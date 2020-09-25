CFB DFS Bargains: Week 4

In this column, going position-by-position, we’ll offer up one building-block DFS sleeper priced at $6,000 or cheaper ($6,500 or less at QB) and three deeper bargains priced at $5,500 or cheaper (two QBs at $6,000 or lesser). We’re plucking our dark horses from DraftKings. Player pool drawn from the Friday and Saturday slates.

Quarterback

Affordable building block ($6,500 or less)

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett ($6,500) vs. Louisville (Saturday main slate) -- Rolling with Kenny Pickett is its own kind of adventure, but he’s worth the play at this price, in this matchup. The signal-caller has scored on short rushes each of his first two games, with three touchdown passes in that space. More than Pickett’s level of play, though, we’re intrigued by whether he might be able to open it up more fully against a Louisville defense which just surrendered 325 passing yards and three passing touchdowns to Miami’s D’Eriq King. Pickett isn’t King, of course. But we could see this one scoring higher than you might expect.

And two from the bargain bin ($6,000 or less)

Troy QB Gunnar Watson ($5,800) at BYU (Saturday night slate) -- The Cougars are simply getting a touch too much respectability, here. No doubt, BYU’s season-opening beatdown of Navy was impressive. But that was the only game which BYU has played thus far. And it came against a triple-option team. Don’t read too much into that. Drawing his first collegiate start last time out, Watson threw for 248 yards with a pair of touchdowns and an interception against Middle Tennessee. Even more intriguing to us, Trojans HC Chip Lindsey allowed Watson to air it out 37 times. That’s the kind of volume you love to see in a first career start.

Kansas State QB Skylar Thompson ($5,700) at Oklahoma (Saturday main slate) -- The Wildcats dropped their opener to Arkansas State, but that was on the Big 12’s first weekend of action. We expect them to be much sharper in their second contest of the campaign. The Norman faithful no doubt remember what Thompson did to them last season when he rushed for four touchdowns to help lead one of the signature upsets of the 2019 campaign. And while Oklahoma is a top-five team, keep in mind that they have played only Missouri State to this juncture.

Running back

Affordable building block ($6,000 or less)

NC State RB Zonovan Knight ($5,800) at Virginia Tech (Saturday night slate) -- Our only concern with Knight is that Ricky Person could gouge him for carries, touchdowns or both. But that’s about it on the concerns list. Knight has the kind of athletic juice that he doesn’t need many carries to inflict pain on an opposing defense. Against Wake Forest last weekend, Knight rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries. If we could just see a slight uptick in carries that would be magical. Person, for the record, saw 15 totes of the rock versus the Demon Deacons.

And three from the bargain bin ($5,500 or less)

Ole Miss RB Jerrion Ealy ($5,500) vs. Florida (Saturday main slate) -- The Gators boasted a top-10 run defense last season, but we’re still willing to roll with the dynamic upside of Ealy in this contest. Playing as a true freshman in 2019, Ealy earned trust to the point where he was taking double-digit carries in each of his last four games. He averaged 6.9 YPC. New coaching staff taking over, now, but we already know that Lane Kiffin’s more than happy to let a young bellcow run wild. Devin Singletary posted some magical fantasy weeks under Kiffin at FAU.

Georgia Tech RB Jahmyr Gibbs ($5,400) at Syracuse (Saturday main slate) -- Gibbs put on a show in his first collegiate game against UCF this past weekend, doing damage as a returner, a receiver (4-60-1) and a runner (66 rushing yards and a touchdown on 15 carries). He brings game-breaking speed to the table and Georgia Tech OC Dave Patenaude has already tossed out the name “Alvin Kamara” in terms of what Gibbs brings to the field. Syracuse has been fine against the run through two games, but ranked 109th in the country versus opposing ground games last season.

West Virginia RB Alec Sinkfield ($5,300) at Oklahoma State (Saturday main slate) -- We hit on the mystery of Sinkfield in our lineups column earlier in the week. Once more and with feeling, Sinkfield rushed for 123 yards and two touchdowns against Eastern Kentucky in his first game of the campaign. His main competition for carries, Leddie Brown, posted an identical rushing line and added a 15-yard touchdown catch in that contest. We’ll be interested to see how work is divvied out between the two backs against real competition on Saturday.

