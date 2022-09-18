CFB expert Brett Ciancia names his top 10

College football expert Brett Ciancia has named his top 10 following Week 3 of the 2022 college football season. Ciancia’s Pick Six Previews is one of the most accurate college football magazines at predicting the season.

Ciancia ranks the Georgia Bulldogs as his top team. Georgia football has had two extremely impressive wins this season. This week the Bulldogs dominated South Carolina on the road.

Week 3 of college football featured some close calls in some unexpected games. Liberty nearly defeated Wake Forest, Washington knocked off Michigan State, Oregon beat BYU, and USF nearly won at Florida.

Here’s how Brett Ciancia ranks the top 10 teams in college football:

No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Ole Miss shut out Georgia Tech 42-0. The Rebels’ ground game looked strong. TCU transfer Zach Evans scored two rushing touchdowns and ran for 134 yards on 18 carries.

No. 9 Arkansas Razorbacks

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: The Razorbacks had a letdown following a pair of big wins over Cincinnati and South Carolina. However, Arkansas used 21 fourth quarter points to defeat Missouri State 38-27.

No. 8 Penn State

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton dominated the day on the road at Auburn. Singleton’s two touchdowns helped propel the Nittany Lions to a 41-12 win.

No. 7 USC Trojans

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Week 3: USC quarterback Caleb Williams has 10 total touchdowns and no interceptions to start the season. Williams and the Trojans moved to 3-0 with an easy 45-17 win over Fresno State.

No. 6 Clemson Tigers

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Clemson struggled against Louisiana Tech in the first half, but the Tigers overcame some injuries in the secondary to win 48-20.

No. 5 Michigan Wolverines

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Week 3: Michigan played a weak opponent for the third consecutive week to start the season. The Wolverines defeated UCONN 59-0.

Story continues

No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 3: The Oklahoma Sooners looked dominant in a 49-14 against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers normally keep games close, so Oklahoma’s win is one of the most impressive wins for a top 10 team this week.

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes destroyed Toledo 77-21. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns with only five incompletions.

No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Week 3: Alabama won at home over Louisiana Monroe 63-7. Quarterback Bryce Young threw three touchdowns.

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: The Georgia Bulldogs put together another impressive effort against South Carolina. Quarterback Stetson Bennett finished with over 300 total yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Brock Bowers scored three total touchdowns. Georgia won 48-7.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire