CFB futures market: Week 11

Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.
Heisman odds
|Player
|Position
|Team
|This week
|Last week
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|150
|150
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|160
|150
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Clemson Tigers
|180
|250
|Kyle Trask
|QB
|Florida Gators
|750
|4000
|Ian Book
|QB
|Notre Dame Irish
|2500
|20000
|D’Eriq King
|QB
|Miami Hurricanes
|2500
|6500
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|BYU Cougars
|2500
|3000
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|2500
|4000
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|4000
|5000
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|Oklahoma Sooners
|10000
|15000
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Clemson Tigers
|10000
|5000
|Kellen Mond
|QB
|Texas A&M Aggies
|10000
|7000
|Sam Ehlinger
|QB
|Texas Longhorns
|10000
|10000
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|N/A
|8000
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Penn State Nittany Lions
|N/A
|5000
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia Bulldogs
|N/A
|20000
- Despite an extremely frenetic Saturday of college football, the top of the Heisman odds board didn’t change much this week.
- Justin Fields remained at +150, but became the lone favorite at the top of the board when PointsBet dropped Mac Jones from +150 to +160 (Jones was idle this week). Fields accounted for 321 total yards and threw for five touchdowns and ran for another score in a 49-27 win over Rutgers. He’s completed 86.7% of his passes for 908 yards and a 11/0 TD/INT through three games while providing plenty of additional value on the ground.
- Fields has been the Heisman front-runner since the day Trevor Lawrence’s COVID diagnosis was announced. I continue to think Mac Jones bets are misguided at this price point.
- Trevor Lawrence’s now sits at +180 (from last week's +250) despite Lawrence missing his second-consecutive game, a 2OT loss to Notre Dame last Saturday. He is not a play at this price. Lawrence still has a shot at the award, but that might require a Fields injury at this point. Missing two games during a normal season would kill almost any Heisman campaign -- and Lawrence’s two missed games are coming during what is already a truncated season. I don’t know that he’ll take enough snaps to justify the award for what will be, at best, a one-loss team at the time voting takes place.
- This week’s biggest winners were Notre Dame QB Ian Book and Florida QB Kyle Trask.
- Trask’s odds went from 40-to-1 to 7.5-to-1, over a five-multiples inflation in price. Warranted recognition for trashing Georgia’s vaunted defense for 474 passing yards, a 4/1 TD/INT rate and 11.0 YPA on 30-of-43 passing. What made that performance all the more impressive was Trask’s most dynamic target, Kyle Pitts, had to exit early after taking a brutal hit from Georgia S Lewis Cine. Trask decimated Georgia's No. 1 ranked defense without him for three quarters.
- Book’s odds saw an even steeper inflation following Notre Dame’s upset win over Clemson, going from a +20,000 darkhorse to +2,500, tied for the fifth-highest listed player. Book was sensational against the Tigers, going 22-of-39 for 310 yards and a TD. His slippery brand of mobility also allowed him to escape multiple sure-fire sacks and add 68 yards on the ground.
- D’Eriq King, Zach Wilson and DeVonta Smith round out the list of eight players priced +2500 or lower.
- Of them, Wilson is the most interesting. He leads the nation with 2,511 passing yards to go with a 21/2 TD/INT rate through eight games. BYU just thrashed Boise State, one of the few marquee games on the Cougars' schedule. Wilson has a better chance of getting invited to the Heisman ceremony than these odds suggest.
- I’ll repeat what I’ve been saying for the last few weeks: Fields is probably the only bet worth making on the board right now (unless you want to toss a dart on Wilson). Sure, you’d have preferred to have Fields at +700 a few weeks ago. But the way things are trending, Fields is going to hit pick ‘em status in the coming weeks.
Championship odds
|Team
|This week
|Last week
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|175
|250
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|225
|200
|Clemson Tigers
|300
|200
|Florida Gators
|1300
|2500
|Notre Dame Irish
|2000
|3000
|Texas A&M Aggies
|4000
|900
|Cincinnati Bearcats
|5300
|10000
|Oklahoma Sooners
|7000
|10000
|BYU Cougars
|7000
|10000
|Georgia Bulldogs
|8000
|1600
|Indiana Hoosiers
|8000
|20000
|Oregon Ducks
|8000
|10000
|Wisconsin Badgers
|10000
|8000
|USC Trojans
|10000
|10000
|Texas Longhorns
|10000
|10000
|Miami Hurricanes
|10000
|15000
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|12500
|20000
|Iowa State Cyclones
|15000
|15000
|Michigan Wolverines
|15000
|20000
|Purdue Boilermakers
|15000
|20000
|SMU Mustangs
|20000
|20000
|Arizona Wildcats
|20000
|20000
|Washington Huskies
|25000
|15000
|LSU Tigers
|25000
|50000
|Iowa Hawkeyes
|25000
|30000
|Minnesota Golden Gophers
|25000
|30000
|Missouri Tigers
|25000
|100000
|Auburn Tigers
|25000
|15000
|Utah Utes
|25000
|20000
|North Carolina Tar Heels
|25000
|25000
|Kansas State Wildcats
|25000
|20000
|Virginia Tech Hokies
|25000
|20000
|Stanford Cardinal
|25000
|20000
|UCF Knights
|25000
|20000
|Arizona State Sun Devils
|25000
|25000
|Tennessee Volunteers
|25000
|25000
|Marshall Thundering Herd
|25000
|75000
|Washington State Cougars
|25000
|30000
|Pittsburgh Panthers
|30000
|30000
|NC State Wolfpack
|35000
|40000
|TCU Horned Frogs
|50000
|75000
|UCLA Bruins
|50000
|20000
|Virginia Cavaliers
|50000
|30000
|Memphis Tigers
|50000
|50000
|Arkansas Razorbacks
|50000
|50000
|West Virginia Mountaineers
|50000
|50000
|Kentucky Wildcats
|50000
|50000
|Maryland Terrapins
|50000
|75000
|Florida Atlantic Owls
|50000
|75000
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|50000
|100000
|Army Knights
|50000
|100000
|Michigan State Spartans
|50000
|N/A
|Nebraska Cornhuskers
|75000
|25000
|South Carolina Gamecocks
|75000
|25000
|Colorado Buffaloes
|75000
|100000
|Oregon State Beavers
|75000
|100000
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|100000
|100000
|Appalachian State Mountaineers
|100000
|100000
|Charlotte 49ers
|100000
|100000
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|100000
|50000
|Boston College Eagles
|100000
|N/A
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|100000
|100000
|Georgia Southern Eagles
|100000
|N/A
|Penn State Nittany Lions
|N/A
|15000
|Northwestern Wildcats
|N/A
|30000
|Syracuse Orange
|N/A
|100000
|Georgia State Panthers
|N/A
|100000
- Alabama is your new national title frontrunner after being priced No. 3 on PointsBet’s board last week. The Crimson Tide dropped from +250 to +175 despite spending last week on bye.
- Ohio State, meanwhile, can be had for a better price this week than last week despite taking care of business against Rutgers. Ohio State was priced at +200 last week, tied with Clemson atop the board. The Buckeyes are now +225, looking up at the Tide.
- Clemson goes from a 2-to-1 frontrunner to win the title to 3-to-1, listed No. 3, following their upset loss to Notre Dame. Clemson is now the best value bet on the title board. What the Notre Dame loss did was eliminate any margin for error going forward -- one more loss and Clemson’s playoff hopes are done. Luckily for Clemson, they only have four games left -- and that includes a hypothetical/probable ACC title game appearance. The Tigers close the regular season with three highly-winnable games against FSU, Pitt and Virginia Tech. Get through those, and they’d have a good shot at a rematch with Notre Dame in the conference title. Clemson still controls its destiny: Miami is the only other one-loss ACC team, and the Hurricanes' sole loss came to Clemson. If Clemson wins out, I think the Tigers make the playoff. And at that point they have Trevor Lawrence quarterbacking arguably the most talented roster in college football. I would anticipate, assuming a healthy Lawrence and the return of multiple injured starters on defense, that Clemson would enter the four-team event as favorites.
- Florida made one of this week’s biggest leaps, from +2500 to +1300, after knocking off Georgia. Florida’s remaining regular season schedule is cake: Arkansas, Vandy, Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU. The Gators are almost assured of playing in the SEC title game. At 4-1, Florida has a half-game lead over 4-2 Georgia. But Florida secured the tiebreaker with Saturday’s win, in essence giving them a 1.5 game lead. Look at Florida’s opponents above: You see any possibility for two losses in there? No chance.
- On the other side of things, Georgia free-fell down the board from +1600 to a +8000 longshot after getting beaten up by Florida.
- Texas A&M annihilated South Carolina 48-3 but dropped from 9-to-1 to 40-to-1 odds to win the title. What gives? A&M’s road to a potential playoff berth as a one-loss team is narrowing by the week. The Aggies are one game behind Alabama in the race to play Florida in the SEC title game. But A&M lost to Bama earlier this year, meaning they’re actually two games back. Barring an epic Alabama meltdown down the stretch, A&M is going to be boxed out from playing in the SEC title game. But with only Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU and Auburn left to play, A&M has a decent shot at finishing 9-1. Even if they get there, they’d need legitimate chaos around them to earn a playoff berth as the second-place finisher in their division.
- Rocky Balboa watch: Everyone’s favorite little guys, the Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars, continue to creep up the board. Cincy is now listed No. 7 on the PointsBet board at +5300 (from +10,000 last week), while BYU is tied for No. 8 at +7000 (similarly up from +10,000 last week). Both undefeated programs will have to remain so and hope for mass chaos to ensue. But it’s possible -- I think both teams have a clearer path to the playoff right now than, for instance, Texas A&M. No Group of 5 team has ever made the playoff. If ever there was a season for the committee to get weird, it's this one.
Week 11 games of note:
East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati (Friday)
No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech
No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College
No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland
No. 8 Texas A&M at Tennessee
No. 1 Alabama at LSU
No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan
Arkansas at No. 6 Florida
No. 11 Oregon at Washington State
PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.