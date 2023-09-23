CFB games today: What channel is Rutgers vs Michigan on? Time, TV schedule

It's been nine years since Rutgers football beat Michigan.

Will that skid end today?

It'll be a tall order for the Scarlet Knights as they take on the No. 2 Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, but Greg Schiano's team did give Michigan a scare when they met two years ago at The Big House.

Both teams are 3-0, and both teams feature a solid defense. Michigan boasts the top-scoring defense in the nation, allowing just 5.3 points per game. The Scarlet Knights have the 11th-ranked run defense in the country, giving up just 69.7 yards on the ground per game.

Here's how you can watch this season's meeting between Rutgers and Michigan:

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) scrambles during the first half against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

How can I watch the Rutgers Michigan game?

The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network (go to the BTN channel finder for detailed channel information). Kickoff is scheduled for noon. Cory Provus will be on play-by-play alongside analyst Jake Butt with Brooke Fletcher on the sidelines.

The Scarlet Knights' matchup against the Wolverines will be available on any platform that offers Big Ten Network such as YouTubeTV, Hulu Live and Fubo TV, which offers a free trial.

What time does Rutgers vs Michigan start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23

Time: Noon

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com