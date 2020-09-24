CFB DFS Lineups: Saturday, Sept. 26

Below are our preferred lineups for the college football main and night slates of Saturday, Sept. 26. If you’re looking to go value shopping, drop by on Friday for our weekly DFS bargain bin rundown. Values drawn from DraftKings.

Saturday, Main Slate ($50,000 budget for QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, WR, Flex, S-flex)



Quarterback: Texas QB Sam Ehlinger ($8,900) at Texas Tech -- The highest-priced name on the main slate for Saturday, Ehlinger tuned up for this contest before the bye week by tossing five touchdown passes against lowly UTEP. When the Longhorns played the Red Raiders last season, Ehlinger accounted for three scores while passing for 348 yards.

Running back: West Virginia RB Alec Sinkfield ($5,300) at Oklahoma State -- Sinkfield somewhat inexplicably is priced a full $2,000 less than fellow Mountaineers back Leddie Brown. And we have no idea why. Both Sinkfield and Brown rushed for an identical 123 yards and two touchdowns against Eastern Kentucky last time out, with Sinkfield receiving 15 carries to Brown’s 10. Sure, Brown tacked on a short receiving touchdown to finish with the better technical fantasy day. But tangibly, the two players were identical. Sinkfield’s the play, here.

Running back: Georgia RB Zamir White ($6,300) at Arkansas -- You might not get White at this price again this season. He has the talent and opportunity for a monster fall. That should start against the Razorbacks on Saturday. Arkansas put forth a bottom-10 rushing defense last season. White entered preseason camp fresh, now fully fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered two years back.

Wide receiver: Oklahoma State WR Tylan Wallace ($6,900) vs. West Virginia -- Wallace was largely a non-factor in the Cowboys’ opener against Tulsa, partly due to apparent injury, but seemingly even without trying, he managed four catches for 94 yards. You’re getting him on discount, too. Against the Golden Hurricane, Wallace would have cost you $7,700. Giddyup.

Wide receiver: Texas WR Tarik Black ($6,200) at Texas Tech -- Making his Longhorns debut against UTEP two weekends ago, Black caught five passes for 80 yards and a touchdown. We’re already invested in Ehlinger and we love doubling down on that investment with Texas wideout Black, here.

Wide receiver: Syracuse WR Taj Harris ($6,000) vs Georgia Tech -- The Orange have been among the bigger disappointments in the early going this season, but that doesn’t mean the roster is utterly barren. Harris has shown out respectably in each of Syracuse’s first two stinkers/games of the campaign, posting five catches for 64 yards against North Carolina and three catches for 72 yards and a touchdown against Pitt. Georgia Tech is coming off a loss to UCF in which they allowed two receivers over 100 yards and three receivers over 90 yards. Syracuse isn’t UCF, but they won’t have to be for Harris to ding this Yellow Jackets secondary.

Flex: Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick ($5,400) at Pitt -- Once again, Louisville’s wiley vet Fitzpatrick going for quite the appealing price. The wideout has amassed an 11-184-1 receiving line through the first two contests of the young campaign. Our only slight hesitation on this one is that Pitt is really, really good defensively. But Louisville should be up to the task offensively to balance that ledger.

S-Flex: Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims ($4,900) vs. Kansas State -- You’re just taking a shot in the dark looking for a touchdown popper at this price. Working in a crowded position room, Mims caught three passes for 80 yards and a score against Missouri State prior to the bye. No guarantee that he cashes in the same against a higher level of opponent, but again, just looking for a boom/bust name at this stage in our lineup.

Saturday night slate ($50,000 budget for QB, RB, RB, WR, WR, WR, Flex, S-Flex)

Quarterback: Miami QB D’Eriq King ($8,700) vs. Florida State -- While King only rushed for eight yards against Louisville this past Saturday night, we know he’s a fantastic threat on the ground. What really stood out in that win over the Cardinals was King’s precision passing, something he did not show against UAB in this year’s opener, nor in his truncated 2019 season. King passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns versus Louisville. Just a matter of time, now, before he puts it together both through the air and on the ground. Against a mediocre Florida State team which will be missing its head coach because of rampaging disease is a good place to start.

