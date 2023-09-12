CFB analyst views Texas as national championship contender

College football analysts are raving over Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers’ performance against Alabama. One analyst believes he makes Texas a contender for the national title this season.

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy shared how Ewers raises the Longhorns’ ceiling. He shared Ewers’ impact on his podcast.

“The University of Texas is not just a playoff contender. This is a legitimate national championship contender. To win a national championship I think you need to have really good quarterback play. Quinn Ewers has played remarkably well at times in his college career. (There are) four examples in which he looked like the best player on the field … Alabama in 2023, Alabama in 2022, Oklahoma in 2022 and then against Kansas State last year. … When he’s hitting those deep balls, this offense is almost impossible to defend.”

McElroy’s assessment of the Texas offense with Ewers at his best is much like ours was all offseason. Against Alabama, Ewers performed better than we could have ever imagined. Now, it has us contemplating whether or not a 12-win regular season is on the table.

I’m still not yet budging on my 10-2 with a Big 12 title prediction for the Longhorns, as I’ve bit the cheese in the mousetrap far too often with Texas. But you’d be hard-pressed to find two losses on the schedule as it stands today.

Despite all doubt, the College Football Playoff is now a very real possibility for the Texas Longhorns. They will look to maintain focus in the remaining 10 games to realize that goal.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire