CFB DFS Bargains: Week 3

In this column, going position-by-position, we’ll offer up one building-block DFS sleeper priced at $6,500 or cheaper and two deeper bargains priced at at $6,000 or less. We’re plucking our dark horses from DraftKings. Player pool drawn from Saturday main and night slates.
Quarterback
Affordable building block ($6,500 or less)
Wake Forest QB Sam Hartman ($6,300) at NC State (Saturday night slate) -- Hartman failed to put up a touchdown pass against Clemson last weekend, but the Tigers will do that to you. He wasn’t horrible, though, hitting at 8.7 YPA while posting 182 yards passing. This week’s contest (while on the road) should be considerably more comfortable for Hartman. NC State ranked 103rd in the FBS against the pass on average last season. Hartman threw for at least two touchdowns in 7-of-9 contests playing as a redshirt freshman in 2018. One last note on NC State: This will be their first game of the campaign after their scheduled opener against Virginia Tech on Sept. 12 was pushed to Sept. 26 due to COVID-19 issues on the Wolfpack side. That bodes well for Hartman, who already got a taste of NFL-caliber speed and athleticism in his date with the Tigers. He might feel like he’s playing underwater on Saturday.
And two from the bargain bin ($6,000 or less)
South Florida QB Jordan McCloud ($5,500) at Notre Dame (Saturday main slate) -- In normal seasons, McCloud would not be on our radar versus the Irish, even as a bargain play, but due to a still-depleted schedule and player pool (for now), we’re playing this flexible. McCloud posted multiple touchdown passes in three contests last season while subbing for Blake Barnett and showed decent mobility with three games north of 45 yards rushing. The hope, here, is that he can scrape together a few touchdowns to meet what’s not a particularly exorbitant price tag.
Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims ($5,300) vs. UCF (Saturday main slate) -- Sims struggled at times with his reads in his first-ever collegiate game against FSU last weekend, with the Seminoles picking off their former commit (Sims flipped to Tech in December) two times. But he also showed exactly why his flip was such a massive one for Yellow Jackets HC Geoff Collins, throwing for 277 yards and a score while rushing for 64 yards. Most encouragingly for our purposes, Collins gave the young man an extreme amount of latitude even with the mistakes, as Sims attempted a strong 35 passing attempts (completing 24 of them).
And now he’ll face off with a UCF team depleted by late opt outs, including one from starting DB Tay Gowan, one which has yet to play its first game of the campaign.
Running Back
Affordable building block ($6,500 or less)
Louisville RB Javian Hawkins ($6,300) vs. Miami (Saturday night slate) -- Any time you can get Hawkins into your DFS lineup for under $6,500, it’s something of an easy decision. Hawkins was largely held in check by WKU -- a good WKU defensive team, we’ll note -- last weekend, managing a modest 71 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, but he remains one of the most underrated backs in the country after rushing for 1,525 yards and nine touchdowns last season. And while Hawkins’ opposite number in Hurricanes RB Cam’Ron Harris is a strong play in his own right, Harris will cost you $8,500 to Hawkins’ $6,300. Save the $2,200 between them to invest elsewhere.
And two from the bargain bin ($6,000 or less)
NC State RB Zonovan Knight ($5,000) vs. Wake Forest (Saturday night slate) -- NC State released a mostly useless depth chart this week, with four co-starters listed at running back and three co-starters at wide receiver. Thanks, Coach Doeren. We’ll cut through some of the fluff, here. Knight is the biggest upside play in that running back logjam after rushing for 745 yards and five touchdowns as a true freshman last season. He was at his most sharp down the stretch, posting a pair of performances with 100 or more yards rushing. Ricky Person may do the veteran thing and steal some carries, here, but Knight’s a pure lightning play at just $5,000.
Texas State RB Calvin Hill ($4,400) at Louisiana-Monroe (Saturday night slate) -- One of the quirks of the disjointed start to the season is that we’re simply seeing more from lower-level Group of Five teams who normally would not be on the televised radar to any serious degree. Texas State is a perfect example, hanging tight with SMU to open the campaign before falling in a 51-48 fireworks display to UTSA last weekend.
Hill has performed well in the glow of this little G5 spotlight. He pushed out for an even 100 yards rushing against SMU in the team’s opener and followed that up with 58 yards rushing and a score versus UTSA in Week 2. Hill will have to contend with Brock Sturges ($6,200) siphoning off work, but has received double-digit carries in each of the Bobcats’ first two contests even despite riding the metaphorical tandem bicycle, here.
Wide receiver
Affordable building block ($6,500 or less)
Louisville WR Dez Fitzpatrick ($6,200) vs Miami (Saturday night slate) -- Tutu Atwell is the lead plane in this fighter squadron of a receiving corp, but Atwell crests just over our price point, coming in at $6,600. Fitzpatrick makes for a fine secondary option to Tutu, though. He showed out nicely in his own right versus Western Kentucky last weekend, catching four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown. We’ll note that 70 of those yards came on one grab, but even so, it was a shining start to the season for Fitzpatrick, who has gone over 600 yards receiving in two of the last three campaigns. This is a dynamic offense and we expect plenty of mouths to feed feed feed, here, Fitzpatrick among them.
And two from the bargain bin ($6,000 or less)
Miami TE Brevin Jordan ($5,600) at Louisville (Saturday night slate) -- We pounded the drum for Jordan prior to last week’s game against UAB and that worked well enough, with Jordan catching three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown in the 31-14 win. Jordan was listed as co-starter along with Will Mallory ahead of that contest, but it was Jordan’s show on that evening and we’re looping back around for seconds on this one. Jordan’s such a threat for red zone work that even when the yardage is lacking, he still has lineup upside.
Wake Forest WR Taylor Morin ($4,600) at NC State (Saturday night slate) -- Not too many eyes were on Clemson-Wake Forest last weekend due to its blowout nature, as well as the nonexistent nature of the ACC Network in most households. But while Clemson was busy dismantling the Demon Deacons under the cover of vacant networking, Morin stepped up to star in his own minor movie, catching nine passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
We have essentially no track record on Morin -- he appeared in one game while redshirting last season -- but at $4,600, and given his volume against a far-superior opponent a week ago, he’s worth slotting into your lineups on the cheap. Remember, Wake Forest lost WR Sage Surratt to an opt out over the summer. There are plenty of targets up for grabs, here.