CFB Bets and Predictions: New Mexico Bowl

SPREAD BET

The Chippewas faced three top-20 defenses this season – and the results weren't great. Central Michigan lost all three games while going 1-2 ATS and managing just 32 total points against Wisconsin, Miami and Buffalo; they also lost nine turnovers in those contests.

San Diego State is among the best in the nation in total defense, and boasted the third-best turnover margin in the country at +15. The Aztecs won't blow the doors off with the football, but they haven't given up more than 23 points in a game all season and have faced much more prolific offenses than CMU's. We like SDSU to cover.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

PICK: San Diego State -3.5

TOTAL BET

This play will likely come down to whether the Aztecs can do enough on offense to push this one above the total. San Diego State hasn't scored more than 17 points in four consecutive games despite all four opponents being ranked outside the Top-60 in total defense (and three outside the Top-80).

The Chippewas' defense won't be mistaken for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but does rank 35th in total defense vs. FBS opponents while holding foes to a 3.34 yards-per-carry average (16th-best in FBS). Neither team has a clear path to a big offensive performance, so we're rolling with the Under even with the total in the low-40s.

PICK: Under 41

ALTERNATE BET

We'll be honest: The spread has us a little concerned. San Diego State is clearly the superior team, and we like it to convert the cover – but you're certainly taking a risk investing in a team that has averaged just 13.5 points over its previous four games.

Story continues

Bettors have a number of options here; One popular option could be to juice the line to -2.5 and accept a lower profit margin (SDSU is no stranger to close games, with four of its past seven decided by four points or fewer.) Or you could simply take the favorite on the moneyline, which isn't the sexiest play but is far less likely to give you ulcers.

PICK: San Diego State Moneyline

TRENDS TO WATCH

• Chippewas are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 neutral site games.

• Over is 4-1 in Chippewas last 5 non-conference games.

• Under is 20-8-1 in Aztecs last 29 non-conference games.

• Under is 4-1 in Aztecs last 5 bowl games.