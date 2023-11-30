CFB experts unanimously pick Georgia over Alabama Ian SEC Championship

Alabama and Georgia meet again in Atlanta. Last time these two programs met in the SEC Championship game was in 2021, the Crimson Tide got the win, but fell to the Dawgs a few weeks later in the National Championship game.

This time around, the two are likely playing for a College Football Playoff spot. Georgia currently ranks No. 1 while Alabama ranks eighth in the latest polls.

ESPN college football experts Heather Dinich and Adam Rittenberg made their picks (subscription required) and they are both riding with the Bulldogs.

Dinich’s score prediction is 31-21.

Rittenberg has Georgia winning with a score of 28-20.

“It would be peak Nick Saban to win this game with a flawed team (which should already have its second loss) and set up a CFP debate for the ages,” writes Rittenberg. “But Georgia’s defense is set up well to defend Jalen Milroe and Alabama’s big-play-reliant passing game. Beck’s efficiency and Georgia’s rushing depth shows up in the second half.”

If the Crimson Tide can pull off the upset, the CFP rankings would receive a major shakeup and many questions would need to be answered. However, for the to happen, Alabama would have to do what many aren’t expecting them to: win.

