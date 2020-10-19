CFB futures

Smith currently has a 38-483-4 receiving line, while Waddle sits at 25-557-4. Smith will almost assuredly finish with more receptions. But we can’t disagree with Waddle having shorter odds. Waddle’s explosion will lead to healthier per-play numbers, and he additionally returns more kicks, which is a key factor to a receiver being considered, as we've learned. Waddle bettors will need to hope he starts returning kicks and punts for scores. No matter the receiving numbers he puts up, he isn’t going to win the award with fewer than (at minimum) two return scores. Those are the plays he can differentiate himself from Smith and isolate himself from Jones.