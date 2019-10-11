CFB DFS Bargains: Week 7

Welcome back to another season of CFB DFS bargain bin diving! In this column, going position-by-position, we’ll offer up one building-block DFS sleeper priced at $6,000 or cheaper ($6,500 and cheaper at QB) and three deeper bargains priced at $5,000 or cheaper (two QBs at $6,000 or cheaper). We’re plucking our dark horses from DraftKings. Player pool drawn from the Saturday slates.

Quarterback

Affordable building block ($6,500 or less)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels ($6,200) vs. Washington State (Saturday early/main slate) -- We were also tempted to go with Minnesota’s Tanner Morgan (also $6,200) against Nebraska, but we can’t pass up a shot against WSU’s increasingly flammable pass defense. The Cougs’ meltdown against UCLA on Sept. 21 has already passed into infamy. They surrendered 507 passing yards and five touchdowns to Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the loss. Utah’s Tyler Huntley carved them up for 334 yards and two touchdowns the following weekend, before Washington State mercifully limped into its bye week.

Daniels will look to take advantage in a home matchup, here. He has played up-and-down ball this season, with three contests of one or no touchdown passes. He also has a pair of 300-yard passing games in five contests, though. It’s possible that Washington State comes out with an inspired defensive effort after two embarrassing defeats and a subsequent bye in which to think on their sins, but if that happens, so be it. Daniels could soar if things break right.

And two from the bargain bin ($6,000 or less)

Story continues

South Carolina QB Ryan Hilinski ($6,000) at Georgia (Saturday early slate) -- This is a dicey matchup, we get it. True freshman, on the road, against a title contender. What makes it worth a gamble, in our eyes, is that Hilinski has already shown out admirably against an SEC title contender, throwing for 324 yards and a pair of touchdowns against Alabama a few weekends back. That contest came out home, but that Hilinski put up those numbers at all gives us at least some confidence that, well, confidence won’t be an issue for him.

It’s not like Georgia’s defense is completely impenetrable, either. Just last Saturday, Tennessee true frosh Brian Maurer, making his first career start, threw for 252 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Just keep in mind -- as with any QB starter against the Georgias and Alabama of the world, you run the risk of that Hilinski could be almost completely shut down. At price, though, we will run on that risky treadmill all day long.

Florida QB Kyle Trask ($5,900) at LSU (Saturday night slate) -- We get it, we get it. Florida’s offense can be a chore to watch. And Trask offers only limited upside. But. But but but. He has also thrown two touchdown passes in each of his last three games, with 250 or more yards in two of those contests. What you’re getting with Trask is a solid floor, if not a particularly spacious ceiling. Watch your head! We’ll see if Florida shows a little more aggressiveness through the air facing off with an LSU team which can score at the drop of the hat.

Running back

Affordable building block ($6,000 or less)

Minnesota RB Rodney Smith ($5,800) vs. Nebraska (Saturday night slate) -- Well this price is just rude. For shame. Smith is coming off a 211-yard rushing performance against Illinois last weekend. And sure, that’s just the Illini, so let’s sweeten the pot. He rushed for 115 yards against Purdue the previous weekend. He has scored touchdowns in three of his last four games, if that pot’s not sweet enough for you yet.

The Huskers have allowed a pair of running backs over 100 yards this season in J.K. Dobbins and Reggie Corbin. It’ll be a trio after Smith is through with them.

And three from the bargain bin ($5,000 or less)

Michigan State RB Elijah Collins ($5,000) at Wisconsin (Saturday early/main slate) -- Collins saw his streak of three consecutive games with a touchdown snapped against Ohio State last weekend. This is a tough one-two tango step for MSU, going from Ohio State to Wisconsin, but we still trust Collins, at least assuming that Sparty can hold onto the defensive reins for long enough to actually allow the running game time to marinate. Wisconsin has had a habit of taking a sledgehammer to the scoreboard early, battering teams into deep holes with the fine work of Jonathan Taylor.

If Michigan State can keep this one close -- and they gave OSU at least some issues a week ago -- Collins should have a chance to do work. Collins has rushed for at least 60 yards in four of six contests this season.

Minnesota RB Shannon Brooks ($4,900) vs. Nebraska (Saturday night slate) -- Care for a Double Stuf Oreo? You might consider rolling with both Smith and Brooks, in what looks like a potential monster conglomerate of a running back. We mentioned above that Smith smashed in Illinois for 211 yards last weekend, but Brooks was a nightmare in that contest, too, rolling for 111 yards and a touchdown (maybe touch up that run defense Lovie?) in his own right.

Brooks saw 16 carries to Smith’s 24 versus the Illini, but you must keep in mind that Brooks is just now returning to action following a lengthy rehab of a knee injury. He’s going to logically begin to take on a larger role in the offense as he settles back into the grind. Cheapo timeshare and we think you’re good with either Brooks or Smith (or both!), depending on how your lineup comes together.

Iowa State RB Johnnie Lang ($4,800) at West Virginia (Saturday early/main slates) -- WVU has been consistently soggy against the run this season, allowing a 70-yard rusher in every contest this season save for in their opener against James Madison. Most recently, it was Texas’ Roschon Johnson ripping up the Mountaineers for 121 yards on the ground in Week 6. Lang hasn’t exactly found himself in terms of yardage this season (he has been held to 35 or fewer rushing yards in three of five games), but he has found the end zone plenty of late, with Lang scoring three rushing touchdowns in his last two games, including a pair of scores against TCU last weekend.

Wide receiver

Affordable building block ($6,000 or less)

Michigan State WR Darrell Stewart ($5,800) at Wisconsin (Saturday early/main slates) -- The Badgers may well have the best defense in college football, but man oh man, has Stewart come on this season. Even against Ohio State last weekend, he finished with six catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. That performance came one week after the wideout toasted Indiana for 5-117-2. Stewart has posted three performances north of 100 yards this season, has yet to finish with fewer than 50 receiving yards in a contest and has found the end zone in three-of-six games to date.

We don’t care if Wisconsin is the collegiate coming of the Super Bowl Shuffle Bears, Stewart has been brilliant all season long. MSU’s offense is flawed, but not impossibly so.

And three from the bargain bin ($5,000 or less)

Michigan WR Nico Collins ($5,000) at Illinois (Saturday early slate) -- UM is making it very, very difficult for us, simply through their offensive ineptitude, but we’re down to roll with Collins. That’s because Illinois is very, very bad at defending the pass, allowing six receivers to post 70 or more yards this season. What we like about Collins, here, so much as it’s possible to “like” what Michigan is doing on offense, is that he brings big-play ability to the floor. Collins is averaging over 20 yards a reception in each of his last three games and has topped 55 yards receiving in each of those contests. Ignore Michigan’s team futility, Collins brings that big-play pop that is so alluring for lower-priced DFS options.

Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle ($4,900) at Texas A&M (Saturday early/main slates) -- Make no mistake, Waddle has rarely been a factor this season. He has not topped four catches since the team’s opener against Duke and has posted a combined 55 receiving yards over his last three contests. We can’t guarantee that Waddle breaks out of his fog versus the Aggies, but we’ll take a chance on it. The blazingly fast sophomore wideout isn’t going to slump out forever this season. Invest in him while his tag is cheap cheap cheap.

Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith ($4,400) vs. Alabama (Saturday early/main slates) -- Smith might not be a household name, but has now caught touchdown passes in each of his last three games, with five or more catches in two of those contests and 60-plus yards in two to boot. And as we briefly touched on when talking up Ryan Hilinski earlier in the column, Alabama is not some ironclad defensive beast. This is a game which has largely flown under the radar for Week 7, simply due to the wealth of other high-profile contests on the schedule, but it’s a low-key tricky one for the Tide. Potentially.