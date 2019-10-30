CFB Bets You Need to Make in Week 10

The college football season enters crunch time in Week 10, with some programs battling to become bowl eligible and others trying to ramp up their resume for a prime postseason spot – perhaps even a ticket to the playoffs. We size up the college football Week 10 odds and give our best bets and pick predictions.

MONEY MARTINEZ

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is inching closer to a return. Martinez has missed the Cornhuskers' previous two games with a left knee injury suffered against Northwestern but told reporters Tuesday that he "expects to go" this weekend versus the Purdue Boilermakers.

Martinez will be looking to rebound from what has been a rough season, at least through the air. He has completed just 60.6 percent of his passes to date with seven touchdowns and five interceptions but has added 341 yards and three scores on the ground. Nebraska has lost both games in Martinez's absence.

The Boilermakers are dealing with major injury absences of their own on offense and, while Martinez is having an uneven season, the offense is averaging 31.8 points with him and 19 points without him. We like visiting Nebraska to cover as 3-point road chalk.

WORK FOR WHITLOW?

Now that he's shaken off the rust, JaTarvious Whitlow is no doubt ready to carry more of the load for the Auburn Tigers, but it won't happen right away.

Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn is suggesting that Whitlow isn't quite at full strength yet, and will likely see limited action against the Ole Miss Rebels this weekend. Whitlow returned from left knee surgery last week and had three carries for eight yards out of the Wildcat in a loss to LSU. Expect to see a few more snaps for Whitlow, who has 553 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 113 carries for Auburn this season.

Even a little more Whitlow is a great thing for an Auburn offense that has scored 20 or fewer points in two of its past three games. With the Tigers’ running game strengthened and Ole Miss terrible versus the pass, we like the Over 37.5 points on Auburn’s team total.

JARREN’S JOB

The Miami Hurricanes' starting quarterback battle appears to have taken another turn. Jarren Williams took the first-team snaps during Tuesday's practice, suggesting he has the upper hand over N'Kosi Perry in the battle for the starting job against rival Florida State this Saturday.

Williams entered last week's game against Pittsburgh after Perry struggled and promptly led the Hurricanes on the game-winning drive. Williams started the first five games of the season before suffering a shoulder injury, resulting in Perry taking over the starting role and performing admirably in Williams' absence.

This ACC rivalry has all the makings of a close game. The Hurricanes pulled out a 28-27 win in last year's meeting, and all three of their true road games in 2019 have been decided by four points or fewer. We suggest taking the 1-6 margin of victory on either side, which is priced at Miami +375 and FU +350.

PERKINS PROBLEM

Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins is hopeful of a return to action against host North Carolina Saturday. Perkins suffered a knee injury in last week's 28-21 loss to Louisville and was noticeably less than 100 percent by the end of the game.

Perkins told reporters his knee is feeling much better and is expecting to take the field this weekend. He struggled against the Cardinals (24 of 41, 233 yards, one TD, one INT) and has thrown just one touchdown pass over his previous three games. The senior signal-caller has added 119 rush attempts for 275 yards and five scores on the ground.

We have a hard time believing Perkins will be fully healthy by the weekend, and with North Carolina on quite a roll (3-1 ATS in the past four), the Tar Heels are looking like a strong cover play at -2.5.

