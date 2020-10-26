CFB futures market

Every Monday, I’ll provide updated Heisman, national title and first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft odds from PointsBet along with thoughts on potential angles.
Heisman odds
|Player
|Position
|Team
|This week
|Last week
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Clemson Tigers
|-110
|-160
|Justin Fields
|QB
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|200
|700
|Mac Jones
|QB
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|600
|450
|Kyle Trask
|QB
|Florida Gators
|2000
|3000
|Najee Harris
|RB
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|2500
|2500
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|2500
|5000
|D’Eriq King
|QB
|Miami Hurricanes
|2500
|8000
|Sean Clifford
|QB
|Penn State Nittany Lions
|5000
|6600
|Ian Book
|QB
|Notre Dame Irish
|8000
|15000
|Spencer Rattler
|QB
|Oklahoma Sooners
|10000
|10000
|Kellen Mond
|QB
|Texas A&M Aggies
|10000
|15000
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia Bulldogs
|10000
|20000
|Master Teague III
|RB
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|10000
|N/A
|Sam Ehlinger
|QB
|Texas Longhorns
|10000
|N/A
|Tanner Morgan
|QB
|Minnesota Gophers
|15000
|10000
|JD Spielman
|WR
|TCU Horned Frogs
|15000
|20000
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina Tarheels
|20000
|15000
|JT Daniels
|QB
|Georgia Bulldogs
|20000
|20000
|Tylan Wallace
|WR
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|20000
|20000
|Kadarius Toney
|OW
|Florida Gators
|20000
|N/A
|Myles Brennan
|QB
|LSU Tigers
|20000
|N/A
|JT Daniels
|QB
|Georgia Bulldogs
|20000
|N/A
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|N/A
|1600
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|BYU Cougars
|N/A
|N/A
|Shane Buechele
|QB
|SMU Mustangs
|N/A
|2500
|Travis Etienne
|RB
|Clemson Tigers
|N/A
|3000
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Georgia Bulldogs
|N/A
|5000
|Trey Sermon
|RB
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|N/A
|5000
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|N/A
|8000
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|Iowa State Cyclones
|N/A
|8000
|Seth Williams
|WR
|Auburn Tigers
|N/A
|10000
|Adrian Martinez
|QB
|Nebraska Cornhuskers
|N/A
|15000
|Feleipe Franks
|QB
|Arkansas Razorbacks
|N/A
|15000
- Trevor Lawrence, whose odds dropped from -110 to -160 last week, saw them reverse back this week -- from -160 to -110. That was through little fault of his own (Lawrence was solid if unspectacular in a win over Syracuse), and more because Justin Field has returned to action.
- Fields went 20-of-21 for 276 yards and two TD in a season-opening blowout win over Nebraska. Last week, we mentioned that Fields was easily the biggest bargain bet on the board. This week, his odds plummeted from +700 to +200.
- Jaylen Waddle was removed from the board after fracturing his ankle in Alabama's win over Tennessee.
- Mac Jones, who I believed had little shot to win the award with Waddle and has even less of a chance to win it without him, dropped from +450 to +600.
- Let's call a spade a spade: This is a two-man race between Lawrence and Fields.
Championship odds
|Team
|This week
|Last week
|Clemson Tigers
|140
|150
|Ohio State Buckeyes
|200
|300
|Alabama Crimson Tide
|350
|300
|Georgia Bulldogs
|1300
|1600
|Florida Gators
|2300
|2500
|Michigan Wolverines
|3500
|6000
|Notre Dame Irish
|4000
|5000
|Texas A&M Aggies
|5000
|5000
|Wisconsin Badgers
|5000
|5000
|Penn State Nittany Lions
|8000
|3000
|Oklahoma State Cowboys
|8000
|15000
|Oklahoma Sooners
|10000
|10000
|Kansas State Wildcats
|10000
|15000
|BYU Cougars
|10000
|20000
|Miami Hurricanes
|10000
|20000
|Indiana Hoosiers
|10000
|25000
|Iowa State Cyclones
|15000
|10000
|Minnesota Golden Gophers
|15000
|10000
|Iowa Hawkeyes
|15000
|15000
|Texas Longhorns
|15000
|20000
|North Carolina Tarheels
|15000
|20000
|Memphis Tigers
|15000
|25000
|NC State Wolfpack
|15000
|25000
|Auburn Tigers
|20000
|20000
|Cincinnati Bearcats
|20000
|20000
|Virginia Tech Hokies
|20000
|20000
|SMU Mustangs
|20000
|25000
|Purdue Boilermakers
|20000
|40000
|Nebraska Cornhuskers
|25000
|20000
|UCF Knights
|25000
|25000
|South Carolina Gamecocks
|25000
|25000
|Baylor Bears
|25000
|30000
|LSU Tigers
|25000
|30000
|Pittsburgh Panthers
|25000
|40000
|West Virginia Mountaineers
|25000
|40000
|Missouri Tigers
|25000
|100000
|Virginia Cavaliers
|25000
|100000
|Michigan State Spartans
|25000
|N/A
|Houston Cougars
|30000
|40000
|Temple Owls
|30000
|N/A
|Marshall Thundering Herd
|35000
|50000
|Boston College Eagles
|40000
|100000
|Tennessee Volunteers
|50000
|25000
|Kentucky Wildcats
|50000
|35000
|Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
|50000
|35000
|TCU Horned Frogs
|50000
|50000
|Maryland Terrapins
|50000
|50000
|Mississippi Rebels
|50000
|100000
|Mississippi State Bulldogs
|50000
|100000
|Louisville Cardinals
|50000
|100000
|Navy Midshipmen
|50000
|100000
|Wake Forest Demon Deacons
|50000
|100000
|Texas Tech Red Raiders
|50000
|100000
|Florida State Seminoles
|50000
|N/A
|Arkansas Razorbacks
|100000
|50000
|Florida International Panthers
|100000
|50000
|Florida Atlantic Owls
|100000
|75000
|Appalachian State Mountaineers
|100000
|100000
|Arkansas State Red Wolves
|100000
|100000
|Army Knights
|100000
|100000
|Charlotte 49ers
|100000
|100000
|Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
|100000
|100000
|East Carolina Pirates
|100000
|100000
|Georgia Southern Eagles
|100000
|100000
|Georgia State Panthers
|100000
|100000
|Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
|100000
|100000
|Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
|100000
|100000
|North Texas Mean Green
|100000
|100000
|Rice Owls
|100000
|100000
|South Alabama Jaguars
|100000
|100000
|Southern Mississippi Eagles
|100000
|100000
|Troy Trojans
|100000
|100000
|Syracuse Orange
|100000
|100000
|Texas State Bobcats
|100000
|100000
|Tulane Green Wave
|100000
|100000
|UAB Blazers
|100000
|100000
|UL Monroe Warhawks
|100000
|100000
|Duke Blue Devils
|100000
|N/A
|Kansas Jayhawks
|100000
|N/A
|Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
|100000
|N/A
|South Florida Bulls
|100000
|N/A
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
|100000
|N/A
|Vanderbilt Commodores
|100000
|N/A
|UTSA Roadrunners
|100000
|N/A
|Oregon Ducks
|N/A
|10000
|USC Trojans
|N/A
|10000
|Washington Huskies
|N/A
|15000
|Utah Utes
|N/A
|15000
|Arizona Wildcats
|N/A
|20000
|Arizona State Sun Devils
|N/A
|20000
|Stanford Cardinal
|N/A
|20000
|UCLA Bruins
|N/A
|20000
|Colorado Buffaloes
|N/A
|25000
|Washington State Cougars
|N/A
|30000
|Oregon State Beavers
|N/A
|100000
- Clemson was not as dominant as they've been in recent weeks -- Trevor Lawrence threw a pick-six and the Tigers didn't even come close to covering in a 47-21 win over Syracuse -- but they got the job done and saw their odds drop from +150 to +140.
- The biggest riser of the week was the Ohio State Buckeyes. As with Justin Fields in the Heisman race, Ohio State was under-priced merely because they hadn't yet played. The Buckeyes went out and did what they had to do over the weekend, blowing out the Cornhuskers. The public may have been reminded of how good OSU is, but this team's ceiling has always been title-caliber. SP+ has ranked Ohio State No. 1 every week that Bill Connelly has included the Buckeyes in his rankings. In fact, SP+ would currently list Ohio State as 4.6-point favorites over Clemson on a neutral field.
- Following Waddle's injury, Alabama saw its odds fall the wrong way, from +300 to +350.
- In kind, the Georgia Bulldogs moved from +1600 to +1300 and the Florida Gators moved from +2500 to +2300.
- This week's biggest faller is the Penn State Nittany Lions. Penn State, which lost in overtime to Indiana over the weekend, fell from +3000 to +8000.
Games of note this weekend:
Boston College at No. 1 Clemson
No. 5 Georgia at Kentucky
Memphis at No. 7 Cincinnati
Michigan State at No. 13 Michigan
No. 4 Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
No. 3 Ohio State at No. 18 Penn State
Texas at No. 6 Oklahoma State
No. 9 Wisconsin at Nebraska
