU fared well defensively at home, it benefited from hosting just one team ranked inside the top 70 in offense – and that team, the UCF Knights, put up 48 points on the overmatched Owls.

Outside the Knights, SMU boasts the most formidable offense the Owls will have seen at FAU Stadium – and we expect a similar output from the Mustangs as we saw from UCF. The Over is our preferred play.

PICK: Over 70.5

ALTERNATE BET

We don't do a lot of "highest scoring quarter" props, but it might provide an opportunity to take advantage of one of FAU's biggest advantages over SMU. The Owls finished the season with the best turnover differential in the nation, forcing an FBS-high 31 turnovers (10 fumble recoveries, 21 interceptions) while losing just 11 themselves (three fumbles lost, eight interceptions).

The Mustangs were no slouches themselves with a plus-5 turnover margin (20 forced, 15 surrendered), but they did throw double-digit INTs – and if FAU's ball-hawking skills are on display here, they could put up some big quarter totals.

PICK: Highest scoring quarter: Florida Atlantic

TRENDS TO WATCH

• Mustangs are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 non-conference games.

• Under is 5-0 in Mustangs last 5 bowl games.

• Owls are 2-6 ATS in their last 8 non-conference games.

• Under is 7-1 in Owls last 8 games in December.