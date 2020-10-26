CFB futures market

Thor Nystrom

Every Monday, I’ll provide updated Heisman, national title and first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft odds from PointsBet along with thoughts on potential angles.

 

Heisman odds

Player Position Team This week Last week    
Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson Tigers -110 -160    
Justin Fields QB Ohio State Buckeyes 200 700    
Mac Jones QB Alabama Crimson Tide 600 450    
Kyle Trask QB Florida Gators 2000 3000    
Najee Harris RB Alabama Crimson Tide 2500 2500    
DeVonta Smith WR Alabama Crimson Tide 2500 5000    
D’Eriq King QB Miami Hurricanes 2500 8000    
Sean Clifford QB Penn State Nittany Lions 5000 6600    
Ian Book QB Notre Dame Irish 8000 15000    
Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma Sooners 10000 10000    
Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M Aggies 10000 15000    
Zamir White RB Georgia Bulldogs 10000 20000    
Master Teague III RB Ohio State Buckeyes 10000 N/A    
Sam Ehlinger QB Texas Longhorns 10000 N/A    
Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota Gophers 15000 10000    
JD Spielman WR TCU Horned Frogs 15000 20000    
Sam Howell QB North Carolina Tarheels 20000 15000    
JT Daniels QB Georgia Bulldogs 20000 20000    
Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State Cowboys 20000 20000    
Kadarius Toney OW Florida Gators 20000 N/A    
Myles Brennan QB LSU Tigers 20000 N/A    
JT Daniels QB Georgia Bulldogs 20000 N/A    
Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama Crimson Tide N/A 1600    
Zach Wilson QB BYU Cougars N/A N/A    
Shane Buechele QB SMU Mustangs N/A 2500    
Travis Etienne RB Clemson Tigers N/A 3000    
Stetson Bennett QB Georgia Bulldogs N/A 5000    
Trey Sermon RB Ohio State Buckeyes N/A 5000    
Chuba Hubbard RB Oklahoma State Cowboys N/A 8000    
Brock Purdy QB Iowa State Cyclones N/A 8000    
Seth Williams WR Auburn Tigers N/A 10000    
Adrian Martinez QB Nebraska Cornhuskers N/A 15000    
Feleipe Franks QB Arkansas Razorbacks N/A 15000    

 

  • Trevor Lawrence, whose odds dropped from -110 to -160 last week, saw them reverse back this week -- from -160 to -110. That was through little fault of his own (Lawrence was solid if unspectacular in a win over Syracuse), and more because Justin Field has returned to action.

 

  • Fields went 20-of-21 for 276 yards and two TD in a season-opening blowout win over Nebraska. Last week, we mentioned that Fields was easily the biggest bargain bet on the board. This week, his odds plummeted from +700 to +200.

 

  • Jaylen Waddle was removed from the board after fracturing his ankle in Alabama's win over Tennessee.
  • Mac Jones, who I believed had little shot to win the award with Waddle and has even less of a chance to win it without him, dropped from +450 to +600.

 

  • Let's call a spade a spade: This is a two-man race between Lawrence and Fields.

Championship odds

Team This week Last week    
Clemson Tigers 140 150    
Ohio State Buckeyes 200 300    
Alabama Crimson Tide 350 300    
Georgia Bulldogs 1300 1600    
Florida Gators 2300 2500    
Michigan Wolverines 3500 6000    
Notre Dame Irish 4000 5000    
Texas A&M Aggies 5000 5000    
Wisconsin Badgers 5000 5000    
Penn State Nittany Lions 8000 3000    
Oklahoma State Cowboys 8000 15000    
Oklahoma Sooners 10000 10000    
Kansas State Wildcats 10000 15000    
BYU Cougars 10000 20000    
Miami Hurricanes 10000 20000    
Indiana Hoosiers 10000 25000    
Iowa State Cyclones 15000 10000    
Minnesota Golden Gophers 15000 10000    
Iowa Hawkeyes 15000 15000    
Texas Longhorns 15000 20000    
North Carolina Tarheels 15000 20000    
Memphis Tigers 15000 25000    
NC State Wolfpack 15000 25000    
Auburn Tigers 20000 20000    
Cincinnati Bearcats 20000 20000    
Virginia Tech Hokies 20000 20000    
SMU Mustangs 20000 25000    
Purdue Boilermakers 20000 40000    
Nebraska Cornhuskers 25000 20000    
UCF Knights 25000 25000    
South Carolina Gamecocks 25000 25000    
Baylor Bears 25000 30000    
LSU Tigers 25000 30000    
Pittsburgh Panthers 25000 40000    
West Virginia Mountaineers 25000 40000    
Missouri Tigers 25000 100000    
Virginia Cavaliers 25000 100000    
Michigan State Spartans 25000 N/A    
Houston Cougars 30000 40000    
Temple Owls 30000 N/A    
Marshall Thundering Herd 35000 50000    
Boston College Eagles 40000 100000    
Tennessee Volunteers 50000 25000    
Kentucky Wildcats 50000 35000    
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 50000 35000    
TCU Horned Frogs 50000 50000    
Maryland Terrapins 50000 50000    
Mississippi Rebels 50000 100000    
Mississippi State Bulldogs 50000 100000    
Louisville Cardinals 50000 100000    
Navy Midshipmen 50000 100000    
Wake Forest Demon Deacons 50000 100000    
Texas Tech Red Raiders 50000 100000    
Florida State Seminoles 50000 N/A    
Arkansas Razorbacks 100000 50000    
Florida International Panthers 100000 50000    
Florida Atlantic Owls 100000 75000    
Appalachian State Mountaineers 100000 100000    
Arkansas State Red Wolves 100000 100000    
Army Knights 100000 100000    
Charlotte 49ers 100000 100000    
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 100000 100000    
East Carolina Pirates 100000 100000    
Georgia Southern Eagles 100000 100000    
Georgia State Panthers 100000 100000    
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 100000 100000    
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 100000 100000    
North Texas Mean Green 100000 100000    
Rice Owls 100000 100000    
South Alabama Jaguars 100000 100000    
Southern Mississippi Eagles 100000 100000    
Troy Trojans 100000 100000    
Syracuse Orange 100000 100000    
Texas State Bobcats 100000 100000    
Tulane Green Wave 100000 100000    
UAB Blazers 100000 100000    
UL Monroe Warhawks 100000 100000    
Duke Blue Devils 100000 N/A    
Kansas Jayhawks 100000 N/A    
Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders 100000 N/A    
South Florida Bulls 100000 N/A    
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers 100000 N/A    
Vanderbilt Commodores 100000 N/A    
UTSA Roadrunners 100000 N/A    
Oregon Ducks N/A 10000    
USC Trojans N/A 10000    
Washington Huskies N/A 15000    
Utah Utes N/A 15000    
Arizona Wildcats N/A 20000    
Arizona State Sun Devils N/A 20000    
Stanford Cardinal N/A 20000    
UCLA Bruins N/A 20000    
Colorado Buffaloes N/A 25000    
Washington State Cougars N/A 30000    
Oregon State Beavers N/A 100000    

 

  • Clemson was not as dominant as they've been in recent weeks -- Trevor Lawrence threw a pick-six and the Tigers didn't even come close to covering in a 47-21 win over Syracuse -- but they got the job done and saw their odds drop from +150 to +140.

 

  • The biggest riser of the week was the Ohio State Buckeyes. As with Justin Fields in the Heisman race, Ohio State was under-priced merely because they hadn't yet played. The Buckeyes went out and did what they had to do over the weekend, blowing out the Cornhuskers. The public may have been reminded of how good OSU is, but this team's ceiling has always been title-caliber. SP+ has ranked Ohio State No. 1 every week that Bill Connelly has included the Buckeyes in his rankings. In fact, SP+ would currently list Ohio State as 4.6-point favorites over Clemson on a neutral field.

 

  • Following Waddle's injury, Alabama saw its odds fall the wrong way, from +300 to +350.

 

  • In kind, the Georgia Bulldogs moved from +1600 to +1300 and the Florida Gators moved from +2500 to +2300.

 

  • This week's biggest faller is the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State, which lost in overtime to Indiana over the weekend, fell from +3000 to +8000.

Games of note this weekend:

Boston College at No. 1 Clemson

No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky

Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati

Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan

No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State

Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State

No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska

