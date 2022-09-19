CFB media addresses Bryan Harsin, potential Auburn candidates

Any slack that remains on Bryan Harsin’s leash is rapidly fading after Auburn’s blowout loss to Penn State last Saturday, and it isn’t exactly a secret.

Harsin isn’t the only head coach in college football that has underperformed this season, however, and some recent firings will ensure that this upcoming offseason’s coaching carousel could get interesting. As such, college football media have already been reporting some possible moves and candidates for teams around the nation, and Auburn’s poor initial showing has it right in the mix.

Here are a few names attached to the Tigers, along with one team that might be vying for Bryan Harsin’s services if it doesn’t work out on the Plains:

Could Harsin move out west?

Bryan Harsin may not be long for the Plains, but he could soon find himself in the desert.

ESPN writer Pete Themel listed Harsin as a potential candidate to replace recently-fired Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards on Sunday. Harsin was the very first name on the sheet and it also includes another former Auburn staffer among its ranks — his list also mentions current Oklahoma State defensive coordinator and former Auburn DC Derek Mason.

Names for Arizona State: Bryan Harsin, Kalani Sitake, Jonathan Smith, Tom Herman, Troy Calhoun, Charles Huff, Matt Entz, Sean Lewis, Bill O’Brien, Todd Monken, Derek Mason and Alex Grinch. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 19, 2022

Will Prime Time come to the Plains?

Jackson State head coach and former football star Deion Sanders has been named among candidates for a Power 5 upgrade for some time, but one college football sports writer thinks the Tigers could be in the mix.

CBSSports writer Barrett Sallee reported on Saturday that Auburn could be a team interested in Sanders’ services after his success at Jackson State. Georgia Tech was also mentioned, and unlike Auburn, there’s a connection there — Sanders played for both the Falcons and the Braves in his professional career and is used to the scenery in Atlanta.

Georgia Tech and Auburn are both about to get in on the Deion Sanders sweepstakes. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 17, 2022

Are we really talking about Hugh Freeze?

A name that has been linked to Auburn for some time now has been former Ole Miss head coach, Hugh Freeze.

Freeze was let go from Ole Miss for a handful of violations, and has since rebounded at Liberty, leading the Flames to 28 wins since taking over the program in 2019. Other than averaging eight wins per season, he also developed quarterback Malik Willis into one of the top prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Paul Finebaum discussed week three’s action with ESPN’s Matt Barrie on a recent podcast and says that Freeze is one to watch for in Auburn’s potential hunt for a new coach.

“(Freeze) has beaten a couple of ACC teams, he’s almost won every one of these games, and that’s with Liberty talent,” Finebaum said. “Can you imagine Auburn talent? And he knows that, he and [Gus] Malzahn were very close friends. He knows the terrain, I think his daughter even went there for a while so he knows the way at Auburn. He’s definitely a name you have to keep your eye on.”

What about reuniting Lane Kiffin and Bruce Pearl?

While Finebaum was discussing Hugh Freeze’s name as a potential candidate for the Tigers, he also mentioned Kentucky’s Mark Stoops and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin. Stoops has done an outstanding job with the Wildcats, finishing with two 10-win seasons since his arrival in Lexington back in 2013. That ties him with Auburn in the same timeframe, with arguably less talent.

However, we will focus on the second name here, Lane Kiffin. Why not reunite Kiffin and men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl? The two were in Knoxville together during the 2009 season. Kiffin is a name that is continuously brought up in coaching searches, especially in the SEC. Could he do more at Auburn than he has done at Ole Miss? That remains the $1 million question.

“There is interest in Lane (Kiffin) of course,” Finebaum said. “Kiffin is always on a shortlist, never seems to move to the top of the list but he is on the shortlist.”

One thing is for sure, with Lane Kiffin roaming the sidelines it would never be a boring game day. Not to mention it would kick the Iron Bowl up a notch. Not like that game needs any more fuel thrown onto that fire.

