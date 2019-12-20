CFB DFS Lineups

Welcome to the start of bowl season! Here are our favorite DFS lineupss on DraftKings for the Friday and Saturday main slates.

Friday

Kent State QB Dustin Crum ($6,800) vs. Utah State -- Crum will cost you a pretty penny, but with just two games going on Friday, we’re rolling with the quarterback we trust the most to give us a consistent effort, even at a higher price point. While Crum was blanked in the touchdown column against EMU to end the regular season, he had been firing hot in the previous three games, throwing eight touchdown passes in that space, with two three-touchdown showings. Crum isn’t going to necessarily blow you away statistically. But he’s probably not going to cause you to throw your laptop out the window, either.

Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson ($7,500) vs. Charlotte-- You’re not going to find a more expensive back -- or player, in general -- in the Friday pool than Patterson, but we’ll nip and tuck on the budget sheet later in our lineup. Patterson finished the regular season posting utterly silly video game-esque numbers, rushing for at least 140 yards in each of his final five games, including a ludicrous 298-yard, six-touchdown performance against Bowling Green to close out the pre-bowl campaign. Mercy. He now gets to face a Charlotte defense ranked 97th in the country against the run on a per-game average.

Utah State RB Gerold Bright ($5,800) vs. Kent State -- Bright was arrested for marijuana possession along with QB Jordan Love and WR Sean Carter this past weekend. That trouble-making trio has been cleared for Friday’s game, though, and so long as HC Gary Anderson doesn’t pull a fast one in terms of playing time, we like Bright as a sneaky, affordable option. Bright turned in his second-best yardage effort of the season to close out the season against New Mexico, putting up 113 on the ground and scoring a touchdown in addition. He has scored rushing touchdowns in four of his last five games.

Kent State WR Mike Carrigan ($5,000) vs. Utah State -- We love the price on this one. Carrigan may have been shutdown to the tune of one catch for 17 yards against Eastern Michigan in the team’s regular season finale, but in the contest prior to that, Carrigan caught eight passes for 178 yards versus Ball State. At just $5,000 we’ll take a shot on another nice game.

Kent State WR Isaiah McKoy ($5,700) vs. Utah State -- McCoy, like teammate Carrigan, has flashed for big numbers at times in 2019, notably logging a 6-159-3 receiving line against Ball State -- everybody on Kent State’s offense crushed it in that contest -- in the penultimate game of the regular season. McKoy has caught at least five passes in each of his last five games, with at least 65 yards receiving in every contest played in that space. We’re riding real heavy on Kent State players in our Friday lineup, and much of that is simply that we don’t think that DraftKings is pricing these players right. Let’s put it this way -- we trust Kent State’s offense more than Utah State’s offense.

Utah State WR Siaosi Mariner ($6,400) vs. Kent State -- Mariner has been a consistent visitor to the end zone down the stretch, scoring touchdowns in five of his last six games during the regular season. Slotting Mariner into your lineup isn’t solely a touchdown play, though, as much as we like the potential there. He’s also very capable of popping over 100 yards, as he did against Fresno State and Wyoming in November. At this point in our lineup building, Mariner is right on pace with our final allotted coin.

FLEX: Charlotte RB Benny LeMay ($7,200) vs. Buffalo -- In his last three games played -- do note we’re not talking about a throughline sample size, here -- LeMay has topped 100 yards rushing, with four touchdowns scored in that admittedly cut-up space. Injuries cost the Charlotte standout during the regular season. When he takes the field on Friday, he’ll have had the benefit of rest. Lots and lots of rest. He’ll need to be fresh and ready, as Buffalo is a very capable team in terms of its run defense.

S-FLEX: Utah State RB Jaylen Warren ($5,500) vs. Kent State -- Call it insurance for Bright, on the chance that Bright’s workload is cut back due to his misadventures with the aforementioned wacky tobacky. In terms of potential statistical upside, we can happily report that Warren has received double-digit carries in three of his last four games. Ask us what he did in those games and we’ll be more more sad, as he did not rush for more than 40 yards in any of those contests. Again, this is a handcuff hedge on Bright.

Saturday

Georgia Southern QB Shai Werts ($6,500) vs. Liberty -- Werts doesn’t play in an offense which gives you much of a passing attack, but if you’re plugging him into your lineup, passing brilliance shouldn’t be in your thoughts to begin with. Werts’ real appeal comes in his rushing ability. He scored touchdowns in four of his final five games, with a season-best 151 rushing yards against Arkansas State in the team’s penultimate game of the campaign. Oh, and about that passing, while Werts doesn’t generally check the box, there, he’s not incapable -- Werts actually threw for three touchdowns in two of his final three games of the season discounting the team’s regular-season finale.

Appalachian State RB Darrynton Evans ($7,400) vs. UAB -- Evans had a homing beacon for the end zone over the final four games of the season, hitting for glory seven times in that space. While he was held to under 85 yards rushing in each of his final two games during the pre-bowl phase of things, Evans is more than capable of popping off for big yards. In his two games previous to the two aforementioned, he rushed for a combined 285 yards. This could be Evans’ final game before a draft declaration. We think he makes it a big one.

FIU RB Anthony Jones ($5,500) vs. Arkansas State -- Jones certainly isn’t the sexiest back on the slate, but if you’re looking for your sex appeal in DFS fantasy lineups, you should probably see a doctor (no judgment zone, here, of course). We like Jones at this price, though, and think there’s enough upside that it’s not burnt money. Jones rushed for touchdowns in each of his last two games, rushed for 112 yards in the team’s penultimate contest (against Miami, no less) and rushed for at least 100 yards in four separate contests. Again, not much sex appeal, here, though we would argue that money saved does have its allure.

Liberty WR Antonio Gandy-Golden ($7,500) vs. Georgia Southern -- Part of the reason we love this play is not even Gandy-Golden’s talent (though he certainly has that) and more how we see the matchup, itself, playing out. That is, we like Georgia Southern to build a lead, and we think Liberty is going to have to throw that much more as they play catch-up. Gandy-Golden has scored touchdowns in 7-of-12 games this season, with seven games over 100 yards receiving. 100-plus and a touchdown or two, well within range, here, as we see this contest playing out.

App State WR Thomas Henigan ($5,000) vs. UAB -- As we’ve spent a few pretty pennies on the above pieces in our lineup, we’ll be down-throttling, here, in an effort to save a few bucks. Henigan posted at least 70 yards receiving in six contests this fall and turned in a season-best effort of 11 catches for 140 yards against Troy to close out the regular season. We think he offers a high enough floor to justify the low-rent play.

SMU WR Kylen Granson ($5,600) vs. FAU -- Another cheaper option for you with Granson, who makes for a fine Malt-O-Meal buy over the more established brand name of fellow SMU WR James Proche, who would cost you $7,900. Granson’s touchdown upside is the most appealing aspect of this play. He scored in five of the team’s last six games during the regular season, finding the end zone a hearty eight times in that six-game space.

FLEX: Boise State WR Khalil Shakir ($6,100) vs. Washington -- You may have noticed that to this point, we had not included anybody from Saturday’s Las Vegas Bowl matchup between Boise State and Washington. There’s a reason for that -- we feel skittish about the game in general. Chris Petersen’s final game (for the foreseeable future) against his old team, but he’s now coaching a kind of disappointing Washington team, but just by the matchup’s nature, it wouldn’t be stunning if the Huskies threw a near shutout, here. All of this is to say, yeah, we’re skittish. Shakir breaks the seal at FLEX, mostly because we appreciate a reasonable price, in DFS and in life, and because he has scored touchdowns in three of his last four games. He has also caught seven passes in each of his last two games, going over 85 yards receiving in both. We appreciate that BSU is focusing on getting the ball to Shakir.

S-FLEX: Boise State WR John Hightower ($6,400) vs. Washington -- Right after talking about how much this game makes us feel nervous we dive right back in. Go figure. Like Shakir, Hightower has scored touchdowns in three of his last four games. He also has four games for the campaign over 100 yards receiving. Our biggest worry, again, is that Washington just shuts things down. But we’re still willing to dip in for a pair of chances with the Broncos.