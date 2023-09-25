CFB analyst makes bold prediction on Alabama’s playoff chances

Alabama’s Week 2 loss to Texas and subsequent poor performance against USF led to the Crimson Tide falling all the way down to No. 13 in the AP Poll. They have since made slight improvement after earning a win against a ranked Ole Miss team.

Many college football fans predict the Tide will be watching the College Football Playoffs from the couch this year, but one analyst doesn’t agree.

Joel Klatt of Fox Sports joined The Next Round and explained that he has Alabama making it all the way to the SEC Championship game, where they will face Georgia “for the right to go to the Playoff this year.”

Georgia, which remains the No. 1 team in the nation, has not appeared to be as dominant of a program as it has been over the last two seasons.

This prediction certainly goes against public opinion, but it will remain in play for as long as the Tide stay undefeated in conference play.

“Alabama will win the West and play Georgia for the right to go to the Playoff this year”@joelklatt’s words have been marked. @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/URG5FyKXX9 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) September 25, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 season continues.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire