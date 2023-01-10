CFB analyst says Georgia is the premier program while sitting next to Nick Saban

Nick Saban was in Los Angeles for the College Football Playoff national championship game, but not as a coach. His team stayed behind in Tuscaloosa and Saban traded the headset for a blazer and served as an analyst on ESPN’s broadcast of the game.

At halftime, Georgia was up by over 30 points against TCU and the game might as well have been called there. The analysts discussed how the Horned Frogs could stay in the game, but David Pollack, former Georgia linebacker, voiced his opinion on which team now reigns supreme over all of college football.

Pollack stated that “Georgia has taken over college football.”

While it’s not necessarily an incorrect statement, the circumstances surrounding when and where he said it are drawing people’s attention.

He was sitting right next to Nick Saban, who had a bit of an uncomfortable look on his face when Pollack said it.

Saban's reaction to hearing Georgia "has taken over college football" 🤣pic.twitter.com/wTqiyKJqTd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2023

