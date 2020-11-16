CFB futures market: Week 12
Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.
Heisman odds
Player
Position
Team
This week
Last week
QB
Ohio State Buckeyes
225
150
QB
Alabama Crimson Tide
250
160
QB
Clemson Tigers
250
180
QB
Florida Gators
250
750
QB
BYU Cougars
2700
2500
QB
Notre Dame Irish
8000
2500
D’Eriq King
QB
Miami Hurricanes
8000
2500
DeVonta Smith
WR
Alabama Crimson Tide
10000
2500
RB
Alabama Crimson Tide
10000
4000
QB
Oklahoma Sooners
10000
10000
RB
Clemson Tigers
10000
10000
QB
Texas A&M Aggies
10000
10000
QB
Texas Longhorns
N/A
10000
Ohio State QB Justin Fields remained the frontrunner on PointsBets’ Heisman board this week, but interestingly he can be had for a better price this week -- and he didn’t necessarily separate himself any from the field.
Fields, who was the +150 frontrunner last week, remains atop the board at +225 this week. Fields’ game against Maryland last Saturday was canceled due to COVID. If Fields played in, for instance, the SEC, the game would have been rescheduled -- but the Big 10 rules games disrupted by COVID as no-contest cancelations. That’ll deprive Fields of stats from one game against a cake defense.
Speaking of the differences with SEC COVID policies, Mac Jones’ game was also disrupted last Saturday, but whereas Ohio State-Maryland was canceled, Alabama-LSU has been postponed with no replay date. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said the conference hopes to figure out a way to get the game played. Jones was listed at +160 last week. He checks in at +250 this week.
Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence is also listed at +250 this week. Lawrence, who missed his second-consecutive game last Saturday due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis, a Clemson win over Boston College, was listed at +180 last week, No. 3 on the board.
Lawrence and Jones are now listed aside Florida QB Adam Trask at +250 on the PointsBet board. Trask’s odds were slashed by a third this week from +750 after he threw for 356 yards and six touchdowns in last Saturday’s 63-35 win over Arkansas. He did that without stud TE Kyle Pitts, who missed the game with a concussion and nose surgery.
Fields, Lawrence, Trask and Jones have emerged as 2020’s four-clear Heisman frontrunners. The next-highest listed player on the PointsBet board is BYU’s Zach Wilson at +2700.
Beyond Wilson, every other player on the board garners 800-to-1 or higher odds.
I'll just repeat what I've been saying for weeks: Fields is the only bet on the board I'd make.
Championship odds
Team
This week
Last week
Alabama Crimson Tide
115
175
Ohio State Buckeyes
225
225
Clemson Tigers
300
300
Florida Gators
1250
1300
Notre Dame Irish
1700
2000
Texas A&M Aggies
5300
4000
Cincinnati Bearcats
5300
5300
BYU Cougars
7000
7000
Indiana Hoosiers
8000
8000
Miami Hurricanes
8000
10000
Wisconsin Badgers
9000
10000
Oklahoma Sooners
10000
7000
Georgia Bulldogs
10000
8000
Northwestern Wildcats
12000
N/A
USC Trojans
12000
10000
Oregon Ducks
15000
8000
Iowa State Cyclones
17000
15000
Oklahoma State Cowboys
17500
12500
Auburn Tigers
25000
25000
Washington State Cougars
25000
25000
Texas Longhorns
25000
10000
Missouri Tigers
25000
25000
SMU Mustangs
25000
20000
Washington Huskies
25000
25000
Iowa Hawkeyes
25000
25000
North Carolina Tar Heels
27000
25000
Utah Utes
30000
25000
Marshall Thundering Herd
30000
25000
Pittsburgh Panthers
30000
30000
Purdue Boilermakers
30000
15000
Kansas State Wildcats
30000
25000
Colorado Buffaloes
50000
75000
Maryland Terrapins
50000
50000
West Virginia Mountaineers
50000
50000
Memphis Tigers
50000
50000
UCLA Bruins
50000
50000
Arizona Wildcats
75000
20000
Virginia Tech Hokies
75000
25000
Stanford Cardinal
75000
25000
UCF Knights
75000
25000
Arizona State Sun Devils
75000
25000
NC State Wolfpack
75000
35000
TCU Horned Frogs
75000
50000
Virginia Cavaliers
75000
50000
Arkansas Razorbacks
75000
50000
Kentucky Wildcats
75000
50000
Florida Atlantic Owls
75000
50000
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
75000
50000
Army Knights
75000
50000
Michigan State Spartans
75000
50000
Nebraska Cornhuskers
75000
75000
Minnesota Golden Gophers
N/A
25000
LSU Tigers
N/A
25000
Tennessee Volunteers
N/A
25000
Michigan Wolverines
N/A
15000
South Carolina Gamecocks
N/A
75000
Oregon State Beavers
N/A
75000
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
N/A
100000
Appalachian State Mountaineers
N/A
100000
Charlotte 49ers
N/A
100000
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
N/A
100000
Boston College Eagles
N/A
100000
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
N/A
100000
Georgia Southern Eagles
N/A
100000
As the Heisman board depicts a clear four-horse race for the trophy, PointsBet’s title board paints the championship as a five-man race. Alabama, Ohio State and Clemson are the three clear front-runners, with Florida and Notre Dame within shouting distance.
Alabama saw its price inflate from +175 to +115 this week despite the postponement of the LSU game.
Ohio State remained at +225 after the cancellation of its game with Maryland, and Clemson remained at +300 after spending last week on bye.
The Texas A&M Aggies and Cincinnati Bearcats are lingering outside that top-five with matching price-tags of +5300. A&M’s huge impediment to making it into the field as a one-loss team is they’ll almost assuredly finish No. 2 in their division and miss the SEC title game. Cincy’s huge impediment is playing in the G5.
The only other teams priced more expensive than 100-to-1: the BYU Cougars, Indiana Hoosiers, Miami Hurricanes and Wisconsin Badgers.
Miami is the sucker bet of those long-shots, as a one-loss team that is going to get boxed out of the ACC title game by Notre Dame and Clemson.
BYU, like Cincinnati, will need mass chaos to earn the first-ever non-P5 playoff invite.
Indiana and Wisconsin remain undefeated. We’re going to find out if Indiana is for real this weekend, when they travel to Ohio State for an early Saturday kickoff. The Badgers will also be challenged with a date at ranked Northwestern.
The Badgers have only played two games after having two others canceled by COVID complications. One more cancelation and they’ll be eliminated from Big 10 title game consideration. It’s unclear how cancelations/no-contests could effect this year’s playoff race. But it feels pretty safe to say that the Badgers will have to run the table to get in.
Below are my updated estimated spreads for potential playoff matchups on neutral sites, listed in order of spread discrepancy. This week, for fun, I tossed in BYU and Cincinnati so you can get a sense for those cinderella's potential matchups if all hell breaks loose around them the next few weeks.
Dog
Fav
ATL
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Florida Gators
Pk
Georgia Bulldogs
Florida Gators
-1.0
Texas A&M Aggies
Cincinnati Bearcats
-1.0
Ohio State Buckeyes
Alabama Crimson Tide
-1.0
Georgia Bulldogs
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
-1.0
Cincinnati Bearcats
BYU Cougars
-1.0
Texas A&M Aggies
BYU Cougars
-1.5
Clemson Tigers
Ohio State Buckeyes
-3.0
BYU Cougars
Florida Gators
-3.0
BYU Cougars
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
-3.5
Clemson Tigers
Alabama Crimson Tide
-3.5
Cincinnati Bearcats
Florida Gators
-4.0
Texas A&M Aggies
Georgia Bulldogs
-4.0
Cincinnati Bearcats
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
-4.0
Texas A&M Aggies
Florida Gators
-4.5
Texas A&M Aggies
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
-4.5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Clemson Tigers
-5.5
Florida Gators
Clemson Tigers
-6.0
Georgia Bulldogs
Clemson Tigers
-6.0
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Ohio State Buckeyes
-8.5
Florida Gators
Ohio State Buckeyes
-8.5
BYU Cougars
Clemson Tigers
-8.5
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Alabama Crimson Tide
-9.0
Georgia Bulldogs
Ohio State Buckeyes
-9.0
Florida Gators
Alabama Crimson Tide
-9.0
Cincinnati Bearcats
Clemson Tigers
-9.5
Georgia Bulldogs
Alabama Crimson Tide
-9.5
Texas A&M Aggies
Clemson Tigers
-10.0
BYU Cougars
Ohio State Buckeyes
-11.5
BYU Cougars
Alabama Crimson Tide
-12.0
Cincinnati Bearcats
Ohio State Buckeyes
-12.1
Texas A&M Aggies
Ohio State Buckeyes
-13.0
Cincinnati Bearcats
Alabama Crimson Tide
-13.0
Texas A&M Aggies
Alabama Crimson Tide
-13.5
Week 12 games of note:
No. 9 Indiana at No. 3 Ohio State
Kentucky at No. 1 Alabama
No. 14 Oklahoma State at No. 18 Oklahoma
Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M
No. 10 Wisconsin at No. 19 Northwestern
Appalachian State at No. 15 Coastal Carolina
No. 7 Cincinnati at UCF
