CFB analyst puts a number on Kalen DeBoer’s chance to win a national championship

Winning a national title in college football is hard, just ask the Tennessee Volunteers, they haven’t done it this century. However, the expectations are quite different in Tuscaloosa, Alabama as anything short of an SEC Championship and national title berth tends to be considered a disappointing season.

Despite the lofty expectations and the intimidation of replacing the greatest of all time, Nick Saban, new head coach Kalen Deboer is taking it all in stride. After all, he has already been to a national title in just four years as an FBS head coach. Now, add in the resources that Alabama and the SEC have to offer and you begin to see why so many think that DeBoer can keep the dynasty rolling.

Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback and current ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is one of those people who believes very strongly in Greg Byrne’s hire. McElroy says of the former Washington Huskies head coach,

“I believe Kalen DeBoer will win a national championship at Alabama, and I don’t think it’s going to take very long… I’m putting the percentage chance that he wins a natty at Alabama at 75%. I think it’s highly likely. With the keys to the castle that he just inherited? I think he’s going to get it done. Probably sooner than later.”

The Crimson Tide are currently projected to win 9.5 games in the first year under DeBoer, but seeing as he was 25-3 over his two years in Washington, it’s hard to imagine the Tide not contending for a Playoff spot.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire