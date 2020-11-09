CFB futures market: Week 11

Texas A&M annihilated South Carolina 48-3 but dropped from 9-to-1 to 40-to-1 odds to win the title. What gives? A&M’s road to a potential playoff berth as a one-loss team is narrowing by the week. The Aggies are one game behind Alabama in the race to play Florida in the SEC title game. But A&M lost to Bama earlier this year, meaning they’re actually two games back. Barring an epic Alabama meltdown down the stretch, A&M is going to be boxed out from playing in the SEC title game. But with only Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU and Auburn left to play, A&M has a decent shot at finishing 9-1. Even if they get there, they’d need legitimate chaos around them to earn a playoff berth as the second-place finisher in their division.