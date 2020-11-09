CFB futures market: Week 11

Heisman and national title odds courtesy of PointsBet.

 

Heisman odds

Player Position Team This week Last week    
Justin Fields QB Ohio State Buckeyes 150 150    
Mac Jones QB Alabama Crimson Tide 160 150    
Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson Tigers 180 250    
Kyle Trask QB Florida Gators 750 4000    
Ian Book QB Notre Dame Irish 2500 20000    
D’Eriq King QB Miami Hurricanes 2500 6500    
Zach Wilson QB BYU Cougars 2500 3000    
DeVonta Smith WR Alabama Crimson Tide 2500 4000    
Najee Harris RB Alabama Crimson Tide 4000 5000    
Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma Sooners 10000 15000    
Travis Etienne RB Clemson Tigers 10000 5000    
Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M Aggies 10000 7000    
Sam Ehlinger QB Texas Longhorns 10000 10000    
Chuba Hubbard RB Oklahoma State Cowboys N/A 8000    
Sean Clifford QB Penn State Nittany Lions N/A 5000    
Zamir White RB Georgia Bulldogs N/A 20000    

 

  • Despite an extremely frenetic Saturday of college football, the top of the Heisman odds board didn’t change much this week. 

 

  • Justin Fields remained at +150, but became the lone favorite at the top of the board when PointsBet dropped Mac Jones from +150 to +160 (Jones was idle this week). Fields accounted for 321 total yards and threw for five touchdowns and ran for another score in a 49-27 win over Rutgers. He’s completed 86.7% of his passes for 908 yards and a 11/0 TD/INT through three games while providing plenty of additional value on the ground.

 

  • Fields has been the Heisman front-runner since the day Trevor Lawrence’s COVID diagnosis was announced. I continue to think Mac Jones bets are misguided at this price point.

 

  • Trevor Lawrence’s now sits at +180 (from last week's +250) despite Lawrence missing his second-consecutive game, a 2OT loss to Notre Dame last Saturday. He is not a play at this price. Lawrence still has a shot at the award, but that might require a Fields injury at this point. Missing two games during a normal season would kill almost any Heisman campaign -- and Lawrence’s two missed games are coming during what is already a truncated season. I don’t know that he’ll take enough snaps to justify the award for what will be, at best, a one-loss team at the time voting takes place. 

 

  • Trask’s odds went from 40-to-1 to 7.5-to-1, over a five-multiples inflation in price. Warranted recognition for trashing Georgia’s vaunted defense for 474 passing yards, a 4/1 TD/INT rate and 11.0 YPA on 30-of-43 passing. What made that performance all the more impressive was Trask’s most dynamic target, Kyle Pitts, had to exit early after taking a brutal hit from Georgia S Lewis Cine. Trask decimated Georgia's No. 1 ranked defense without him for three quarters.

 

  • Book’s odds saw an even steeper inflation following Notre Dame’s upset win over Clemson, going from a +20,000 darkhorse to +2,500, tied for the fifth-highest listed player. Book was sensational against the Tigers, going 22-of-39 for 310 yards and a TD. His slippery brand of mobility also allowed him to escape multiple sure-fire sacks and add 68 yards on the ground.

 

  • D’Eriq King, Zach Wilson and DeVonta Smith round out the list of eight players priced +2500 or lower.

 

  • Of them, Wilson is the most interesting. He leads the nation with 2,511 passing yards to go with a 21/2 TD/INT rate through eight games. BYU just thrashed Boise State, one of the few marquee games on the Cougars' schedule. Wilson has a better chance of getting invited to the Heisman ceremony than these odds suggest.

 

  • I’ll repeat what I’ve been saying for the last few weeks: Fields is probably the only bet worth making on the board right now (unless you want to toss a dart on Wilson). Sure, you’d have preferred to have Fields at +700 a few weeks ago. But the way things are trending, Fields is going to hit pick ‘em status in the coming weeks.

Championship odds

Team This week Last week    
Alabama Crimson Tide 175 250    
Ohio State Buckeyes 225 200    
Clemson Tigers 300 200    
Florida Gators 1300 2500    
Notre Dame Irish 2000 3000    
Texas A&M Aggies 4000 900    
Cincinnati Bearcats 5300 10000    
Oklahoma Sooners 7000 10000    
BYU Cougars 7000 10000    
Georgia Bulldogs 8000 1600    
Indiana Hoosiers 8000 20000    
Oregon Ducks 8000 10000    
Wisconsin Badgers 10000 8000    
USC Trojans 10000 10000    
Texas Longhorns 10000 10000    
Miami Hurricanes 10000 15000    
Oklahoma State Cowboys 12500 20000    
Iowa State Cyclones 15000 15000    
Michigan Wolverines 15000 20000    
Purdue Boilermakers 15000 20000    
SMU Mustangs 20000 20000    
Arizona Wildcats 20000 20000    
Washington Huskies 25000 15000    
LSU Tigers 25000 50000    
Iowa Hawkeyes 25000 30000    
Minnesota Golden Gophers 25000 30000    
Missouri Tigers 25000 100000    
Auburn Tigers 25000 15000    
Utah Utes 25000 20000    
North Carolina Tar Heels 25000 25000    
Kansas State Wildcats 25000 20000    
Virginia Tech Hokies 25000 20000    
Stanford Cardinal 25000 20000    
UCF Knights 25000 20000    
Arizona State Sun Devils 25000 25000    
Tennessee Volunteers 25000 25000    
Marshall Thundering Herd 25000 75000    
Washington State Cougars 25000 30000    
Pittsburgh Panthers 30000 30000    
NC State Wolfpack 35000 40000    
TCU Horned Frogs 50000 75000    
UCLA Bruins 50000 20000    
Virginia Cavaliers 50000 30000    
Memphis Tigers 50000 50000    
Arkansas Razorbacks 50000 50000    
West Virginia Mountaineers 50000 50000    
Kentucky Wildcats 50000 50000    
Maryland Terrapins 50000 75000    
Florida Atlantic Owls 50000 75000    
Wake Forest Demon Deacons 50000 100000    
Army Knights 50000 100000    
Michigan State Spartans 50000 N/A    
Nebraska Cornhuskers 75000 25000    
South Carolina Gamecocks 75000 25000    
Colorado Buffaloes 75000 100000    
Oregon State Beavers 75000 100000    
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 100000 100000    
Appalachian State Mountaineers 100000 100000    
Charlotte 49ers 100000 100000    
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 100000 50000    
Boston College Eagles 100000 N/A    
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 100000 100000    
Georgia Southern Eagles 100000 N/A    
Penn State Nittany Lions N/A 15000    
Northwestern Wildcats N/A 30000    
Syracuse Orange N/A 100000    
Georgia State Panthers N/A 100000    

 

  • Alabama is your new national title frontrunner after being priced No. 3 on PointsBet’s board last week. The Crimson Tide dropped from +250 to +175 despite spending last week on bye. 

 

  • Ohio State, meanwhile, can be had for a better price this week than last week despite taking care of business against Rutgers. Ohio State was priced at +200 last week, tied with Clemson atop the board. The Buckeyes are now +225, looking up at the Tide.

 

  • Clemson goes from a 2-to-1 frontrunner to win the title to 3-to-1, listed No. 3, following their upset loss to Notre Dame. Clemson is now the best value bet on the title board. What the Notre Dame loss did was eliminate any margin for error going forward -- one more loss and Clemson’s playoff hopes are done. Luckily for Clemson, they only have four games left -- and that includes a hypothetical/probable ACC title game appearance. The Tigers close the regular season with three highly-winnable games against FSU, Pitt and Virginia Tech. Get through those, and they’d have a good shot at a rematch with Notre Dame in the conference title. Clemson still controls its destiny: Miami is the only other one-loss ACC team, and the Hurricanes' sole loss came to Clemson. If Clemson wins out, I think the Tigers make the playoff. And at that point they have Trevor Lawrence quarterbacking arguably the most talented roster in college football. I would anticipate, assuming a healthy Lawrence and the return of multiple injured starters on defense, that Clemson would enter the four-team event as favorites.

 

  • Florida made one of this week’s biggest leaps, from +2500 to +1300, after knocking off Georgia. Florida’s remaining regular season schedule is cake: Arkansas, Vandy, Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU. The Gators are almost assured of playing in the SEC title game. At 4-1, Florida has a half-game lead over 4-2 Georgia. But Florida secured the tiebreaker with Saturday’s win, in essence giving them a 1.5 game lead. Look at Florida’s opponents above: You see any possibility for two losses in there? No chance.

 

  • On the other side of things, Georgia free-fell down the board from +1600 to a +8000 longshot after getting beaten up by Florida. 

 

  • Texas A&M annihilated South Carolina 48-3 but dropped from 9-to-1 to 40-to-1 odds to win the title. What gives? A&M’s road to a potential playoff berth as a one-loss team is narrowing by the week. The Aggies are one game behind Alabama in the race to play Florida in the SEC title game. But A&M lost to Bama earlier this year, meaning they’re actually two games back. Barring an epic Alabama meltdown down the stretch, A&M is going to be boxed out from playing in the SEC title game. But with only Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU and Auburn left to play, A&M has a decent shot at finishing 9-1. Even if they get there, they’d need legitimate chaos around them to earn a playoff berth as the second-place finisher in their division.

 

  • Rocky Balboa watch: Everyone’s favorite little guys, the Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars, continue to creep up the board. Cincy is now listed No. 7 on the PointsBet board at +5300 (from +10,000 last week), while BYU is tied for No. 8 at +7000 (similarly up from +10,000 last week). Both undefeated programs will have to remain so and hope for mass chaos to ensue. But it’s possible -- I think both teams have a clearer path to the playoff right now than, for instance, Texas A&M. No Group of 5 team has ever made the playoff. If ever there was a season for the committee to get weird, it's this one.

Week 11 games of note:

East Carolina at No. 7 Cincinnati (Friday)

No. 9 Miami at Virginia Tech

No. 2 Notre Dame at Boston College

No. 3 Ohio State at Maryland

No. 8 Texas A&M at Tennessee

No. 1 Alabama at LSU

No. 13 Wisconsin at Michigan

Arkansas at No. 6 Florida

No. 11 Oregon at Washington State

