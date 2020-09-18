CFB DFS Bargains: Week 3









In this column, going position-by-position, we’ll offer up one building-block DFS sleeper priced at $6,500 or cheaper and two deeper bargains priced at at $6,000 or less. We’re plucking our dark horses from DraftKings. Player pool drawn from Saturday main and night slates.

Quarterback

Affordable building block ($6,500 or less)

Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman ($6,300) at NC State (Saturday night slate) -- Hartman failed to put up a touchdown pass against Clemson last weekend, but the Tigers will do that to you. He wasn’t horrible, though, hitting at 8.7 YPA while posting 182 yards passing. This week’s contest (while on the road) should be considerably more comfortable for Hartman. NC State ranked 103rd in the FBS against the pass on average last season. Hartman threw for at least two touchdowns in 7-of-9 contests playing as a redshirt freshman in 2018. One last note on NC State: This will be their first game of the campaign after their scheduled opener against Virginia Tech on Sept. 12 was pushed to Sept. 26 due to COVID-19 issues on the Wolfpack side. That bodes well for Hartman, who already got a taste of NFL-caliber speed and athleticism in his date with the Tigers. He might feel like he’s playing underwater on Saturday.

And two from the bargain bin ($6,000 or less)

South Florida QB Jordan McCloud ($5,500) at Notre Dame (Saturday main slate) -- In normal seasons, McCloud would not be on our radar versus the Irish, even as a bargain play, but due to a still-depleted schedule and player pool (for now), we’re playing this flexible. McCloud posted multiple touchdown passes in three contests last season while subbing for Blake Barnett and showed decent mobility with three games north of 45 yards rushing. The hope, here, is that he can scrape together a few touchdowns to meet what’s not a particularly exorbitant price tag.

Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims ($5,300) vs. UCF (Saturday main slate) -- Sims struggled at times with his reads in his first-ever collegiate game against FSU last weekend, with the Seminoles picking off their former commit (Sims flipped to Tech in December) two times. But he also showed exactly why his flip was such a massive one for Yellow Jackets HC Geoff Collins, throwing for 277 yards and a score while rushing for 64 yards. Most encouragingly for our purposes, Collins gave the young man an extreme amount of latitude even with the mistakes, as Sims attempted a strong 35 passing attempts (completing 24 of them).

And now he’ll face off with a UCF team depleted by late opt outs, including one from starting DB Tay Gowan, one which has yet to play its first game of the campaign.

Running Back

Affordable building block ($6,500 or less)

Louisville RB Javian Hawkins ($6,300) vs. Miami (Saturday night slate) -- Any time you can get Hawkins into your DFS lineup for under $6,500, it’s something of an easy decision. Hawkins was largely held in check by WKU -- a good WKU defensive team, we’ll note -- last weekend, managing a modest 71 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, but he remains one of the most underrated backs in the country after rushing for 1,525 yards and nine touchdowns last season. And while Hawkins’ opposite number in Hurricanes RB Cam’Ron Harris is a strong play in his own right, Harris will cost you $8,500 to Hawkins’ $6,300. Save the $2,200 between them to invest elsewhere.

And two from the bargain bin ($6,000 or less)

NC State RB Zonovan Knight ($5,000) vs. Wake Forest (Saturday night slate) -- NC State released a mostly useless depth chart this week, with four co-starters listed at running back and three co-starters at wide receiver. Thanks, Coach Doeren. We’ll cut through some of the fluff, here. Knight is the biggest upside play in that running back logjam after rushing for 745 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman last season. He was at his most sharp down the stretch, posting a pair of performances with 100 or more yards rushing. Ricky Person may do the veteran thing and steal some carries, here, but Knight’s a pure lightning play at just $5,000.

