CFB Edge Finder: Fading Clemson & Ohio St ATS









August is winding down, which means the start of the 2021 College Football season is right around the corner and we could not be more excited to roll out our latest CFB Betting Tools. Our goal at NBC Sports EDGE is to keep you engaged all season long, and we hope we can provide you with the tools and analytics to help you hit big on your college football bets.

Loaded with features to help you get a leg up on the betting market - including top trends, game predictions, player prop projections, live odds, futures and more - we are confident that the latest edition of our CFB Betting Tools is the finest we've ever produced, and we are eager to share them with you.

With the season kickoff just days away, what better way to roll out the new tools than with a look at the College Football Edge Finder. You won't want to lock in any bet this season without consulting this tool, as the Edge Finder offers a sharp yet concise way of presenting trends on certain wagers. Here, you can access betting insights on every single FBS team dating all the way back to 2000. The Edge Finder is all yours to filter, customize and handicap your bet slips for the weekend of college football action. Today, we're using the Edge Finder to draw on data from the 2020 season to inform betting strategy for the 2021 season.

Check it out:

Fading Elite Tier Conference Teams ATS

(From 2020 season)

Team Record Units Winnings Clemson 5-6 (45.45%) -1.45 -$145 Ohio State 4-4 (50%) -0.36 -$36 Indiana 7-1 (87.5%) 5.36 $536 North Carolina State 8-4 (66.67%) 3.27 $327

As dominant as the Tigers and Buckeyes seemed last season, they had discouraging return-on-investment for those who took their spreads with regularity. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers and Wolfpack emerged as surprise contenders in their conferences and proved very profitable ATS over the course of the season. As you approach the betting market for the kickoff of the 2021 season, consider that with large spreads set for teams like Clemson and Ohio State it may be more prudent to take the points with whomever they're playing or bet on a second-tier conference contender like Indiana or NC State instead.

For access to all that our College Football Betting Tools offer, be sure to check out our EDGE+ Pro package that includes our CFB DFS Tools, our EDGE+ Bet package -- both as low as $7.99 per month -- or get it all with EDGE+ Max for as low as $11.99 per month, which includes access to NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL tools as well.