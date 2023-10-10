CFB Analyst gives Alabama a midseason grade of ‘B’

Alabama football has reached the halfway point of the 2023 season and ranks outside the top 10 with a record of 5-1. One college football analyst decided to grade the Crimson Tide’s first half of the season, along with the other 13 SEC teams.

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports gave Alabama a ‘B’ for the first half.

“The one-loss Crimson Tide have dealt with issues, including an offensive line that has proven to be a liability. However, it has found a way to work through the issues up front due in part to an offensive scheme that evolved toward the strengths of quarterback Jalen Milroe as the season has progressed. Make no mistake, this is far from the Alabama juggernaut that we have seen in year’s past. However, it is one that can evolve into a championship-caliber team if it keeps taking steps forward.”

Sallee mentions how the Tide has improved over the course of the first six weeks. While that’s not something Alabama fans are all too used to, it’s very true. Nearly every player and positional group has appeared stronger and more cohesive as the season as progressed.

There are a few big-name matchups in the second half of the schedule, but none as difficult as the few the Crimson Tide already faced, like Texas A&M or Texas. The Iron Bowl will be the biggest test, as it takes place on the road at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which has seen some of the wildest moments of the in-state rivalry.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the second half of the 2023 season gets underway.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire