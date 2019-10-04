CFB DFS Bargains: Week 6

Welcome back to another season of CFB DFS bargain-bin diving! In this column, going position-by-position, we’ll offer up one building-block DFS sleeper priced at $6,000 or cheaper ($6,500 and cheaper at QB) and three deeper bargains priced at $5,000 or cheaper (two QBs at $6,000 or cheaper). We’re plucking our dark horses from DraftKings. Player pool drawn from the Friday and Saturday slates.

Quarterback

Affordable building block ($6,500 or less)

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Utah State QB Jordan Love ($6,300) at LSU (Saturday main slate) -- Let’s start out hot this week. On first glance, you might scoff at the outward matchup. Of course LSU, in Death Valley, is going to run wild. Of course Love and crew will be utterly overwhelmed. And maybe so, in the end. But sneaky thing is, you can score on LSU. Texas did it with Sam Ehlinger, who put up over 400 yards passing and four touchdowns versus LSU in a valiant-but-ultimately-failed effort a few weeks back.

More recently, on Sept. 21, before the Tigers lit out on bye, they scored 66 points while allowing 38 to Vanderbilt behind a killer Ke’Shawn Vaughn performance. Utah State might not have Vaughn, or Devin Duvernay, or Collin Johnson, but they do have one of the best quarterback prospects in the country in Jordan Love, who has topped 290 yards passing in three of four games this season.

What sealed the Love deal, for us, is the fact that LSU could easily, easily overlook Utah State, even coming off a bye. After Utah State, the Tigers face in order, with no weeks off, Florida, Mississippi State, Auburn and Alabama. LSU is going to try to make this game end immediately. Our guess is that Utah State plays far more frisky than that.

Story continues

Now, one fair warning before you go frolicking off with Jordan Love at $6,300, Love, himself has been somewhat inconsistent, even for his NFL prospect-ness. He has just one game of more than two touchdown passes. He has thrown one or none in two of four contests. So, there’s a risk. You’re risking that Love sharpens up cross-country, against an LSU team that is coming off a bye. Take that chance, but buyer beware.

And two from the bargain bin ($6,000 or less)

Iowa QB Nathan Stanley ($6,000) at Michigan (Saturday main slate) -- Danger, Will Robinson, danger. We understand the uncertainty you might have with Stanley, on the road, against a Michigan team which beat Rutgers so badly that the Scarlet Knights fired their head coach one day later. You don’t get credit for whooping up on Rutgers, Michigan.

Thing is, Stanley has been really good this season. Really consistent, with an 8/0 TD/INT ratio and at least two touchdown passes in three out of four games. We take that consistency and that price tag, even on the road in Ann Arbor, especially on a weekend where your bargain options at signal-caller are a little dicier.

Vanderbilt QB Riley Neal ($5,700) at Ole Miss (Saturday evening slate) -- We’ve always liked the idea of Riley Neal more than the actual quarterbacking of Riley Neal, who transferred from Ball State to Vanderbilt over the offseason without any real improvement in his statistical output. This season, Neal has thrown for fewer than 210 yards in three of four games, save for a 378-yard, two-touchdown outburst against Purdue in Week 2 (mercy, Boilermakers).

Our recommendation, here, comes based less on Neal and more on his opponent. Ole Miss has been a combustive fire of failure in their pass defense this season. You get Tua Tagovailoa torching them for 418 yards and six touchdowns this past weekend (mercy, Rebs), but more puzzling might be a 357-yard, four-touchdown performance from Cal’s Chase Garbers or a 309-yard, two-touchdown showing from Southeastern Louisiana’s Chason Virgil.

The Rebs did a nice job of holding down Memphis and Arkansas over the first two weeks of the season, but whatever spice they had then has long since worn off. If Riley can’t make it work against Ole Miss, we give up.

Running back

Affordable building block ($6,000 or cheaper)

Illinois RB Reggie Corbin ($5,800) at Minnesota (Saturday main slate) -- When last we saw the Illini, they were in the midst of blowing a Week 4 contest against Nebraska. In that game, Corbin rushed for 134 yards. He rushed for 144 yards against EMU the prior weekend. He has scored in every game in which he’s played. More or less the only thing that has slowed him down this season has been a hip pointer.

He’ll be tromping into Minneapolis with the Gophers one week removed from Purdue RB King Doerue (beautiful name, just beautiful) rushing for 94 yards and two touchdowns against them. We’d like Corbin even more if this game was at home, but have faith in the Illinois offense, which has scored at least 30 points in each of their four games this season. Minnesota has allowed at least 30 points in three games of their four games this season, all consecutive leading into this contest. Corbin will have opportunities.

And three from the bargain bin ($5,000 or less)

Oklahoma RB Kennedy Brooks ($5,00) at Kansas (Saturday main slate) -- Last week we suggested you pop Trey Sermon for $5,400 against Texas Tech and he responded with two touchdowns. Wanna see what’s behind door No. 2? Brooks has yet to top 70 yards rushing, but has seen just 25 carries and is averaging 8.2 YPC off those.

We’ll eat slices from the OU offensive pie no matter how we can get them, and Brooks has plenty of upside to go off. Brooks will be facing a KU defense which has allowed five runners north of 70 yards this season, two north of 100 yards. You’re not getting any guarantees with so many options at Jalen Hurts’ disposal, at least not beyond the guarantee of repeated trips into the red zone.

Michigan State RB Elijah Collins ($4,900) at Ohio State (Saturday night slate) -- Fair warning, OSU has yet to allow more than 70 yards rushing to a back this season. Outside of Dedrick Mills -- who posted 67 last Saturday -- they have yet to allow more than 50 yards to a back this season. So that’ll make you nervous if you’re rolling with Collins.

And maybe picking anybody to go against the Ohio State machine is a fool’s errand. We’ll take our chances, though. Collins has topped 55 yards on the ground in each of his last three games, 70 in his three before Indiana held him to 56 last weekend. The Spartans have scored 71 points over their last two games (no, really!) and Collins has received at least 17 carries in each of his last four games. MSU will play keep away and Collins gets his marks on volume if not efficiency.

Purdue RB King Doerue ($4,800) at Penn State (Saturday main slate) -- Doerue, a true freshman, saw just one carry in Purdue’s opener against Nevada. He has seen escalated touches every game since, topping out with 20 carries in last Saturday’s loss to Minnesota. Doerue responded to the increased trust by rushing for 94 yards and a pair of scores versus the Gophers.

Now, Penn State is allowing 68 yards rushing a game, total, so there’s that. But Purdue is rolling with backup QB Jack Plummer (in for Elijah Sindelar, who could miss the remainder of the season with a broken collarbone) and it’s in the best interest of the Boilermakers to try to take a little pressure off Plummer, as they did last time out. So there’s also that.

Wide receiver

Affordable building block ($6,00 or less)

Colorado State WR Dante Wright ($5,900) vs. San Diego State (Saturday late night slate) -- Where Wright turns us into smitten kittens is in his consistency. He has caught at least six passes in three of four games. He has posted at least 60 yards receiving in every game this season, albeit without a touchdown in either of his last two contests. SDSU, meanwhile, allowed two 70-yard receivers to Utah State last weekend.

Our worry would be that SDSU could sludge the game up with a sit-on-the-ball approach. If you’re not going to pay for pop-off touchdowns with your cheapies, though, you want to pay for consistency. You get that with Wright.

And three from the bargain bin ($5,000 or less)

Michigan WR Nico Collins ($4,900) vs. Iowa (Saturday main slate) -- Collins and crew will be facing an undefeated Hawkeyes foe this weekend, but we’ll take the plunge here hoping for a few breakaways from the deep ball specialist. While Collins has yet to catch more than three passes in a game, he has proven adept at making his grabs count, averaging 20.6 yards per reception with a pair of touchdowns in four contests. We don’t necessarily trust UM’s offense yet -- cute win you had over Rutgers -- but of the pieces in this unit, Collins is probably the one which instills the most faith.

The Hawkeyes have largely shut down opposing passing games, albeit opposing passing games from the likes of Miami (OH), MTSU and Rutgers, but in their lone taste of legitimate competition this season, they allowed Iowa State’s Tariq Milton to go 8-144-1. Iowa State’s La’Michael Pettway also went 5-83-1. We think UM’s passing game finds room to work, even if the ultimately score of the contest sticks around 20-17 or thereabouts.

Purdue WR David Bell ($4,900) at Penn State (Saturday main slate) -- Here’s an interesting one, because there are a number of different factors in play with it. True freshman Bell will be without his starting quarterback in Elijah Sindelar. But while Bell might not have Sindelar slinging it his way, he also won’t be a little fish fighting for catches with Rondale Moore, as Moore is out indefinitely with a hamstring/knee issue. So you have a little give, a little take, there. Bell is coming off a career-best eight-catch, 114-yard effort against Minnesota -- and that was in a contest where Sindelar left almost immediately. Very encouraging to see him step up in that spot.

Utah State WR Deven Thompkins ($4,800) at LSU (Saturday main slate) -- We opened this column making the case for Aggies QB Jordan Love, and we’ll close it showing respect for one of his key targets. The matchup, here, remains an unenviable one, but Thompkins has shown a knack for finding the end zone this season, scoring touchdowns in three of four games. He has also logged at least 55 yards receiving in three of four contests, save for a no-show two-catch, two-yard performance against SDSU a few weeks back. We’ll roll with the consistency, even in an outwardly difficult matchup.