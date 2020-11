CFB futures market: Week 11

Rocky Balboa watch: Everyone’s favorite little guys, the Cincinnati Bearcats and BYU Cougars, continue to creep up the board. Cincy is now listed No. 7 on the PointsBet board at +5300 (from +10,000 last week), while BYU is tied for No. 8 at +7000 (similarly up from +10,000 last week). Both undefeated programs will have to remain so and hope for mass chaos to ensue. But it’s possible -- I think both teams have a clearer path to the playoff right now than, for instance, Texas A&M. No Group of 5 team has ever made the playoff. If ever there was a season for the committee to get weird, it's this one.