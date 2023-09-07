CFB analyst makes interesting comparison between Deion Sanders, Nick Saban

After one win at Colorado, the hype has engulfed Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Maybe it is warranted. Maybe it is not. Regardless, Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt made quite the bold statement on The Herd on Wednesday.

“He’s (Deion Sanders) more like Nick Saban than he is different from Nick Saban,” Klatt said.

Now, that might seem far-fetched, but is it? The argument can be made for both sides. While Sanders knocked off a top-25 opponent in TCU, the comparison could be a bit steep. Truthfully, Saban has a similar coaching style to Saban. However, Sanders has not proven that he can coach at an elite level like Saban has the past 15 years at Alabama.

The two have similar recruiting styles and have had success on the field. Saban has achieved more profound, long-term success. It remains to be seen if Sanders can do the same. Needless to say, the comparison that was drawn by Klatt creates some intrigue.

Over time, Sanders could climb the ladder and reach the level Saban is currently on. He has a lot of work to do on the field before that can happen. Only time will tell before we are truly aware of what Sanders can do as a college football coach.

"He's more like Nick Saban than he is different. I know that sounds crazy, but it's true." — @joelklatt on Coach Prime pic.twitter.com/rV6M55OfU0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 6, 2023

