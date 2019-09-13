CFB DFS Bargains: Week 3

Welcome back to another season of CFB DFS bargain-bin diving! In this column, going position-by-position, we’ll offer up one building-block DFS sleeper priced at $6,000 or cheaper ($6,500 and cheaper at QB) and three deeper bargains priced at $5,000 or cheaper (two QBs at $6,000 or cheaper). We’re plucking our dark horses from DraftKings. Player pool drawn from Friday and Saturday slates.

Quarterback

Affordable building block ($6,500 or less):

Temple QB Anthony Russo ($6,200) vs. Maryland (Saturday main slate) -- We very nearly rolled with Arizona State frosh gunslinger Jayden Daniels in this slot, as he hits our $6,500 max right on the nose. But, Daniels is also traveling out to Michigan State, in his first test against real competition. Pass.

Instead, look toward Russo, who enters the weekend in a perfect spot. All the talk is of Maryland following their 63-20 flattening of Syracuse in Week 2. Maryland Maryland Maryland. Jalen Hurts is out there praising HC Mike Locksley and the Terps are busy adding 1,000 temporary seats for their game against Penn State in two weeks. Here’s the thing, though. In that 43-point win, they surrendered 330 passing yards and three touchdowns to Tommy DeVito.

Temple, meanwhile, was off on bye in Week 2 and should come out fresh. Our only real sample on Russo this season comes in his 409-yard, four-touchdown performance against Bucknell to open the campaign. Which, nice but expected. We think he comes out strong in an underdog home spot. Even if Maryland goes up big, we’re not above profiting off garbage touchdowns.

And two from the bargain bin ($6,000 or less):

Boise State QB Hank Bachmeier ($5,800) vs. Portland State (Saturday late night slate) -- We don’t necessarily love Bachmeier under all circumstances. He has played very much like a true freshman at times, throwing singular interceptions against both FSU and Marshall, but this is one spot where we think he flourishes. At home, against a lower-level opponent, Bachmeier should be able to find a groove. He passed for 407 yards against Florida State and 282 against Marshall, but with only one touchdown pass in each. We see him throwing up his first multi-touchdown aerial show on Saturday.

North Carolina QB Sam Howell ($5,600) at Wake Forest (Friday slate) -- Going freshman heavy in this bargain bin dive, it would seem. Howell has been Steady Eddie in two games for the surprise 2-0 Tar Heels, throwing for a pair of touchdown passes in each win. Now, UNC is still playing with kid gloves on Howell -- he has attempted exactly 24 passes in both of his two games to date -- but we’re guessing HC Mack Brown takes the blocks off more and more as the season progresses.

Wake Forest makes for an ideal opponent for Howell to knead over. The Demon Deacons checked Rice by 20 last weekend, but jump back to their opener and you might recall Jordan Love throwing for 416 yards and three touchdowns. And jump back to last season, and Wake Forest ranked 117th in the country in passing yardage allowed per game. Howell continues to build his legend, big game coming.

Running back

Affordable building block ($6,000 or less):

Arizona RB J.J. Taylor ($6,400) vs. Texas Tech (Saturday late night slate) -- Taylor is like the old veteran running back in the NFL, one who isn’t quite so exciting to take. Your DFS buddies won’t slap you on the back and say, “Good pick, guy” if you slot Taylor into your lineup. But we’ll take the high floor. Taylor was held under 70 yards rushing just five times in 12 games last season. This will also be Texas Tech’s first real test of the season.

And three from the bargain bin ($5,000 or less):

South Carolina RB Rico Dowdle ($4,800) vs. Alabama (Saturday main slate) -- Ah yes, the Alabama Paradox. You can always find players on the relative cheap when they’re facing off Alabama. And for obvious reason. It’s hard to pierce the Crimson curtain. We probably take the bait too often, but to be fair, it’s tempting bait. You could put your chippies in on Dowdle’s Tavien Feaster ($5,000) if you, too, find yourself looking to try to catch someone sneaking in for numbers against Saban’s boy.

We like Dowdle more than Feaster, though. He has received double-digit carries in each of his games, unlike Feaster. On top of that, Feaster has always been a flash player. And flash players aren’t generally our favorite plays against Alabama. Against Alabama, we prefer a grind-it-down, drive-it-in-on-third-and-goal kind of guy.

One final note on South Carolina: True freshman QB Ryan Hilinski is almost certainly not ready for this spot, which figures to mean more work for the running game, at least early, before the score (presumably) begins to get away from the Gamecocks. You’ll probably know in the first half whether you managed to swipe a touchdown off the Bama beast.

Penn State RB Ricky Slade ($4,600) vs. Pitt (Saturday main slate) -- We get it, Slade’s been a disappointment extraordinaire through two games, managing just 17 yards on eight carries against Idaho and Buffalo while working to a 2.1 YPC clip. We really don’t care. Slade comes with the requisite prep pedigree and played well in backup duty behind Miles Sanders last season (257 rushing yards, six touchdowns, 5.7 YPC). Overreacting to two games against subpar opponents is ill-advised.

Nothing about a game against Idaho resembles a game against an actual team which could compete with Penn State. Some guys don’t pop in practice. Some guys might not pop against Idaho. Cheaper than dirt, Slade deserves a few of your imaginary dollars. Penn State is young in the running backs room and Slade should be able to receive.

Boise State RB George Holani ($4,600) vs. Portland State (Saturday late night slate) -- OK, we swung and we missed on Robert Mahone against Marshall last week. Mea culpa! In our defense, we could not have seen Mahone injuring his shoulder in that contest. Boise State was more than comfortable feeding Holani with Mahone dinged up, giving the true freshman 22 carries, which he spun into 103 yards. This on the heels of a 70-yard performance against FSU.

Little information has surfaced as to Mahone’s status for Saturday night (outside of a video of him running at light speed through an obstacle course from earlier in the practice), but given the opponent, if there’s any question, BSU figures to play things tentatively. Even if Mahone does see more significant work, Holani may well have worked himself into close to a timeshare through two games.

As with Bachmeier, the opponent adds to the appeal when it comes to Holani. If you’re willing to reroll the dice on Mahone, by-the-by, you can get him at a nice cheap tag of $4,300.

Wide receiver

Affordable building block ($6,000 or less):

Hawaii WR Cedric Byrd ($5,800) at Washington (Saturday night slate) -- It’s always possible that Washington’s ever-elite defense just shuts down Hawaii’s run-and-shoot outright, but we’ll take our chances on Byrd flying through in high style. As for his statline, think somewhere between his 14-catch, 224-yard, four-touchdown performance against Arizona to open the season (mercy, Wildcats) and his seven-catch, 61-yard effort against Oregon State this past weekend. Byrd simply has too much upside to ignore, even against Washington, and especially at the discounted price.

And three from the bargain bin ($5,000 or less):

Indiana WR Nick Westbrook ($5,000) vs. Ohio State (Saturday main slate) -- Another discounted performer going against an elite team, here. While that’s a potential issue -- ditto the fact that his quarterback, Michael Penix, is a game-time decision -- what we like about Westbrook is that we’ve already seen proof of concept against the Buckeyes. He scorched them for a 5-109-1 receiving line last season.

Northwestern WR Brent Skowronek ($5,000) at UNLV (Saturday main slate) -- We understand your potential skittishness in investing in a Northwestern passing offense which looked outright pitiful against Stanford in the opener. Hunter Johnson looked outright overwhelmed. We understand your fears, here. Three points, though. First, the Wildcats had a Week 2 bye to attempt to sort out their numerous issues. Second, UNLV surrendered a 6-149-1 receiving line to Arkansas State’s Omar Bayless last time out. And third, while Johnson did look horrendous against Stanford, we wonder if he is helped not only by the bye week, but also by the injury loss of fellow QB TJ Green (who replaced him for a large chunk of that opener). Perhaps without Green breathing down his neck in competition, he can relax just a little.

Oklahoma WR Charleston Rambo ($5,000) at UCLA (Saturday night slate) -- Oh heck yes, we want a slice of that Oklahoma pie. Rambo came out firing with a 3-105-1 line against Houston in Week 1 before settling for three catches for 30 yards and a touchdown in last Saturday’s bludgeoning of South Dakota. We like him to keep that touchdown roll going, and we like him for nice yards, too, this weekend. UCLA has been abysmal. How bad? In Week 2, they allowed San Diego State WR Kobe Smith to go off for 7-131-1. Think about that. San Diego State. As run-heavy as any outfit this side of a triple-option. 7-131-1. Rambo wrecks shop upcoming.