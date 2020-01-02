CFB Best Bets: Birmingham Bowl

Spread Bet

Cincinnati had an outstanding season through 13 weeks, with the only blemish a shutout/blowout loss at Ohio State in Week 2, so there’s no shame in that. The Bearcats then went on a 10-game SU streak, but they dropped their last two games – against the same team – to finish 11-2 SU and 8-5 ATS.

Cincy fell at Memphis 34-24 in the regular-season finale, then again a week later at Memphis 29-24 in the AAC championship game. But the Bearcats cashed both times, getting 14 points and 9 points respectively. On the flip side, Boston College had to win its final game just to gain bowl eligibility, upsetting Pittsburgh 26-19 as 9-point road underdogs.

The Eagles (6-6 SU, 7-5 ATS) are particularly leaky on defense, rating 125th out of 130 FBS teams in allowing 480.3 yards per game. Cincinnati has a good run/pass balance – 197.6 ypg and 187.4 ypg, respectively – and should be worth a look in this contest.

PICK: Cincinnati -7.5

Total Bet

Boston College was a solid Over bet in the regular season, at 8-4. However, the total went low in the Eagles’ last two games, after a five-game Over run. And Cincinnati features a defense allowing just 21.7 ppg (30th) that has 16 takeaways this season, eighth in the nation.

Furthermore, the Bearcats are 10-3 to the Under this season, with the last five games all falling below the total. A lower-scoring affair is a reasonable expectation.

Pick: Under 55.5

Alternate Bet

Boston College has not been a team that adjusts well at halftime, from a scoring standpoint. The Eagles average just 9.9 points in the second half of games this season – 4.0 in the third quarter, more than 2 points below the FBS average, and 5.9 in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati’s defense allows 10.3 ppg in the second half, including a stifling 4.1 in the third quarter. Scoring could be tough for BC throughout this game, even more so in the second half, if the numbers hold up.

PICK: Boston College second half team total Under.

Trends to Watch

• Boston College is 2-7 ATS in its last nine bowl games.

• The Over is 7-3 in the Eagles’ last 10 nonconference games.

• Cincinnati is 0-4 ATS in its last four bowl games.

• The Under is 4-1 in the Bearcats’ last five games as a favorite.

