CFB futures

Thor Nystrom

Every Monday, I’ll provide updated Heisman, national title and first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft odds from PointsBet along with thoughts on potential angles.

 

Heisman odds

Player Position Team This week Last week    
Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson Tigers -160 -110    
Mac Jones QB Alabama Crimson Tide 450 700    
Justin Fields QB Ohio State Buckeyes 700 600    
Jaylen Waddle WR Alabama Crimson Tide 1600 4000    
Zach Wilson QB BYU Cougars N/A N/A    
Shane Buechele QB SMU Mustangs 2500 2500    
Najee Harris RB Alabama Crimson Tide 2500 2500    
Kyle Trask QB Florida Gators 3000 2000    
Travis Etienne RB Clemson Tigers 3000 2500    
DeVonta Smith WR Alabama Crimson Tide 5000 5000    
Stetson Bennett QB Georgia Bulldogs 5000 4000    
Trey Sermon RB Ohio State Buckeyes 5000 N/A    
Sean Clifford QB Penn State Nittany Lions 6600 8000    
D’Eriq King QB Miami Hurricanes 8000 2500    
Chuba Hubbard RB Oklahoma State Cowboys 8000 5000    
Brock Purdy QB Iowa State Cyclones 8000 N/A    
Spencer Rattler QB Oklahoma Sooners 10000 5000    
Seth Williams WR Auburn Tigers 10000 N/A    
Tanner Morgan QB Minnesota Gophers 10000 10000    
Kellen Mond QB Texas A&M Aggies 15000 4000    
Ian Book QB Notre Dame Irish 15000 6000    
Sam Howell QB North Carolina Tarheels 15000 8000    
Adrian Martinez QB Nebraska Cornhuskers 15000 15000    
Feleipe Franks QB Arkansas Razorbacks 15000 15000    
Zamir White RB Georgia Bulldogs 20000 5000    
JD Spielman WR TCU Horned Frogs 20000 15000    
JT Daniels QB Georgia Bulldogs 20000 N/A    
Tylan Wallace WR Oklahoma State Cowboys 20000 N/A    
Master Teague III RB Ohio State Buckeyes N/A 5000    
Sam Ehlinger QB Texas Longhorns N/A 10000    
Kadarius Toney OW Florida Gators N/A 10000    
CJ Verdell RB Oregon Ducks N/A 10000    
Jack Coan QB Wisconsin Badgers N/A 10000    
Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland Terrapins N/A 15000    
Charlie Brewer QB Baylor Bears N/A 15000    
Micale Cunningham QB Louisville Cardinals N/A 20000    
Bo Nix QB Auburn Tigers N/A 20000    
Matt Corral QB Ole Miss Rebels N/A 20000    
Amon-Ra St. Brown WR USC Trojans N/A 20000    

 

  • Trevor Lawrence, whose odds dropped from -110 to -160 following Clemson’s annihilation of Georgia Tech, is beginning to pull away from the field.

 

  • With the Big 10 opening this weekend, however, Lawrence may finally be challenged. Justin Fields’ odds have dropped all the way to +700 while he’s waited for the Buckeyes season to open. If you’re looking for a bargain, Fields is it. His odds will assuredly be slashed next week after the Buckeyes hammer Nebraska in their opener.

 

  • Fields was the highest vote-getter from the 2019 Heisman race to return to college football in 2020. Fields finished behind LSU QB Joe Burrow and Ohio State EDGE Chase Young.
  • Mac Jones’ odds were cut from +700 to +450 after Alabama raced away from Georgia on Saturday. That game also catapulted WR Jaylen Waddle onto the top-five of the board, with Waddle's odds dropping from +4000 to +1600. 

 

  • Waddle posted a 6-161-1 receiving line against Georgia. His running mate DeVonta Smith held steady at +5000 despite out-producing Waddle with a 11-167-2 line. Both players are going to keep producing, but they face long odds to win the Heisman. Each would presumably split votes not only with the other, but Mac Jones as well. 

 

  • History is also heavily against Waddle and Smith. In the history of the Heisman, only two receivers have ever won the award: Desmond Howard and Tim Brown (Michigan DB Charles Woodson also moonlighted as a receiver and returned kicks when he won in 1997). Both Howard and Brown benefited from circumstance and extra work. 

 

  • When he won the award in 1991, 19 of Howard’s 62 receptions improbably went for touchdowns. In addition, Howard scored two rushing TDs, a kick return TD, and a punt return TD, for 23 total scores. Brown’s 1987 Heisman win was odd in that he had only 39 receptions with three receiving TD. But if you tossed in his 34 rushing attempts, Brown had a 73-990-4 line from scrimmage with three additional punt return TDs and a 19.8 YPR kick return average. 

 

  • Smith currently has a 38-483-4 receiving line, while Waddle sits at 25-557-4. Smith will almost assuredly finish with more receptions. But we can’t disagree with Waddle having shorter odds. Waddle’s explosion will lead to healthier per-play numbers, and he additionally returns more kicks, which is a key factor to a receiver being considered, as we've learned. Waddle bettors will need to hope he starts returning kicks and punts for scores. No matter the receiving numbers he puts up, he isn’t going to win the award with fewer than (at minimum) two return scores. Those are the plays he can differentiate himself from Smith and isolate himself from Jones.

 

  • For kicks, PointsBet added JT Daniels back onto the board at +20000 despite the fact that he still hasn’t thrown a pass this season.

 

 

  • There is one player who isn’t listed who has legitimate darkhorse Heisman potential -- and at this point, we may have to upgrade his designation from “darkhorse” to “sleeper”: BYU QB Zach Wilson. Wilson’s exclusion is puzzling enough that I added him to the table above where he ought to be sitting -- in the top-five of the board -- so you don’t forget about him. 

Championship odds

Team This week Last week    
Clemson Tigers 150 200    
Ohio State Buckeyes 300 300    
Alabama Crimson Tide 300 300    
Georgia Bulldogs 1600 1000    
Florida Gators 2500 2500    
Penn State Nittany Lions 3000 3000    
Notre Dame Irish 5000 3000    
Texas A&M Aggies 5000 5000    
Wisconsin Badgers 5000 5000    
Michigan Wolverines 6000 6000    
Iowa State Cyclones 10000 8000    
Oklahoma Sooners 10000 10000    
Minnesota Golden Gophers 10000 10000    
Oregon Ducks 10000 N/A    
USC Trojans 10000 N/A    
Kansas State Wildcats 15000 10000    
Oklahoma State Cowboys 15000 15000    
Iowa Hawkeyes 15000 15000    
Washington Huskies 15000 N/A    
Utah Utes 15000 N/A    
Auburn Tigers 20000 10000    
Cincinnati Bearcats 20000 20000    
Texas Longhorns 20000 20000    
BYU Cougars 20000 10000    
Miami Florida 20000 10000    
North Carolina Tarheels 20000 10000    
Nebraska Cornhuskers 20000 15000    
Arizona Wildcats 20000 N/A    
Arizona State Sun Devils 20000 N/A    
Stanford Cardinal 20000 N/A    
UCLA Bruins 20000 N/A    
Virginia Tech Hokies 20000 20000    
Tennessee Volunteers 25000 N/A    
Memphis Tigers 25000 25000    
UCF Knights 25000 25000    
Indiana Hoosiers 25000 20000    
Colorado Buffaloes 25000 N/A    
NC State Wolfpack 25000 N/A    
SMU Mustangs 25000 20000    
South Carolina Gamecocks 25000 25000    
Baylor Bears 30000 25000    
LSU Tigers 30000 N/A    
Washington State Cougars 30000 N/A    
Kentucky Wildcats 35000 N/A    
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 35000 50000    
Houston Cougars 40000 30000    
Pittsburgh Panthers 40000 20000    
Purdue Boilermakers 40000 40000    
West Virginia Mountaineers 40000 25000    
TCU Horned Frogs 50000 N/A    
Arkansas Razorbacks 50000 N/A    
Florida International 50000 100000    
Marshall Thundering Herd 50000 100000    
Maryland Terrapins 50000 50000    
Florida Atlantic Owls 75000 N/A    
Mississippi Rebels 100000 N/A    
Missouri Tigers 100000 25000    
Mississippi State Bulldogs 100000 N/A    
Appalachian State Mountaineers 100000 N/A    
Arkansas State 100000 N/A    
Army Knights 100000 N/A    
Boston College Eagles 100000 N/A    
Charlotte 49ers 100000 N/A    
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 100000 100000    
East Carolina Pirates 100000 N/A    
Georgia Southern Eagles 100000 N/A    
Georgia State Panthers 100000 N/A    
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 100000 N/A    
Louisiana Tech Bulldogs 100000 N/A    
North Texas Mean Green 100000 N/A    
Oregon State Beavers 100000 N/A    
Rice Owls 100000 N/A    
South Alabama Jaguars 100000 N/A    
Southern Mississippi Eagles 100000 N/A    
Virginia Cavaliers 100000 25000    
Troy Trojans 100000 100000    
Louisville Cardinals 100000 N/A    
Navy Midshipmen 100000 N/A    
Wake Forest Demon Deacons 100000 N/A    
Syracuse Orange 100000 N/A    
Texas Tech Red Raiders 100000 N/A    
Texas State Bobcats 100000 N/A    
Tulane Green Wave 100000 N/A    
UAB Blazers 100000 N/A    
UL Monroe Warhawks 100000 N/A    
Michigan State Spartans N/A 20000    
Florida State Seminoles N/A 50000    

 

  • Frontrunner Clemson’s odds were shaved from +200 to +150 after Saturday’s blowout win over Georgia Tech.

 

  • Despite beating Georgia by more than two touchdowns over the weekend, the Alabama Crimson Tide remained at +300. That was a bit of a surprise. If nothing else, it's a reaffirmation of the public’s belief that Clemson is the clear current frontrunner for the title right now.

 

  • Ohio State also remained at +300. Think about Ohio State and Alabama’s +300 pricetags this way: For the same price, you could hold tickets to both Ohio State and Alabama… or a single ticket on Clemson? Which would you prefer? To me, the former is clearly a better EV proposition. 

 

  • The Georgia Bulldogs fell to +1600 from +1000 after losing by three-possessions to Alabama. Steer clear. Georgia’s road to the playoff is far more precarious than it was a week ago, and their lack of elite quarterback will keep killing them against elite teams.

 

  • The Notre Dame Irish beat Louisville and remain undefeated, but fell to +5000 from +3000 after an ugly offensive display in a close win over Louisville.

Odds to go 1st overall in the 2021 NFL Draft

Player This week Last week    
Trevor Lawrence -550 -300    
Penei Sewell 700 425    
Justin Fields 750 300    
Trey Lance 1100 1000    
Micah Parsons 5000 2500    
Alex Leatherwood 5000 3500    
Gregory Rousseau 5000 3500    
Walker Little 5000 10000    
Ja'Marr Chase 10000 4000    
Travis Etienne 10000 4000    
Jaylen Waddle 10000 4500    
DeVonta Smith 10000 5000    
D'Eriq King N/A 1600    
Jamie Newman N/A 3000    
Patrick Surtain II N/A 5000    
Shaun Wade N/A 5500    
Kellen Mond N/A 6600    
Chuba Hubbard N/A 7000    
Sam Cosmi N/A 7000    
KJ Costello N/A 7500    
Najee Harris N/A 8000    
Brock Purdy N/A 8000    
Kyle Trask N/A 8500    
Sam Ehlinger N/A 9000    
Rashod Bateman N/A 10000    
Amon-Ra St. Brown N/A 10000    
Tylan Wallace N/A 10000    
Rondale Moore N/A 10000    
Justyn Ross N/A 10000    
Jaylen Mayfield N/A 15000    
Kylin Hill N/A 20000    

 

  • Last week, we talked about how Trevor Lawrence was a bargain at -300 and probably wouldn’t be priced that low again. After Lawrence and his Clemson Tigers laid waste to Georgia Tech, Lawrence’s odds dropped to -550. 

 

  • I also mentioned that Penei Sewell was the most realistic option to upset Lawrence for 1.1 honors in April. Sewell’s odds dropped from +425 to +700, but he moved from No. 3 to No. 2 on the board.

 

  • Justin Fields dropped from +300 to +750 despite the fact that Ohio State hasn’t yet opened its season. Outside of Sewell, Fields is one of the two other realistic challengers I could see to Lawrence for 1.1.

 

  • The other is BYU QB Zach Wilson, who is surging up draft boards but still doesn’t appear on the PointsBet board. There is also no “field” option. PointsBet also continues to ignore Wilson in the Heisman race.

 

Games of note this weekend:

Syracuse at No. 1 Clemson

Nebraska at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 23 NC State at No. 14 UNC

No. 2 Alabama at Tennessee

No. 3 Notre Dame at Pittsburgh

No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State

No. 18 Michigan at No. 21 Minnesota

No. 9 Cincinnati at No. 16 SMU

