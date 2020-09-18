CFB DFS: Friday Night Lineup









Friday's CFB DFS docket sees a matchup between Coastal Carolina and Campbell. Parameters: $50,000 budget with "Captain" gaining 1.5x points. Values provided by DraftKings.

Matchup: Coastal Carolina vs. Campbell

Captain (1.5x points): Coastal Carolina RB CJ Marable ($17,100) -- To us, this Captain call ultimately came down to Marable and Campbell QB Hajj-Malik Williams. More on Williams below. We’ll lead off with the most trustworthy quantity in this contest, and that’s Marable. In last weekend’s toppling of the Jayhawks, Marable wasn’t exactly ripping through KU. He rushed for 75 yards. He didn’t find the end zone. He averaged 3.6 YPC. Snoozer performance accounted for, we’re still bullish.

Campbell played wet-paper-towel defense against the run last season, surrendering a touch over 235 yards on the ground, a mark which would have been among the worst in the FBS last season. Marable is a threat both as a rusher (1,085 rushing yards, 11 rushing scores in 2019) and a receiver (38-295-3). He rushed for over 100 yards in six contests last season. Look for him to find his first such game on Friday.

Utility: Campbell QB Hajj-Malik Williams ($10,800) -- It’s always slightly dicey to roll with FCS players in matchups versus FBS teams, but that concern is lessened for us, here, for two reasons. First, Campbell played Georgia Southern last weekend -- nearly winning against a depleted roster -- and is not going in outright cold against lower FBS-level competition. Second, Coastal Carolina, itself, is just just three years removed from the FCS in its own right. We’re talking a difference in rosters, but not an extreme one. Williams played extremely well against the Eagles, throwing for 237 yards and a pair of scores while rushing for 73 yards and an additional score. A preseason pick for Big South Offensive Player of the Year, Williams accounted for 26 total touchdowns as a true freshman last season.

Utility: Campbell WR Jalen Kelsey ($7,200) -- Just entering his sophomore season, Kelsey posted a 30-537-7, with those seven scores the second-best ever mark for a true frosh receiver at Campbell. Those numbers could have been even more sturdy had he not missed two games with injury. He and Williams resumed their budding psychic connection without missing a beat versus Georgia Southern last weekend, with Kelsey catching six passes for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Utility: Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely ($5,200) -- Rather than shell out $9,000 for CCU WR Jaivon Heighligh, Likely is much more our speed and price tag for this matchup. We are leaning away from the Chanticleers’ receiving corp in this lineup on the whole, but Likely cracks his way in both as a value play and as sure a touchdown possibility as there is on either side. Likely might have only caught three passes for 47 yards against Kansas on Saturday, but one of those three grabs went for a touchdown. He has now scored 11 touchdowns for his collegiate career.

Utility: Campbell TE Julian Hill ($4,600) -- Hill doesn’t have anything resembling Likely’s established resume. That’s not too much of a concern, here. We’re looking for potential touchdown pops at this point. Williams caught three passes for 65 yards in Campbell’s narrow loss to Georgia Southern last weekend.

Utility: Coastal Carolina K Massimo Biscardo ($4,200) -- Kickers are DFS people, too. And we suspect that Biscardo could see a number of opportunities on Friday, simply due to playing in a variable offense. One which we don’t necessarily trust to finish its drives. Biscardo notched five extra points plus a 27-yard boot against Kansas.

Stay away: Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall ($12,000) -- We’ve hinted at some reservations with CCU’s passing game throughout this column and will close out examining those further. McCall’s outer headline from the team’s upset of Kansas might have been that he accounted for five total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), but let’s zoom in. McCall, making his first-ever start, hit on 11-of-18 passes for just 133 yards passing in the contest. No denying that McCall did show out well on the ground (73 yards rushing to go with the two scores).

A sluggish start coming off a big win is common enough even in the FBS ranks. And McCall remains very, very green. We’ll place our trust in Marable. That trust does not extend to McCall or the majority of this passing game. Let’s see what we have on our hands with the young quarterback before we go hog-wild on an unjustified price tag