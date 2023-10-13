CFB experts unanimously pick Alabama over Arkansas

Alabama hosts Arkansas for a Week 7 matchup that many believe will go the way of the Crimson Tide. USA TODAY college football experts made their weekly picks and all six are rolling with the Tide.

The Razorbacks enter the matchup with a record of 2-4, but that doesn’t mean they can’t put up a fight. Three of their four losses were by a single possession.

USA TODAY college football experts unanimously picked the Crimson Tide to win, which makes some fans uneasy as it could be seen as rat poison, or outside noise that negatively impacts the team.

I’m of the belief that this team’s mindset has completely changed. The goal is to fight for a spot in the College Football Playoff and compete for a national championship. Similar to the 2015 Alabama team, being ranked No. 13 in the nation was a wake-up call.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire