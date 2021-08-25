CFB Kickoff Weekend: Optimal DFS Lineup









August is winding down and that means the start of the 2021 College Football season is right around the corner. Kicking off this weekend, there projects to be a full season in store this year and we could not be more excited to roll out our latest CFB DFS Tools. Our goal at NBC Sports EDGE is to keep you engaged all season long, and we hope to be by your side on your road to becoming a DFS Champion.

Loaded with the tools you need to refine your skills in daily fantasy - featuring Optimal Lineups, a salary tracker, a custom lineup optimizer, daily projections and more - we are confident that the latest edition of our tools is the finest we've ever produced, and we are eager to share them with you.

With the season kickoff just days away, what better way to roll out the new tools than with a look at the Optimal Lineup for opening weekend? You have the option to select your platform and slate and see what our projected optimal lineup looks like.

Check it out:

CBF Optimal DFS Lineup

August 28th Main Slate | $50,000 Salary Cap | DraftKings

QB Jake Haener, FRS | $9,700 | 27.7 Proj. Pts

RB Ronnie Rivers, FRS | $7,800 | 27.5 Proj. Pts

RB Brittain Brown, UCL | $5,600 | 22.7 Proj. Pts

WR Keric Wheatfall, FRS | $5,500 | 15.5 Proj. Pts

WR Jared Smart, HI | $6,200 | 15.3 Proj. Pts

WR Omar Manning, NEB | $4,000 | 14.4Proj. Pts

FLX Kevin Mensah, CT | $4,200 | 20.2 Proj. Pts

S-FLX Adrian Martinez, NEB | $6,800 | 24.4 Proj. Pts

