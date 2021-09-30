CFB DFS Past Results Analysis: Week 4 Snapshot









As the 2021 college football season kicks into gear, DFS regulars are quickly learning how difficult it can be to construct optimal lineups on Saturdays. There is a myriad of player options for your rosters, and often times the game script does not shape up as predicted for the best players on the top-ranked teams. Becoming a seasoned college football daily fantasy player takes time, and we're here to assist you to become a savvy roster manager and hit big on sleeper players every Saturday.

Loaded with the exclusive features that can help guide your daily fantasy decisions - featuring Optimal Lineups, a salary tracker, a custom lineup optimizer, daily projections and more - we are confident that the latest edition of our tools is the finest we've ever produced, and we are eager to share them with you.

Today, we're highlighting our Past Results tool, part of our cutting-edge DFS analytics. This tool can be a valuable asset to any CFB daily fantasy regular: it sorts through every game from the prior week and analyzes what an optimal lineup would have looked like given each player's price before kickoff. Of course, this can't help you win after the fact, but it can provide actionable information on pricing and identify which players are consistently undervalued. Beyond the optimal lineup for the prior week, Past Results allows you to view all FBS players and evaluate if their points output was worth their price. Check out who dominated DFS last week in college football:

College Football DFS | Past Results - Week 4

Saturday, September 25 Main Slate | $50,000 salary cap | DraftKing

QB Casey Thompson, TX | $7,200 | 43.0 pts

RB Breece Hall, IAS | $7,000 | 50.1 pts

RB Patrick Garwo III, BC | $5,200 | 32.5 pts

WR Xavier Worthy, TX | $4,700 | 36.0 pts

WR Emeka Emezie, NCS | $6,700 | 34.6 pts

WR Treylon Burks, ARK | $6,000 | 33.1 pts

FLEX Jashaun Corbin, FSU | $5,600 | 32.1 pts

S-FLEX Zach Evans, TCU | $6,200 | 30.3 pts

