CFB expert believes that Jalen Milroe has all the tools needed to win a Heisman trophy

In 2023, Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe finished No. 6 in the Heisman voting despite his campaign not truly beginning until Week 4. Milroe had a tough performance against the Texas Longhorns in Week 2 and didn’t see the field in Week 3 against the USF Bulls, but responded with 10 straight wins to guide the Tide to an SEC championship victory over the Georgia Bulldogs and earn a College Football Playoff semi-final Rose Bowl berth.

All five players who finished higher than Milroe in last year’s Heisman rankings were selected in the 2024 NFL draft leaving the path wide open. Milroe is one of the betting favorites to win the award right now, and PFF College Football expert Dalton Wasserman seems to share the same opinion saying, “Jalen Milroe has the entire skillset that you see win the Heisman trophy.”

Milroe has drawn a ton of comparisons to Lamar Jackson as a prospect, especially as an athlete and runner. If new head coach Kalen Deboer can help reign in his passing he will have a chance to be the best player in the country. DeBoer was a key piece in turning former Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. into a First-team All-American in 2023 and No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

Alabama and Milroe will have to navigate the change from Nick Saban to DeBoer well into the season, but with the offensive success DeBoer has had it’s fair to expect the offense will hit the ground running.

Jalen Milroe for Heisman? pic.twitter.com/L27Bcrgmfq — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 16, 2024

