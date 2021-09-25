CFB analyst ranks SEC teams, Alabama takes hefty fall from the top

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the No. 1 team in the country, according to various polls and rankings. The currently-undefeated reigning national champions may have had a rough second half against the Florida Gators last week, but Nick Saban and the team made it out of Gainesville with a win.

So far, the 2021 season has been an interesting one for the SEC. LSU’s fall from being national champions just two seasons ago, now leaves them among the worst in the West. However, Arkansas and Ole Miss are both ranked high compared to recent seasons. And Georgia? Well, the Bulldogs always seem to be competitors, but this year makes it seem like they actually may have what it takes to claim the conference.

ESPN and SEC Network analyst Chris Doering revealed his top-five SEC football teams, and Alabama falls a few spots from the top.

.@ChrisDoering's Top 5 SEC teams entering Week 4 👀 pic.twitter.com/VFWR1lk49m — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) September 25, 2021

No explanations or reasoning was available. However, Alabama will face off against Ole Miss next week and maybe Doering’s mind will be changed.

