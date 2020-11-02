CFB futures market: Week 10

Every Monday, I’ll provide updated Heisman, national title and first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft odds from PointsBet along with thoughts on potential angles.
Heisman odds
|Player
|Position
|Team
|This week
|Last week
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|+150
|+200
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|+150
|+600
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Clemson Tigers
|+250
|-110
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|BYU Cougars
|+3000
|N/A
|Kyle Trask
|QB
|Florida Gators
|+4000
|+2000
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|+4000
|+2500
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Penn State Nittany Lions
|+5000
|+5000
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|+5000
|+2500
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Clemson Tigers
|+5000
|N/A
|D’Eriq King
|QB
|Miami Hurricanes
|+6500
|+2500
|Kellen Mond
|QB
|Texas A&M Aggies
|+7000
|+10000
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|+8000
|N/A
|Sam Ehlinger
|QB
|Texas Longhorns
|+10000
|+10000
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|Oklahoma Sooners
|+15000
|+10000
|Ian Book
|QB
|Notre Dame Irish
|+20000
|+8000
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia Bulldogs
|+20000
|+10000
|Master Teague III
|RB
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|N/A
|+10000
|Tanner Morgan
|QB
|Minnesota Gophers
|N/A
|+15000
|JD Spielman
|WR
|TCU Horned Frogs
|N/A
|+15000
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina Tarheels
|N/A
|+20000
|JT Daniels
|QB
|Georgia Bulldogs
|N/A
|+20000
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|N/A
|+20000
|Kadarius Toney
|OW
|Florida Gators
|N/A
|+20000
|Myles Brennan
|QB
|LSU Tigers
|N/A
|+20000
|JT Daniels
|QB
|Georgia Bulldogs
|N/A
|+20000
- Trevor Lawrence’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis -- and the minimum two games it’s going to cost him -- may well end up costing him the Heisman trophy. The past three weeks, Lawrence’s odds have freefallen from -160 to -110 all the way to +250 this week. Lawrence missed Clemson’s 34-28 win over Boston College on Saturday, and Clemson has already announced that he’ll be out for this Saturday’s marquee showdown against Notre Dame.
- Two weeks ago, when Justin Fields was +700 for the Heisman, we told you in this space that he was by far the biggest bargain on the board. In the weeks since, Fields has dropped from +700 to +200 to +150. After throwing for 318 yards and four touchdowns in a 38-25 win over Penn State, Fields is now a co-favorite for the award.
- Despite the precipitous drop of his price the past few weeks, Fields is probably still the best bet on the Heisman board with Lawrence waylaid. Through two games, he’s been flawless: 48-for-55 (87.3%) for 594 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions. He’s also rushed for 50 yards and a seventh score.
- As an aside, Fields probably isn’t being appreciated enough for the supernova career he’s having. As a passer, he’s compiled a 51/3 TD/INT on 69.9% completions and 9.4 YPA. He’s also rushed for 800 yards and 15 TD in his career.
- BYU’s Zach Wilson has at long last made his debut on the PointsBet Heisman board! Wilson checks in at +3000, No. 4 on the board. As much as I like him as a player, I’m not sure there’s much value to be had at 30-to-1. Wilson would probably need a Fields injury to have a shot to win.
- In Alabama’s first full game without Jaylen Waddle, Mac Jones relentlessly targeted DeVonta Smith. Smith posted a 11-203-4 receiving line in last Saturday’s 41-0 beatdown of Mississippi State. In six games, Smith has already ran up a 56-759-8 line.
- Despite that ludicrous game, Smith’s odds dropped from +2500 to +4000. Smith faces long odds to win the award. Only two receivers have ever taken home college football’s most illustrious award. But with Waddle out for the year, Smith is clearly the best bet among non-QBs to crash the New York party this winter. The Crimson Tide are going to keep force-feeding him targets.
- Mac Jones, at +150, is co-favorite for the Heisman with Fields. I don’t like Jones at that price (I wouldn’t even bet Jones at +500, if I’m being honest). The issue for Jones, even if Bama finishes undefeated and he puts up video game numbers, is that Smith will syphon votes from him.
Championship odds
|Team
|This week
|Last week
|Clemson Tigers
|+200
|+140
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|+200
|+200
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|+250
|+350
|Texas A&M Aggies
|+900
|+5000
|Georgia Bulldogs
|+1600
|+1300
|Florida Gators
|+2500
|+2300
|Notre Dame Irish
|+3000
|+4000
|Wisconsin Badgers
|+8000
|+5000
|Oregon Ducks
|+10000
|N/A
|USC Trojans
|+10000
|N/A
|Oklahoma Sooners
|+10000
|+10000
|BYU Cougars
|+10000
|+10000
|Texas Longhorns
|+10000
|+15000
|Cincinnati Bearcats
|+10000
|+20000
|Washington Huskies
|+15000
|N/A
|Penn State Nittany Lions
|+15000
|+8000
|Auburn Tigers
|+15000
|+20000
|Miami Hurricanes
|+15000
|+10000
|Iowa State Cyclones
|+15000
|+15000
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|+20000
|+8000
|Kansas State Wildcats
|+20000
|+10000
|Indiana Hoosiers
|+20000
|+10000
|Michigan Wolverines
|+20000
|+3500
|SMU Mustangs
|+20000
|+20000
|Virginia Tech Hokies
|+20000
|+20000
|Purdue Boilermakers
|+20000
|+20000
|Utah Utes
|+20000
|N/A
|Arizona Wildcats
|+20000
|N/A
|Stanford Cardinal
|+20000
|N/A
|UCLA Bruins
|+20000
|N/A
|UCF Knights
|+20000
|25000
|Arizona State Sun Devils
|+25000
|N/A
|Nebraska Cornhuskers
|+25000
|+25000
|South Carolina Gamecocks
|+25000
|+25000
|Tennessee Volunteers
|+25000
|+50000
|North Carolina Tarheels
|+25000
|+15000
|Minnesota Golden Gophers
|+30000
|+15000
|Iowa Hawkeyes
|+30000
|+15000
|Northwestern Wildcats
|+30000
|N/A
|Washington State Cougars
|+30000
|N/A
|Pittsburgh Panthers
|+30000
|+25000
|Virginia Cavaliers
|+30000
|+25000
|NC State Wolfpack
|+40000
|+15000
|Memphis Tigers
|+50000
|+15000
|Arkansas Razorbacks
|+50000
|+100000
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|+50000
|+100000
|LSU Tigers
|+50000
|+25000
|West Virginia Mountaineers
|+50000
|+25000
|Kentucky Wildcats
|+50000
|+50000
|TCU Horned Frogs
|+75000
|+50000
|Marshall Thundering Herd
|+75000
|+35000
|Maryland Terrapins
|+75000
|+50000
|Florida Atlantic Owls
|+75000
|+100000
|Colorado Buffaloes
|+100000
|N/A
|Oregon State Beavers
|+100000
|N/A
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|+100000
|+50000
|Missouri Tigers
|+100000
|+25000
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|+100000
|+50000
|Appalachian State Mountaineers
|+100000
|+100000
|Army Knights
|+100000
|+100000
|Charlotte 49ers
|+100000
|+100000
|Georgia State Panthers
|+100000
|+100000
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|+100000
|+100000
|Syracuse Orange
|+100000
|+100000
- Clemson’s odds dropped from +140 to +200. The Tigers beat Boston College 34-28 but needed to go on a 21-0 rally after halftime -- benefitting from a fumble, interception and a late safety -- to stay undefeated. Clemson finished the game with a 29% win expectancy.
- After that game, HC Dabo Swinney announced that Trevor Lawrence will miss this weekend’s game against Notre Dame due to the ACC's COVID-19 protocols. That means freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei will make his second career start in a pivotal game.
- Ohio State remained at +200 following its 13-point win over Penn State. But due to Clemson’s fall, the Buckeyes are officially co-favorites for the title.
- The Texas A&M Aggies fell all the way from +5000 to +900 after beating Arkansas. After the Aggies upset Florida, we mentioned that A&M was being slept on in the futures market due to their upcoming schedule. Still sporting only one loss, the remainder of A&M’s schedule remains quite forgiving: South Carolina, Tennessee, Ole Miss, LSU and Auburn.
- I was surprised that the Notre Dame’s odds didn’t fall further. The Irish went from +4000 last week to +3000 last week after beating Georgia Tech. More importantly, they get Clemson this week without Trevor Lawrence. If the Irish win that game, their odds will get cut by more than two-thirds next week (I'd estimate the +600 neighborhood). If you think the Irish can beat Clemson, getting ND at 30-to-1 right now to win the title is good business.
- The Cincinnati Bearcats saw their odds slashed in half, from +20000 to +10000, after last Saturday’s route of Memphis. At +10000, Cincy now has the same odds as fellow undefeated longshot BYU. Each will need abject chaos around them to have any shot at being picked into the four-team playoff.
- Here are my estimated current spreads for potential playoff matchups on neutral sites, listed in order of spread discrepancy:
|Dog
|Fav
|ATL
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|Florida Gators
|-0.1
|Florida Gators
|Georgia Bulldogs
|-2.4
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|Georgia Bulldogs
|-2.4
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|-2.7
|Georgia Bulldogs
|Clemson Tigers
|-2.9
|Clemson Tigers
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|-3.8
|Florida Gators
|Clemson Tigers
|-5.3
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|Clemson Tigers
|-5.3
|Clemson Tigers
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|-6.5
|Georgia Bulldogs
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|-6.7
|Texas A&M Aggies
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|-7.5
|Texas A&M Aggies
|Florida Gators
|-7.6
|Florida Gators
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|-9.1
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|-9.1
|Georgia Bulldogs
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|-9.4
|Texas A&M Aggies
|Georgia Bulldogs
|-9.9
|Florida Gators
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|-11.8
|Notre Dame Fighting Irish
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|-11.8
|Texas A&M Aggies
|Clemson Tigers
|-12.8
|Texas A&M Aggies
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|-16.6
|Texas A&M Aggies
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|-19.3
Week 10 games of note:
No. 9 BYU at No. 21 Boise State (Friday)
No. 23 Michigan at No. 13 Indiana
No. 8 Florida at No. 5 Georgia
No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame
Stanford at No. 12 Oregon
Houston at No. 6 Cincinnati
