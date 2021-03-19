CFB News of the Week: 3/19/2021

Ohio State QB Justin Fields posts 4.41s 40-yard dash

Times posted on social media from unofficial workouts are to be taken with a grain of salt, but Justin Fields’ supposed 4.41s 40-yard dash is absurd. Even if we kick that up to a 4.50 flat, Fields’ time would still be faster than all but seven quarterbacks since 1999 who ran at the NFL Combine or an official pro day.

What sets Fields apart here is most of the other quarterbacks with faster times were short and/or wiry players. Michael and Marcus Vick, Brad Smith, and Reggie McNeal were all 6-foot-2 and 220-pounds or smaller. Even Robert Griffin III measured in at 6-foot-2 and 223-pounds. Fields, though not significantly larger, played at a listed 6-foot-3, 228-pounds, per ESPN. Taking off at that speed, at that size, is an absolutely frightening prospect for NFL teams.

That speed shows up plenty on Fields’ film, too. He may not be as much of a designed runner as some previous Ohio State QBs, but he has all the athletic tools to break the pocket and take off. Here’s a reminder, in case you needed one:

Bryan Harsin signs six-year deal with Auburn

Auburn’s hiring of former Boise State HC Bryan Harsin has been a done deal for a while. The Tigers broke up with Gus Malzahn then turned around to hire Harsin all the way back in December. It was not until now that we got concrete details on the contract, though.

Auburn went in for the long haul with Harsin, signing him to a six-year deal right off the bat. Harsin will average $5.25 million over the course of the deal, starting with a $5 million base salary in 2021. Of course, the contract comes with plenty of incentives, some of which are tied to SEC West titles, winning the SEC at large, and landing NY6 Bowl appearances. We’ll see how many of those incentives Harsin can rack up over the next half-decade.

While a six-year deal right away does sound excessive, Harsin’s track record is quite impressive. Harsin spent 2001-2010 as an assistant coach on the Boise State roster, right in the middle of their rise to and through the FBS. After a few stints elsewhere, Harsin returned “home” in 2014 to be Boise State’s head coach. Boise State made six MWC championships and won three of them in Harsin’s seven-year run.

NCAAF Committee to suggest recruiting dead period ends May 31st

Recruits and coaches alike are desperate for the dead period to end. Recruits want to be able to actually see and visit the schools they are considering, while coaches want to be able to sell their pitches in person. With no in-person contact throughout the process, the recruiting landscape is the wild west right now.

This dead period initially kicked in on March 13th of last year, right around when everything else in the country went on lockdown due to COVID-19. Restrictions on most everything else in the country have ebbed and flowed since then, but the recruiting dead period has remained in effect.

In turn, basically an entire recruiting class (2022) has had basically zero offline connection with any of the schools they may be attending. For the premier schools like Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, etc., this probably does not matter much. If someone is good enough to go to a powerhouse, the school’s reputation sells itself. For a lot of these mid-tier schools and recruits, though, the extra in-person contact could really go a long way. Selling a recruit on, I don’t know, Indiana or North Carolina State is a bit trickier when there is no in-person meeting.

Time will tell if the committee’s suggestion goes through and actually gets the dead period lifted on May 31st.

Good start for McKenzie Milton at FSU

It’s been two years since McKenzie Milton got to see a football field in live action. Milton suffered a massive knee injury at the end of the 2018 season, ultimately knocking him out of play for 2019 and 2020. Now, Milton seems to be healthy enough and ready to play for his new team, Florida State.

After the first week of practice, Milton said his knee feels good. No hiccups, no discomfort, nothing unusual. Seeing as there was no certainty Milton would even be able to see the field again in any capacity, that is wonderful news. Whether or not Milton will still be the same athlete now that he was back then is to be seen, but again, the fact he can go out there and play at all is huge.

For those who have forgotten, Milton was lights out during his time at UCF. Over the final two seasons, Milton racked up 62 passing touchdowns to just 15 interceptions, while also tacking on 17 rushing touchdowns. Milton was a dual-threat menace with all the willingness in the world to unleash the ball down the field. If he can be even 90% of his old self in 2021, FSU should be in a better spot at QB than they were in 2020.

Georgia DB Eric Stokes was flying

In other 40-yard dash news, Georgia DB Eric Stokes soared in his 40-yard dash trials. Over two separate runs, Stokes earned a 4.28 and a 4.32. Both times are absolutely absurd, but it usually makes sense to lean on the better time for drills like this. A player can accidentally run slower than their usual; a player can not really run faster than their usual. Being fast is not an accident.

Stokes’ times were recorded at the House of Athlete combine, too, so this is no private workout nonsense. Granted, we should still expect pro day times to be a little generous compared to standardized NFL Combine testing, but even so, that probably puts Stokes at a 4.40 at the absolute worst. That man would still be flying even if you made adjustments for pro day favorability.

For what it’s worth, only four CBs have run a 4.30 or faster since 2010. Demarcus Van Dyke, Jalen Myrick, Javelin Guidry, and Jamel Dean are the only players to do so over that span, with Dyke leading the pack at 4.25s. Where Stokes stands apart is that most of these other players were just speedsters with no real hope of playing CB at a high level in the NFL. Dean is the exception there, seeing as many viewed him as a Day 2 pick and ended up being selected by the Bucs at the end of the third-round.

Stokes may well have been a first-rounder before these testing times. If teams needed any more reason to be in on him, they got it.