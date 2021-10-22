CFB DFS: Kennedy Brooks Among High-Priced RBs

The 2021 college football regular season rolls on with Week 8, and the DFS player pricing landscape continues to illustrate actionable themes for daily fantasy managers. The DFS landscape is always fluid in college football, so it's important to have a grasp on which players are seeing their value go up or down week-to-week so you can roster studs at an affordable price.

Today, we're showcasing our DFS Salary Tracker for Saturday's slate of CFB action. As teams in the top 25 begin to make a charge toward bowl contention, we've begun to see players rise to excellence and, as a result, yield steeper prices in the DFS market. Deciphering who is appropriately valued among the wide array of FBS players can be a difficult task. Fortunately, our cutting-edge Salary Tracker synthesizes player pricing movement and helps savvy daily fantasy managers gauge who's being overvalued and who's being undervalued during a given week. Here, we'll be tracking the pricing of Oklahoma running back Kennedy Brooks, who has been electrifying on the ground over his last two games (370 yards, three TDs combined). Check out how the feature works:

Brooks has seen dramatic changes in his DFS pricing over the course of the season. After seeing his value steadily decrease through the Sooners' first five games to a meager $4,200, his recent stretch of dominance has ballooned his price to the second-highest among RBs in Week 8. With the Salary Tracker tool, you can customize the analytics for any position or player available in the CFB DFS market and assess for yourself which players' low prices perhaps signal undervaluation and thus worthy of a roster spot. While Brooks doesn't sport the same actionable value as he did heading into Week 6, his potential to stuff the stat sheet is too real to ignore for an Oklahoma team making a charge toward a Playoff berth.

