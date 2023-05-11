The 2022 college football season was probably the most frustrating year Alabama fans have had under head coach Nick Saban. Yet, the Tide still went 11-2 with a Sugar Bowl victory which really does remind you how good we have it.

Missing out on the playoffs led to the whole season being a disappointment to fans, but it was the losses to LSU and Tennessee that were most frustrating than anything. It really did feel like this team was probably destined for seven or eight wins without the heroics of Bryce Young.

In 2023, things are much more promising than they felt at times last year, but with two new coordinators, a new quarterback, and the loss of guys like Jahmyr Gibbs and Will Anderson a lot of things remain uncertain. The burden of proof is on coach Saban and his players to remind the country who runs college football, because it seems as if people have forgotten.

247Sports released their early college football bowl projections, and it feels as if the Tide were slighted. They currently project that Alabama will miss out on the playoffs and meet up with Tulane in the Peach Bowl and go on to say,

“Going to go ahead and apologize to Alabama fans in May. The Crimson Tide could fail to get to the playoff, again, thanks to two regular-season losses. Their reward? A possible matchup with the Group of Five champion. We’re thinking Tulane or Boise State in this spot. Michael Pratt’s back for the Green Wave, but that team did lose several key pieces from last year’s historical run under Willie Fritz. Nick Saban’s not going to like another postseason game without a title up for grabs, but it is what it is with a quarterback situation defined by too many lingering questions.”

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football and the projections for the upcoming 2023 season.

More Football!

Post-spring depth chart projections for Alabama's inside linebackers

More Football!

CFB Bowl game projections have Alabama missing the playoffs again in 2023

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire