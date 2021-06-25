CFB News of the Week: 6/25/2021









NIL advancements

On both the NCAA and individual state level, we saw some movement towards NIL (name, image, likeness) laws being opened up to allow players much more freedom to make money for themselves.

At the national level, the NCAA is now looking into implementing “interim” NIL freedoms following a unanimous court decision against the NCAA. The NCAA took the loss and immediately began searching for placeholder laws that would allow players to profit off their name, image, and likeness as soon as July 1st. The details on what some of those interim laws may look like is not entirely clear for now, but opening up their freedoms should allow for things such as advertisements, selling autographs, etc. There is still no federal law for these kinds of freedoms, so the NCAA is trying to navigate some new waters.

That said, the states are already well ahead of the NCAA on this, which is why the NCAA is now sort of forced to do it. A handful of states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Texas, have already put in laws at the state level to allow NIL freedoms. It’s now on the NCAA to put in these nationwide rules to level the playing field for schools in states that have not yet implemented these laws.

As a result, Kentucky became one of a handful of states to set into motion an executive order to allow athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness, putting even more pressure on the NCAA to get things rolling. Governor Andy Beshear signed the executive order, effectively giving athletes the right to profit on July 1st, which is the NCAA’s premature target date.

Whether or not the NCAA at large hits their July 1st target date is no certainty, but it would not be shocking to see another handful of states join Kentucky and others in implementing these laws before then to continue putting pressure on the NCAA to get this right.

Tennessee QB Kaidon Salter dismissed from program

Four-star QB Kaidon Salter was supposed to be one of Tennessee’s elite recruits for the 2022 cycle. Per 247 Sports’ composite rankings, Salter was the Vols’ second-best recruit of the class, trailing only four-star LB Aaron Willis by the slimmest of margins. Salter was also the only high schooler Tennessee signed for 2022, though they did also pull in former Michigan QB Joe Milton and former Virginia Tech QB Hendon Hooker as transfers.

After a pair of suspensions, Salter is already off the roster. Salter faced a two-months suspension earlier this offseason for some sort of altercation on campus, but recently returned to team activities. Just this past week, Salter was arrested and cited for possession of marijuana charges. Salter was initially left on the roster for a couple of days and looked to be in line for a suspension, but new HC Josh Heupel ultimately moved towards dismissing the top recruit from the program before he ever took a real snap for Tennessee.

While it’s unlikely Salter would have started right away to begin with, his absence still leaves Tennessee with more questions than answers at the position. Hooker should be the presumptive starter, but it’s not as though he is a surefire, NFL-bound star who will keep a stranglehold on the position. The Vols could have benefited from a talent like Salter being out there to push for reps, but alas.

Salter will now return to the transfer market, presumably. Salter, being a 2021 recruit, still has all of his eligibility as well as his redshirt. For whatever it is worth, Salter was a Texas recruit with offers from Auburn, Arkansas, Arizona State, Baylor, Indiana, Ole Miss, and more.

Texas WR Jake Smith headed into transfer portal

Head coaching changes always get some players to transfer, regardless of the quality of the coaching coming in or out. New Texas HC Steve Sarkisian was lauded as one of the better hires this cycle, and even he is seeing some players leave as the Longhorns enter a new era. One of such players is WR Jake Smith.

A sophomore last season, Smith had been a solid role player for the Longhorns in both seasons on campus. Smith earned 23 receptions as a freshman and 25 receptions as a sophomore, totaling 568 yards and nine touchdowns. Seeing as Smith was a four-star recruit, it makes sense that he would produce as early as he did, and he certainly could have continued to do so at Texas if he had opted to stick around.

That said, Smith did face setbacks this offseason that may have led to him falling behind the pack with the new coaching staff. Smith suffered a foot injury early in spring, forcing him to miss basically all of spring camp. He was cleared to return by late-May, but rather than wait around for fall camp, Smith will instead start anew elsewhere.

Given his recruiting pedigree and early production, Smith should have no shortage of suitors on the transfer market. Smith could instantly contribute at any program in the country and likely be a starter at most of them. Again, his foot injury may slightly complicate that this season, but expect to hear Smith’s name plenty next season wherever he ends up.

String of four-star commitments roll in

NCAA recruiting effectively re-opened on June 1st, allowing players to take on-campus visits and meet with coaches face to face for the first time in over a year. Commitments across the country have poured in since then. This past week was no different.

The first four-star to commit over the past week was to an unusual suspect. North Carolina State pulled in RB Michael Allen. Allen is a North Carolina recruit and made it clear he wanted to stick in the area when he named his top three schools as ECU, NC State, and UNC. Ultimately, the speedy 5-foot-9, 203-pound back landed with the Wolfpack, making him their best-rated recruit at the moment.

Two more running backs also came off the board. Tevin White made his commitment to Arizona State, while Gavin Sawchuk announced his commitment to Oklahoma. The two are very different runners. White (6’1/200) is someone who thrives through contact balance and strength, while Sawchuk (5’11/185) wins with speed and explosion, making him a perfect fit for the Sooners.

Four-star 2022 LB Niafe Tuihalamaka made his commitment as well, opting to head to South Bend to play for Notre Dame. At 6-foot-1 and 238-pounds, Tuihalamaka already has a thick frame for the position and could be someone who is ready to rock and roll sooner rather than later. Tuihalamaka is Notre Dame’s 15th commitment of the cycle, but currently ranks as their top recruit.

Michigan got a four-star recruit of their own as well. QB Jayden Denegal announced his commitment to the Wolverines midweek, making him the top QB off the board as of late. Denegal recently took a trip to Michigan and announced on the spot, basically. It seems as though he was pretty dead set on playing for the Wolverines, which is interesting for a recruit out of Apple Valley, California.