CFB DFS Bargains: Week 12

In this column, going position-by-position, we’ll offer up one building-block DFS sleeper priced at $6,000 or cheaper ($6,500 or less at QB) and three deeper bargains priced at $5,000 or cheaper (two QBs at $6,000 or lesser). We’re plucking our dark horses from DraftKings. Player pool drawn from the Friday and Saturday slates.

Quarterback

Affordable building block ($6,500 or less)

Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels ($6,100) at Oregon State (Saturday night slate) -- Daniels sat out Saturday’s loss to USC while nursing a knee injury, but has practiced without apparent issue this week. Prior to the injury, Daniels had accounted for four total touchdowns in two of his last three games (goose egg against Utah in between the two nice games versus UCLA and Washington State.

Daniels will be heading to Corvallis this weekend to face off with a frisky Oregon State team. The Beavers are legitimately fun on offense and can even play a little defense here and there, as evidenced by the 36 combined points they surrendered to Cal and Washington earlier this season. Cal and Washington possess, let’s say, problematic offenses, though, and Oregon State has had real issue keeping down the points elsewhere on the schedule. Tossing out those contests against the Golden Bears and Huskies, OSU has allowed at least 30 points to six of the seven other teams they have faced this year.

So long as Daniels is healthy, we think he turns in a sharp performance this weekend, in what should be a point-filled Pac-12 After Dark affair.

And two from the bargain bin ($6,000 or less)

Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey ($4,900) at Penn State (Saturday early slate) -- Ramsey entered the season backing up Michael Penix, but has attempted 157 passes, as Penix has proven exceedingly injury-prone, with a clavicle injury finally doing him in for the year against Northwestern on Nov. 2. Ramsey has been able to prep as starter over the team’s bye week.

As mentioned above, we have a nice sample size with Ramsey. He has three games with multiple touchdown passes this season and has hit on at least one in each of his past three games. That includes a 351-yard, three-total-touchdown lambasting of poor, poor Nebraska -- don’t worry, Huskers faithful, AD Bill Moos is saying that it’s just another three or four recruiting classes before the battle station is maybe possibly kind of operational -- on Oct. 26.

The Hoosiers are rolling on a four-game winning streak right now, and while they are hitting the road to College Station for this one, who knows what Penn State’s mentality is at this point, having just lost to Minnesota -- surrendering 339 passing yards and three touchdowns to Tanner Morgan along the way.

PSU faces Ohio State next weekend, too. This is a prime spot for Ramsey and IU to spring an upset.

Stanford QB Davis Mills ($4,800) at Washington State (Saturday main slate) -- Stanford’s offense faces WSU’s defense this weekend, in a matchup of unpalatable thing versus unpalatable thing. There’s real value in Mills, here, though, as he starts in place of the injured K.J. Costello. He’s cheaper than the earth beneath your feet, for one thing. Against most teams, we’d still be reticent to roll with Stanford’s quarterback, even on the cheap. But that just tells you how little we trust Washington State.

The Cougars allowed three passing touchdowns to Cal (!) QB Devon Modster last weekend, 363 yards and three touchdowns to Jayden Daniels two games before that, 334 yards and two touchdowns to Tyler Huntley the game before that, 507 yards and five touchdowns to Dorian Thompson-Robinson the game before that, you get the idea.

Mills might not ooze appeal as a play, but he’s not incompetent. In starting for Costello earlier this season, he threw for three touchdowns against Oregon State and 293 yards against Washington.

Running back

Affordable building block ($6,000 or less)

Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson ($5,400) vs. Arizona State (Saturday night slate) -- Jefferson would have cost you $7,900 in Week 1. You can get him for peanuts and a Coke, now. Part of that is injury -- Jefferson missed more or less the whole of October -- and part of that is Artavis Pierce, who has functioned as RB1 in Corvallis for much of the season.

Jefferson rushed for 105 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona when he returned to action on Nov. 2. He was limited to 39 yards against Washington last Friday, but we’ll toss him a mulligan on that one, just given the opponent. So long as Jefferson is healthy, he makes for a huge upside play.

While ASU boasts a top-20 run defense on a per-game average, they can be cracked, as proven by UCLA’s Joshua Kelley at the end of October. Kelley rushed for 164 yards and four touchdowns in that 42-32 win by the Bruins. At his best, Jefferson is capable of that kind of output, too.

And three from the bargain bin ($5,000 or less)

Penn State RB Journey Brown ($5,000) vs. Indiana (Saturday early slate) -- Brown turned in his second 100-yard game of the campaign in rushing for 124 yards and two touchdowns in this past Saturday’s loss to Minnesota. In six of Brown’s first seven games, he saw single-digit carries. Encouragingly, he has seen double-digit carries each of the last two contests. Now, we will add one caveat on the recent workload -- Noah Cain sat out that contest with the Gophers, as he has been dealing with an undisclosed injury concern of late. If Cain plays upcoming -- still up in the air -- that might eat into Brown’s snaps just a touch.

Still, we think that Brown’s strong performance against the Gophers will be rewarded with opportunity, especially early, versus the Hoosiers. If you would prefer to roll with Cain, by-the-by, he is likewise priced at $5,000.

Texas Tech RB Ta’Zhawn Henry ($4,900) vs. TCU (Saturday early slate) -- Last weekend, Henry romped for 67 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries against West Virginia. We’ll front-load a few notes of caution on this one. While his output against WVU was nice, he has only scored a touchdown in one other game this season. Furthermore, those 67 yards rushing on Saturday were more than he’s put forth in any other game this season. Further furthermore, with those 22 carries, he has now received double-digit carries just twice this season. And he’s also splitting time with SaRodorick Thompson.

OK, those caution notes having been played, here’s the good, and why we’re comfortable rolling with Henry as one of our cheapie running backs. Thompson is currently dealing with an ankle injury -- just how hard does Texas Tech push him on Saturday, if he plays at all -- which could afford Henry nice touches. TCU has also allowed five backs over 60 yards rushing this season and has dropped four of its last five games and five of its last seven.

Cincinnati RB Gerrid Doaks ($4,400) at South Florida (Saturday night slate) -- Doaks might not be the big bearcat in Cincinnati’s backfield (that would, of course, be Michael Warren), but at $4,400 -- and with recent production under his belt -- we’ll play him confidently. Doaks bolted for 123 yards and a touchdown against UConn last time out, which, lol UConn, but very quietly, that was his second game over 90 yards in his last three contests. He has also scored in three consecutive games.

The Bulls currently rank an even 100th in the FBS in terms of rushing yards allowed on a per-game average and are coming off a loss to Temple in which they coughed up 133 rushing yards to Jager Gardner. Now, Warren is the most likely to benefit from USF’s various failures, but for $4,400, you’re just hoping for another score or two from Doaks. Anything on the yardage front is just an added bonus. You’ll be able to invest those bucks you’re saving on a big name.

Wide receiver

Affordable building block ($6,000 or less)

Wake Forest WR Kendall Hinton ($5,800) at Clemson (Saturday main slate) -- Hinton has been rolling this season, going over 90 yards receiving in four consecutive games, with performances north of 100 yards serving as bookends on that streak. In that four-game space, Hinton has caught 34 passes. Impressive impressive impressive. None of his recent foes have been remotely on the same level as Clemson, and understand that playing Hinton could well end up resulting in minimal production. We’ll take our chances with the Tigers buzzsaw, though. Hinton showed against Virginia Tech last weekend that he could put up stats even in a barely competitive game, catching eight passes for 162 yards.

One other thing on Hinton that you should be aware of -- he has not been a touchdown machine this season. Just one all year long. It’s actually somewhat encouraging to us that Hinton has been so productive even without finding the end zone. Less of an all-or-nothing proposition.

And three from the bargain bin ($5,000 or less)

Appalachian State WR Corey Sutton ($4,900) at Georgia State (Saturday night slate) -- Admittedly, it’s not been the smoothest of autumns for Sutton, who started the year suspended for the first two games in relation to an offseason marijuana citation. He has yet to top 80 yards receiving in a contest this year, and has been held under 40 yards receiving in two of his last three games. Not all is lost with Sutton in our estimation, though. He remains the team’s most talented wideout and has a juicy matchup in front of him with Georgia State.

Georgia State ranks 102nd in the country in passing yards allowed per game and has allowed five receivers over 90 yards this season. If Sutton’s going to do something before the end of the season, this would be a pretty comfortable spot in which to get that fire sparked.

Indiana WR Whop Philyor ($4,900) at Penn State (Saturday early slate) -- Earlier in this column, we tossed up Hoosiers QB Peyton Ramsey as a lower-priced option at quarterback. Consider stacking him with Philyor. Philyor has whopped his way to three games over 75 yards receiving in his last four contests, including two games north of 175 yards. He has not caught a touchdown pass in that space, but Philyor should probably be priced about $500 higher even taking that into account.

Penn State allowed Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman and Tyler Johnson over 100 yards last season (Bateman going for 203 yards). We aren’t necessarily expecting Philyor over the century mark, though in the same breath, it wouldn’t surprise us.

Arizona State WR Frank Darby ($4,600) at Oregon State (Saturday night slate) -- Darby had not topped 50 yards receiving since the opener prior to catching six passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns against UCLA on Oct. 26. After a bye week, he came out against USC last weekend to catch three passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns. That’s enough for us to recommend him on the cheap.

Oregon State has allowed eight receivers to go for at least 70 yards in a game this season. As you may have garnered from a few of the recommendations, here, your author sees ASU-OSU as a goldmine for less expensive DFS rolls of the dice.