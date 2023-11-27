CFB analyst says Georgia will ‘boat race’ Alabama in SEC championship

Alabama, though inconsistent, has improved throughout the 2023 regular season and played themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation despite a Week 2 loss to Texas at home. The Tide earned the right to face top-ranked Georgia in the SEC championship, but one analyst believes the Dawgs will send the Crimson Tide home disappointed.

National college football show host and pundit, Danny Kannell, took to social media to exclaim that he believes Georgia will “boat race” Alabama in the conference title game. Kannell, who won a national championship in 1993 with Florida State as the backup to Charlie Ward, also boasted about a bet he placed on Georgia to cover a four-point spread.

Georgia is gonna boat race Bama next week. Thankfully I snatched up UGa -4. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) November 26, 2023

Alabama and Georgia are no strangers to meeting in the postseason. The most recent meeting was in the national championship for the 2021 season, which was won by the Bulldogs. However, it is worth mentioning that just a few weeks before that game, those two teams met in the SEC championship and Alabama got the win. Interestingly enough, that was the most recent loss suffered by Kirby Smart’s team.

As an outspoken fan and alum, it’s interesting to see how interested Kannell is in other conference title games outside of the ACC, especially considering the Seminoles are only favored by less than a field goal over Louisville. However, his defense of undefeated Florida State in these trying times without Jordan Travis is admirable.

Sunday morning, following the conclusion of rivalry week, Kannell posted a video to social media that stated Florida State “looked the part” against Florida, but that nearly all other playoff hopefuls did not.

Yes, Georgia is favored to win over Alabama and the team from Athens ranks slightly higher in most statistical categories, but I’m not sure if most people are expecting a blowout win in this contest. Kannell believes this one won’t be close.

For now, all we can do is sit back and wait for this de facto College Football Playoff quarterfinal to take place. Come Saturday evening, it’s likely that one of these two teams, if not both, will be on the outside looking in when the committee reveals their final playoff rankings.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the college football postseason gets underway.

