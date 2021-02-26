CFB News of the Week: 2/26/21

Derrik Klassen
·5 min read
Clemson WR Justyn Ross (neck) will not play contact in spring

Clemson’s receiver corps was not at its usual strength in 2020. In large part, that had to do with star receiver Justyn Ross missing the entire season with a neck injury. Ross had been lights out for the Tigers his first two years on campus, hauling in 112 passes for 1,865 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns. Ross was probably due for another 1,000 yard season in 2020, but the injuries made it such that he never got a shot.

Unfortunately, Ross still is not quite ready to get back on the saddle. Not all the way, anyway. By the sound of it, Ross will be starting spring practices at the same time as everyone else, but he will not be doing any of the contact drills for the time being. That Ross can be out there at all is a good sign, but it is slightly worrying that he can not handle contact yet, though it’s possible Clemson are just trying to play this as safe as possible since it is just spring ball.

For now, this is more something to monitor than be worried about. The hope is that Ross will be cleared to go normally by the time fall rolls around.

Oklahoma WR Theo Howard back in the transfer portal

A few years ago, Theo Howard was a coveted transfer target following his departure from UCLA. During his sophomore and junior seasons with the Bruins, Howard pulled in 107 passes for 1,271 yards and eight touchdowns. While perhaps not the most explosive receiver around, Howard seemed to clearly have value as a chain mover and someone who could be a stabilizer within an offense.

Howard then missed basically the entire 2019 season with a wrist injury. He took off to Oklahoma soon after, but an Achilles injury knocked him down right before the season and he never quite got back into shape for the season. As such, the 2020 season Howard was hoping for never really came to be. He caught just 13 passes for 163 yards with the Sooners. While still a valuable player, perhaps Howard’s slower, more possession-style of play just didn’t make sense at Oklahoma, which was only exacerbated by the injuries.

Now, Howard is on the move again, looking to play out his final year of eligibility somewhere in which his skills might be a better fit. It’s not clear where Howard could be angling towards right now, but hopefully a good bill of health will get him on track.

Former Oregon QB Tyler Shough officially at Texas Tech

Tyler Shough stepped in to replace Justin Herbert in 2020. Though Shough had the luxury of an abridged schedule versus a lot of underwhelming opponents, he was quite productive in his seven starts. Shough finished his first year as a starter with 106-of-167 passing for 1,559 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Perhaps Shough was coughing up the ball too much, but for the most part, he put up solid numbers.

And yet, Shough was in danger of losing his job this offseason. The Ducks pulled in 2021 four-star QB Ty Thompson, who finished as the No.4 pro-style QB and 39th player overall per 247 Sports’ composite ratings. Shough could have stayed and fought for the job, but it seems he saw the writing on the wall and instead opted to bail.

Shough will now play for HC Matt Wells at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders (clearly) had some issues at QB last year. Neither of their two starters earned more than seven yards per attempt and neither of them threw more than 10 touchdown passes, ultimately resulting in Tech’s 4-6 record at the end of the season. Shough, while not special, should bring a much higher degree of stability to the offense. Granted, they will still be a middling Big 12 program, more likely than not, but at least they can be more competitive.

Former Tennessee four-star 2021 DE Dylan Brooks finds new home at Auburn

Late last week, Brooks was given a release from his letter of intent to Tennessee. With all the recruiting violations and coaching changes swirling around at Tennessee, it makes perfect sense that a player of Brooks' talent would want out. Just a day after his release, Brooks found a new home, though still in the SEC.

Brooks is now with Auburn, who have undergone some coaching changes of their own. Rather than HC Gus Malzahn's staff, who had been recruiting him beforehand, it was HC Bryan Harsin's staff who was able to bring in Brooks on short notice.

What's crazy, though, is Brooks became Auburn's best recruit, at least per 247 Sports' composite ratings. Early-enrollee DL Lee Hunter was the previous crown-holder for the Tigers, but Brooks' rating just barely edged him out.

At 6-foot-5 and 250-pounds, Brooks has fantastic size for the position and could certainly find the field sooner rather than later. He's got some real spring to his first step while still being able to play with ample power and toughness once engaged with his opponent. For an Auburn program really looking to reset with this new coaching staff, Brooks is a huge get.

